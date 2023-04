Kyrie Irving says injury in 2021 cost Nets title: 'No f***ing doubt about it'

The Dallas Mavericks made a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving in hopes it would put their championship hopes over the top. Instead, they plummeted in the standings and missed the playoffs altogether. Former Mavericks guard Vince Carter kept a close eye on his former team, both before and after the trade. In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Carter gave his honest assessment. “I didn’t like it,” Carter said, “and it has nothing to do with Kyrie. I didn’t like how much they had to give up to get him.” -via USA Today / April 25, 2023