Kyrie Irving says injury in 2021 cost Nets title: 'No f***ing doubt about it'

Kyrie Irving: One of the most disappointing and painful moments of career. If I don’t get hurt that series, every single one of us on that Brooklyn team/bandwagon would be Champions. No f***ing doubt about it. Hélà 🤞🏾♾
Source: Twitter @KyrieIrving
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Will the @Lakers try to find a way to go after Kyrie this summer? At least one league exec thinks so.
Another told @HeavyOnSports of his poor fit with Luka and what Dallas faces. “You get into a relationship with Kyrie at your own risk.”
From yesterday:
bit.ly/43Rn1KC – 3:31 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Now I see why Ms. Lauryn Hill and countless others had to retire or disappear from their craft without anyone understanding why.
So S’o all of the Revolutionary Elders and Ancestors who saw the writing on the wall and got FREE.
We need you more than ever now.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾🖤 – 11:15 AM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
A whole FBI informant was in the Fugees for that long??
Got me Wondering how many more informants are in Entertainment/Media/Politics silently destroying revolutionary movements from the inside. 🥸
No matter what I gotta stay Poised and Aware of who I am around.
Hélà
🤞🏾♾ – 11:08 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Will the @Lakers try to find a way to go after Kyrie this summer? At least one league exec thinks so.
Another spoke of Irving’s poor fit with Luka and what Dallas faces. “You get into a relationship with Kyrie at your own risk.”
New from @HeavyOnSports:
bit.ly/43Rn1KC – 8:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The three-year Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era brought the Nets to a crossroads.
The franchise can go several directions heading into the first offseason of the new-look era. My latest on the uncertainty surrounding Brooklyn this summer: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-spen… – 5:35 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Can the @Los Angeles Lakers lasso Kyrie Irving this summer? Should they? @Steve Bulpett chatted with NBA execs for @HeavyOnSports.
“I predict that they’ll try to figure out a way …” he was told.
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 4:03 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Still don’t know the bigger surprise tonight
Jimmy Butler turning into Steph Curry for a stretch
Or
Duncan Robinson turning into Kyrie Irving for a play against Jrue Holiday – 10:53 PM
When asked if he thought the Mavericks are close to contending, Vince Carter said, “No. I don’t think so. Not right now.” The reasons are many, but among them are they need, and don’t have, a Vince Carter-type. Not young, Vinsanity-Vince who could jump over defenders. They need veteran Vince; the one who understood the game, the locker room, the floor, and could in-bounds the ball, defend, and make shots. What he said about the current state of the Mavericks is not encouraging. “I do think (Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic) can work, the two of them together,” he said. “But I feel the issue is the roster; that’s the problem.” -via Fort Worth Star-Telegram / April 25, 2023
Adding Kyrie, “I didn’t like it,” Carter said, “and it has nothing to do with Kyrie. I didn’t like how much they had to give up to get him. They struggled defensively with two of your best defensive players, well, your best defensive player, and now they’re gone.” Vince speaks of guards Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie, both of whom were sent to Brooklyn in the Irving trade. “Every team they face, that comes into their building, will have two go-to guys. Not one,” Carter said. “So now, who is going to guard the other? That’s the problem. Finney-Smith isn’t a superstar, but he’s a gem. He’s a guy that will knock down a shot, and he’s going to guard their best player and he’s going to take the pressure off Luka having to guard somebody.” -via Fort Worth Star-Telegram / April 25, 2023
The Dallas Mavericks made a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving in hopes it would put their championship hopes over the top. Instead, they plummeted in the standings and missed the playoffs altogether. Former Mavericks guard Vince Carter kept a close eye on his former team, both before and after the trade. In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Carter gave his honest assessment. “I didn’t like it,” Carter said, “and it has nothing to do with Kyrie. I didn’t like how much they had to give up to get him.” -via USA Today / April 25, 2023