LeBron James way better than other legends in game-tying/winning shots

Nick Wright: LeBron is 7-12 (58%) in his career on game tying/winning field goal attempts in the final :01 of playoff games. For some context, Kobe, Steph, Durant, Kawhi, Harden, Westbrook, Dirk, Wade, Duncan, Jokic, T-Mac & Nash, other legends/MVPs of his eras are a COMBINED 6-50 (12%) pic.twitter.com/s686wf0Gmp
Dave McMenamin @mcten
From last night: LeBron did a little bit of everything and the Lakers moved a lot closer to pulling off the NBA’s first upset of a No. 2 seed in the first round in more than a decade es.pn/3V9HypN – 11:23 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James became 5th player in Lakers’ LA history to have at least 20 points & 20 rebounds in a game, including Kareem, Shaq, Wilt and Elgin. LeBron oldest player to do it at 38 years, 115 days old. Wilt did it at 36 years, 262 days old. Via @Sportsnaut bit.ly/3V5HveI pic.twitter.com/1ZLJ1wHi04 – 11:11 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies had several gameplan breakdowns against the Lakers late in the game. Especially LeBron James.
“When they were driving and we weren’t shifting on the ball, it didn’t matter who was on the floor. We gave them too much space downhill.”
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Our @TheAthletic coverage from Lakers-Grizzlies last night…
@jovanbuha on LeBron’s greatness: “We found a way…”
@joevardon on the Grizzlies’ ongoing battle with immaturity –
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
There are still, apparently, milestones for LeBron James to reach. With another one last night, his first ever 20-rebound game, James helped push the Grizzlies to the bring of first-round elimination. nytimes.com/2023/04/25/spo… – 10:58 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! The Lakers slug out a Game 4 win over the Grizzlies, take a 3-1 lead. Thoughts on LeBron’s 20/20 showing, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, the game’s extreme physicality, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
stayed up late with @seeratsohi to talk about jimmy, lebron, whether milwaukee should panic, how far the lakers can go, and more! open.spotify.com/episode/22oDr7… – 10:01 AM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“Are we live watching LeBron James’ version of ‘The Last Dance’? Is this going to be his run? And if it is, he looks unlike any LeBron we’ve ever seen.”
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Normally you live with LeBron pull up 3s but Roddy didn’t realize it was 241 time pic.twitter.com/j8h5dUWWp2 – 9:52 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Was-he-in-the-huddle level recognition by LeBron here in left corner. Watch how early he realizes this ATO is a corner pin for Bane. (Griz ended up w Morant open but nice high hands by Russell to deflect pass). pic.twitter.com/k9KukmpiDN – 9:35 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Buckets passed LeBron for most playoff points in a game in Heat history‼️ pic.twitter.com/dEGTjV6uSg – 9:15 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 20 REB
✅ 7 AST
James is the oldest player in NBA history to record at least 20 rebounds in a playoff game.
He’s also the oldest player in NBA history, regular season or postseason, to record a 20p/20r game.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The great @BillPlaschke comes strong yet again in @latimessports: Column: Beating Grizzlies with his grit, LeBron James claims full ownership of the Lakers latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 8:48 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James: “This is Austin’s first playoff series and we was talking after the game and he was just talking about how much he loved this. He said it’s the greatest thing he’s ever been a part of basketball-wise. He said something else, but I can’t repeat it.” pic.twitter.com/TKkQX778UP – 8:34 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron is 7-12 (58%) in his career on game tying/winning field goal attempts in the final :01 of playoff games.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Desmond Bane: “(LeBron) gets to his right hand and we got two guys on that side that are supposed to be in help and we didn’t execute. It’s pretty much as simple as that, you know… I mean, game-plan discipline.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron takes over late with key buckets in clutch, lifts Lakers to win over Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/25/leb… – 6:08 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James commented following his #NBAPlayoffs Game 4 historic performance against Memphis
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Dillon Brooks isn’t wrong, but being right barely matters in a court of law, let alone a basketball court. This isn’t Cleveland or Miami LeBron, but it’s a determined one. That was on display in Game 4 sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-l… – 3:39 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Lakers and Heat at 3-1, triple-double by injured Giannis not enough
Historic performances by Jimmy Butler and LeBron James
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
This was LeBron James’ First career game with 20 rebounds
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers are now 21-8 in the playoffs when LeBron and AD both start. – 2:07 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on his emotions with his huge drive in OT pic.twitter.com/PorujPMsrf – 1:59 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on his grind-it-out game pic.twitter.com/xuOJuKLN9I – 1:56 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
As soon as LeBron James entered the Lakers locker room, his teammates started making goat noises🐐😂
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Lakers’ locker room made goat noises when Bron walked in 😂
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers take 3-1 series lead over Grizzlies behind LeBron James’ 22-point, 20-rebound overtime performance
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers have to be aggressive in Game 5. If they can close this out Wednesday they’ll have a major rest advantage over either the Warriors or Kings even if that series ends in six. Realistically, every day off is critical for 38-year-old LeBron and perpetually banged up AD. – 1:47 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Desmond Bane blamed a lack of “game-plan discipline” for allowing LeBron James’ OT-forcing drive. He noted that the two Grizzlies on the right side of the floor needed to help. Those players: Dillon Brooks and Bane. – 1:46 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
LeBron had his most ever rebounds in a playoff game tonight (20), drew 2 charges, blocked 2 shots & after a pretty meh offensive game, made 3 late shots of major importance. Also played 45 mins & 28 secs, the most for anyone in these playoffs except Desmond Bane’s 46:47 tonight. – 1:42 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Don’t take LeBron James for granted.
22 points
20 rebounds (5 offensive)
7 assists (1 turnover)
2 blocks
2 charges taken
Jay King @ByJayKing
Grizzlies against the Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies against LeBron James pic.twitter.com/K9IUl2lyBV – 1:35 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I ain’t seen something like what LeBron is doing to Dillon Brooks since LL Cool J and Cannibas – 1:24 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Grizz can definitely point to some very questionable calls. The two LeBron charges on Ja in particular. One wiped out an and one. Unfortunately they shot their challenge into the sun in the first half. – 1:24 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
A cool sidebar from an magical NBA night.
Two all-time performances.
* Jimmy Butler’s 56 points in a playoff game.
* LeBron’s 20-20-5 playoff game as a Laker.
Only four names on each list before tonight.
Elgin Baylor was on both.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The oldest player in NBA history with a 20-point, 20-rebound game (regular season or playoffs):
38-year-old LeBron James.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James gutting it out pic.twitter.com/FTj3wnWSzD – 1:21 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I asked Taylor Jenkins since he had Xavier Tillman Sr. guarding LeBron James, why not Luke Lennard over Dillon Brooks?
He mentioned that the Grizzlies wanted to have as many of their best defenders on the floor, and they only wanted to have one guy hedging (Ja Morant). – 1:18 AM
I asked Taylor Jenkins since he had Xavier Tillman Sr. guarding LeBron James, why not Luke Lennard over Dillon Brooks?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
We can argue until the end of time if LeBron is the GOAT. What cannot be argued is there has never been a player at such an advanced age to play better than LeBron has played. And Tom Brady may be the only one in any other sport that is on his level at that age – 1:16 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• Lakers/Grizzlies war
• LeBron goes 20/20 Year 20
• Jimmy Butler ‘s historic night
• How will Bucks/Heat end?
• Wob run-through notes return
• Fan calls
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
I hope bball fans realize how lucky we are that the careers of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis and Kevin Durant have all run concurrently – 1:13 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron making that final basket over Dillon Brooks was a fitting ending to a quite disastrous few days in LA for the Grizzlies. – 1:12 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
A tough one. The Grizzlies fall 117-111 and now face a 3-1 deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James scored the dagger bucket on Dillon Brooks.
Three quick takeaways:
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
That was one of the grittiest, most determined efforts I’ve ever seen from LeBron. – 1:10 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James proves age is just a number, as he grabs a career-high 2⃣0⃣ rebounds in the playoffs at 38 years old 👑🔥 pic.twitter.com/o8cVhYOL8L – 1:10 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
It’s honestly hard to find the words for LeBron at this point. Having a game like that, in a moment like that, in year 20 just shouldn’t be possible. Yet here we are.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
LeBron scoring twice over the DPOY and another on an All-D candidate in Brooks down the stretch to cap off a 20-20 game in the playoffs at age 38 and in need of foot surgery is … well, we won’t be seeing another one like him for a while. – 1:08 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers win 117-111 in overtime to take Game 4 and go up 3-1 in their first round series with Memphis. LeBron 22p 20r 7a 2b in 45 mins; Reaves 23p 6a; D-Lo 17p; Vando 15p 6a 3b; AD 12p 11r 4b 2s; Schroder 12p.
Game 4 is Wednesday in MEM.
Trey Kerby @treykerby
LeBron called his balls Crown Jewels then had a 20-20 with the biggest baskets of the game. – 1:07 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Dillon Brooks thought calling LeBron James “old” was an insult. It was not. It should be viewed as praise that someone 38 and with 20 years in the league can still own the kids. – 1:07 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
I went to that game – what a special LeBron performance that was. Cooking Brooks for the clincher at the end was perfect. Memorable night. I can’t believe he’s still doing it at this level. – 1:06 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
For two glorious possessions, LeBron James looked like LeBron James again down the stretch.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James had 22 points, 20 rebounds, 7 assists, just one turnovers in 45 minutes to lead Lakers to 117-111 OT win over Memphis. Lakers take a 3-1 lead in series – 1:05 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
LeBron having a career-high 20 rebounds in a playoff game in his 20th season is ridiculous on its own. He was gassed and still found a way to push the Lakers to a win. – 1:05 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The underdog Lakers now have a 3-1 series lead over the Grizzlies after a 117-111 win in Game 4. I bet Dillon Brooks is reconsidering wanting to face LeBron James in the first round. – 1:04 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
At least 22-20-7 in a playoff game, via @Stathead. All-timers only. LeBron joins the list. pic.twitter.com/llAOwBJTqo – 1:04 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
LeBron, ever the court general, telling the camera person there is still 0.3 on the clock and get back to the sidelines. – 1:04 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
LeBron James ices it for the Lakers in overtime pic.twitter.com/sHeTfNBbWe – 1:03 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron in 45 minutes:
22 PTS
20 REB (career-high)
7 AST
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 117, Grizzlies 111 (OT)
LA takes a commanding 3-1 series lead over Memphis. They have three chances to win one more game. LeBron James had 22 points, 20 rebounds and 7 assists. Austin Reaves had 23 points. AD had 12 pts and 11 rebs.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James, playing in the 1,693st game of his career between the regular season, play-in and playoffs, has grabbed 20 rebounds for the first time.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LeBron pulling off drive after drive late was incredible force of will after looking so gassed for most of the 4th. Still so special. – 1:01 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I wonder if Dillon Brooks respects LeBron James yet or if he legitimately has to get to 40 first – 1:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers with a 20/20 playoff game:
— Wilt
— Shaq
— Kareem
— Baylor
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron was absolutely gassed and did not have it offensively AT ALL all night…
So, of course, he ends regulation with an impossible layup over the DPOY and then ices it in OT with an And-1 against the WWE villain who’d been talking shit.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James is the first Lakers player with 20 points and 20 rebounds in a playoff game since Shaquille O’Neal on 6/13/04 against Detroit. – 12:59 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
you wanted LeBron, Dillon, you got em!
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
First 20-point/20-rebound playoff game of LeBron’s 20-year career. – 12:58 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Man…LeBron James is 38 years old putting up 20 and 20 and doing that… – 12:58 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This is actually cooler than when LeBron did this against Luka Samanic. pic.twitter.com/FttoLiRkVj – 12:58 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Moments after getting his first ever 20-point, 20-rebound playoff game in his 20th season, LeBron scored plus the foul, with 28.7 seconds to play, on a hard drive into traffic.
Exhausted, he missed the FT, but LAL lead 113-108 with 29.1 seconds left. – 12:58 AM
Moments after getting his first ever 20-point, 20-rebound playoff game in his 20th season, LeBron scored plus the foul, with 28.7 seconds to play, on a hard drive into traffic.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LeBron James driving by Dillon Brooks to extend the lead is fitting – 12:58 AM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
LeBron bullying, dragging Dillon Brooks all the way to the rim.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James’ and-1 layup (he missed the FT) gives LA an 113-108 lead with 28.7 seconds left. – 12:58 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron is one rebound away from a playoff career high of 19. – 12:51 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron should do that every single possession in OT. Drive, drive, drive! – 12:51 AM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
All of LeBron’s game-tying or go-ahead shots in the final 10 seconds of his playoff career via @Stathead.
He now has 10 of them.
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
$9 Monday 4% UNDER set to die in OT. Toughest of breaks. Was hoping for a 3-point attempt from the Lakers there at the end. Brutal luck. Props to LeBron. – 12:49 AM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Imagine if that story read Anthony Davis’s blocked shot on Morant led to a LeBron three-quarters court heave for the win. – 12:49 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
D’Angelo Russell’s 3 straight 3’s were a lifeline for the Lakers, helping them get to OT, which LeBron forced with a last-second layup.
Russell fouled out late in the 4th. It’s Schröder, Reaves, Rui, LeBron and AD for OT. – 12:49 AM
D’Angelo Russell’s 3 straight 3’s were a lifeline for the Lakers, helping them get to OT, which LeBron forced with a last-second layup.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Man, LeBron James would’ve made a game winner from halfcourt if there was more time on the clock pic.twitter.com/hPkK9RFy12 – 12:48 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Spectacular clutch plays by LeBron. I want to be surprised but I’m not. – 12:48 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron with the kiss off the glass to tie it up with 0.8 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/OnrTyshmbq – 12:46 AM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
LeBron responds. Davis blocks. Overtime. Let’s see what these Grizzlies are made of. – 12:46 AM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Find yourself someone that loves you as much as @ShannonSharpe loves @LeBron James pic.twitter.com/wDQuinpAxc – 12:46 AM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
The scout from Hustle who brought LeBron to Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/BNBMITK2fq – 12:46 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
LEBRON AT THE DEATH
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Lakers’ LeBron James forces overtime pic.twitter.com/VKLoOxn6ZU – 12:46 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
LeBron had last scored with 47 seconds left in the third quarter WOW – 12:45 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Great decision by LeBron to drive straight at Tillman instead of call for a screen and not get a switch like the previous 46 possessions in a row – 12:45 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
LeBron James just over the arms of Jaren Jackson Jr. Wow. Tie game and 0.8 seconds left. – 12:45 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron drives by Tillman for a layup to tie score at 104-104 with 0.8 seconds left. – 12:45 AM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
LeBron laid that off glass like six inches about the top of the box to keep it away from Jaren. Incredible. – 12:45 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
LeBron James — defended by Xavier Tillman Sr., not Dillon Brooks — drives for the game-tying bucket with 0.8 ticks left. – 12:45 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron drives past Xavier Tillman Sr. for the layup to tie the game. 104-104 with 0.8 seconds left. Timeout Grizzlies. – 12:44 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James ties it up at 104 with .8 seconds left pic.twitter.com/KSyZ9yORdV – 12:44 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Tie game. LeBron, layup. 0.9 left before we have free basketball – 12:44 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lakers had a man advantage and a 2-for-1, but lebron didn’t go. what a costly mistake. – 12:42 AM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Full credit to LeBron…standing in there to draw the charge (again).
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James has turned a 5-for-14 shooting night into a pretty brilliant performance with 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, no turnovers and a monster charge drawn on Ja Morant. – 12:39 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron and AD combining for 7 of 24 from the field, Lakers ahead ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ – 12:39 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ja Morant took a hard fall again after going downhill. This time, LeBron James took the charge. – 12:37 AM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
LeBron must be exhausted. Double-double and refereeing all night. – 12:33 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
lebron hasn’t scored since there was 47 seconds left in the third quarter – 12:29 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL are going to need either LeBron, or AD, to get going offensively. They’re a combined 7 for 24 offensively for 22 total points.
Lakers still within 1, as they’ve defended very well. – 12:22 AM
LAL are going to need either LeBron, or AD, to get going offensively. They’re a combined 7 for 24 offensively for 22 total points.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
JJJ caught Schröder in the same place Brooks caught LeBron in Game 3. Refs reviewed for a flagrant, but stayed with a common foul.
LAL down 89-86 with 7:57 to play. – 12:19 AM
JJJ caught Schröder in the same place Brooks caught LeBron in Game 3. Refs reviewed for a flagrant, but stayed with a common foul.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron and Reaves both took it hard to the rim, and neither got the call, after the corner 3 from Reaves. Memphis scored on the other end on both possessions to reclaim the lead at 87-84 into a time out at the 9:41 mark. – 12:12 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Last three plays. LeBron James got poked in the eye while driving. Austin Reaves got hit in the face while defending. Austin Reaves got knocked over while driving. – 12:12 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Grizzlies are going to get a superstar fourth quarter out of Ja Morant.
The Lakers need one out of LeBron James if they’re going to win. Doesn’t seem like Davis has it tonight. Shots aren’t falling. It has to be superhero LeBron. That simple. Time to prove Brooks wrong. – 12:07 AM
The Grizzlies are going to get a superstar fourth quarter out of Ja Morant.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Grizzlies 83, Lakers 81
Ja Morant’s buzzer-beating dunk gives Memphis a two-point lead heading into the fourth. LeBron has 16 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Jarred Vanderbilt has 15 points. Austin Reaves has 14 points. AD has 4 points on 1-for-8 shooting. – 12:06 AM
Third quarter: Grizzlies 83, Lakers 81
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
LeBron lob. Ja drive. Rui 3 and then a buzzer-beating straight-line halfcourt dunk in traffic from Ja. Flurry of a third-quarter finish. Grizzlies 83, Lakers 81 headed to the fourth. – 12:06 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Desmond Bane: 20 points
LeBron James & Anthony Davis: 16 points combined
The Lakers cannot win this way. They aren’t deep enough to win when their stars are playing like this. – 11:50 PM
Desmond Bane: 20 points
LeBron James & Anthony Davis: 16 points combined
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
LeBron drove hard, took a lot of contact and didn’t get a whistle. I mean, a lot of contact. Not sure it was a foul, just a lot of contact – 11:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 54, Grizzlies 52
Memphis closed the first half on a 14-1 run over the final 3:08. LeBron, Austin Reaves and Jarred Vanderbilt each have 11 points. AD is struggling offensively with 2 points on 0-for-5 shooting. Second-chance points (12-4) have kept Grizz in it. – 11:20 PM
Halftime: Lakers 54, Grizzlies 52
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers can’t win this game if Anthony Davis isn’t scoring. LeBron is finding points but he’s not creating his own shots. Lakers need a big second half from Davis to finish this thing. – 11:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Somehow Memphis is hanging around. 13-1 run to end the half. Grizzlies shooting 34.5%.
Halftime: Lakers 54 Memphis 52
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis was called for his 3rd PF on a drive by Roddy. Lakers opt to challenge the play … it did look like Roddy led with his off arm, similar to an earlier play with LeBron defending Roddy. There’s contact, though, from Davis. – 11:03 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja airball, Bane barely grazes rim, Bane blocked by LeBron (who does the Dikembe finger wag), Dillon blocked by AD, Dillon airball. Grizzlies look completely lost. – 10:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
That’s three blocks for the Lakers in less than a minute. AD and Bron are swatting everything around the rim. – 10:56 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Lebron has been great in this first half without having to put his foot on the gas offensively – 10:55 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
The Lakers are up 38-29 and Anthony Davis and LeBron James are a combined 1-6 from the floor. Ja, Bane and Jaren are a combined 5-18. Not gonna cut it. – 10:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Thought Lakers could have challenged that Roddy and-1, looked to me like his left arm cleared out before LeBron chopped down on his shooting hand – 10:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL have struggled with AD on the bench this series … but not tonight.
They trailed 21-20 when he left at the 2:37 mark, but lead 29-23 at the end of the quarter. LeBron scored 5 of the 9 LAL points. – 10:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 29, Grizzlies 23
A strong close to the first quarter from LA. They were plus-5 in three non-AD minutes. Jarred Vanderbilt has 10 points and 2 blocks. He kept the offense afloat early. LeBron has 5 points and 6 rebounds. Memphis is 3 for 13 (23.1%) on 3s. – 10:36 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lakers lead 29-23 after 1, with LeBron and AD not really even doing all that much. Griz starters 6-for-22. – 10:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The aggressive zoom-in on Dillon Brooks after that Bron 3 was hilarious – 10:36 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Tonight’s Nike LeBron NXXT Gen for @LeBron James! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/IJMDhA2rUd – 10:33 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron laces up a loud look of the LeBron NXXT Gen 👀 pic.twitter.com/ItDkReyEtr – 10:26 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis picked up his 2nd PF with 4 minutes left in the 1st Q, with light contact with Aldama looking for an offensive rebound. He remains in the game for now, but far from ideal for the Lakers.
They trail 18-16 after he hit 2 FT’s, the first points from either AD or LeBron. – 10:25 PM
Davis picked up his 2nd PF with 4 minutes left in the 1st Q, with light contact with Aldama looking for an offensive rebound. He remains in the game for now, but far from ideal for the Lakers.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves is the first Laker other than Vanderbilt – who had the first 7 points, including his first made 3 of the series to score, with a pull-up 2 pulling LAL within 1 at 10-9.
LeBron has yet to attempt a shot, but has 4 boards and 2 assists. – 10:17 PM
Austin Reaves is the first Laker other than Vanderbilt – who had the first 7 points, including his first made 3 of the series to score, with a pull-up 2 pulling LAL within 1 at 10-9.
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler this playoffs:
36.5 PPG
5.5 RPG
5.0 APG
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Jimmy Butler has set a Miami Heat franchise record with 56 points in a playoff game.
This is a franchise that had Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning and 3 other Hall of Famers.
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
I was in Dallas for the 2006 Finals and saw what Dwyane Wade did.
I was in Boston in 2012 and saw what LeBron James did.
I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like what Jimmy Butler is doing tonight. – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point playoff games by a Heat:
7 — Jimmy Butler
7 — Dwyane Wade
3 — LeBron James
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers say Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury), LeBron James (right foot soreness) and Dennis Schröder (right Achilles soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game vs. Memphis. – 9:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis, LeBron and Schröder have all been upgraded from probable to available, as expected. – 9:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook this playoffs:
More PPG than
— LeBron
— Davis
— Jokic
— Mitchell
More RPG than
— Horford
— Randle
— Jackson Jr
— Gordon
More APG than
— LeBron
— Conley
— Dejounte
— Garland
More BPG than
— Claxton
— Lopez
— Jackson Jr
— Gobert pic.twitter.com/nLmjpG0ZwV – 6:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
The Warriors might eventually have won both series, but man have they lucked out the last 2 years with the 2 players they’ve probably struggled to guard the most besides LeBron both getting injured midway thru their series. – 3:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
wrote about LeBron trusting a new teammate, Sabonis attacking space, Jimmy vs Jrue and more observations from the NBA playoff weekend.
fansided.com/2023/04/24/rui… – 2:49 PM
wrote about LeBron trusting a new teammate, Sabonis attacking space, Jimmy vs Jrue and more observations from the NBA playoff weekend.
StatMuse @statmuse
In the first round:
LeBron — Brooks —
24.7 PPG 11.3 PPG
10.7 RPG 2.3 RPG
1.3 SPG 0.3 SPG
1.7 BPG 0.0 BPG pic.twitter.com/TcmeBQlue7 – 11:56 AM
UTA Sports was created nearly four years ago in anticipation for greater investment in sports while leveraging Klutch’s client sheet, which includes high-profile pro athletes such as Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts . Paul says appointing Thau was a “no-brainer” due to his rapport and complementary skill sets. “We’re interchangeable in a lot of ways in terms of this initiative,” Paul, a UTA board member, said in a video interview. “You need that duo, that one-two punch, and more. It makes all the sense in the world.” -via Sportico / April 25, 2023
Nick Wright: LeBron James how has SEVEN game winning or game tying shots in the final :01 of playoff games. No one else in the last 26 years (as far back as the @Stathead database goes) has more than 2. The most clutch player of his generation & it’s not close or debatable. pic.twitter.com/hOhrJIHXDE -via Twitter @getnickwright / April 25, 2023
StatMuse: LeBron James this playoffs: 24.0 PPG 13.0 RPG (!!!) 5.0 APG 1.8 BPG Leading the playoffs in rebounding. -via Twitter @statmuse / April 25, 2023