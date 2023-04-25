NBA scout: Jarace Walker reminds me of Patrick Williams

“He’s always been a role player,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He reminds me of Patrick Williams when I watch him. You could draft him in the top five because of his body and perceived upside, but he’s never done it as a lead guy. To me, you’ve got to do it at least at one level (high school or college). He’s always contributed to winning teams and is willing to accept any role on winning teams.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
More on this storyline
Julia Poe: DeMar DeRozan had Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams huddled up in the corner of the locker room for a quiet, impassioned talk. DeMar said he was focused on “just keeping everyone on the same page” after a hard loss. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / March 5, 2023
Julia Poe: Patrick Williams should be good to go for tonight’s game despite that ankle sprain. Billy Donovan said it was a bit sore after the normal in-game adrenaline wore off, but not enough to impede his play. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / March 1, 2023