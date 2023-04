NBA scout: Victor Wembanyama is projected to add half a billion dollars in franchise value

“He’s got more hype than LeBron James did because of social media,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “LeBron had a couple of games on ESPN, but outside of that, the public hadn’t really seen him. With Wembanyama, you’re seeing him on Twitter, and the NBA already had his games being broadcasted on the NBA app. He’s projected to add half a billion dollars in franchise value. There’s no chance anyone’s going ahead of him.”Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype