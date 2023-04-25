Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray close out Timberwolves to advance to second round

Vinny Benedetto: Anthony Edwards’ contested look comes off the back rim. Nuggets win 112-109 behind Jamal Murray’s 35 points. Nikola Jokic goes for 28-17-12 on a tough shooting night.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Shall we do Pickaxe and Roll at the midnight hour tonight?
Shall we do Pickaxe and Roll at the midnight hour tonight?
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Michael Malone said his teams defensive player of the game went to Nikola Jokic for how well he played screen and roll defense against Anthony edwards – 12:04 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic is your defensive player of the game tonight, per Malone. Malone credits Jokic’s ability to show and move his feet in the pick and roll. – 12:03 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Murray and Jokic put on a CLINIC in Game 5 💥 pic.twitter.com/rzZbtmyI8r – 12:03 AM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone postgame: “Jamal Murray. I think he lives for big moments.”
Coach Malone postgame: “Jamal Murray. I think he lives for big moments.”
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Denver impressed me in that series. The Wolves are not an easy team to play against.
Denver impressed me in that series. The Wolves are not an easy team to play against.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Let’s close out this series together In the Winners Lounge. RT and come join. #MileHighBasketball
✅ Jokic struggles, then doesn’t
✅ Murray catches fire
✅ Blazers, Jazz, Wolves. Playoff Nuggets own the NW
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Luckily for Nikola Jokic, talking heads don’t watch the games and they damn sure don’t watch NBATv games so Jokic was incredible based on what they’ll see.
28 points
17 rebounds
12 assists
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they win 112-109:
-Joker: 28-17-12-2-2, 8/29 is a hilarious line
-Jamal: 35-4-5
-Bruce: 14-5-2, 8/8 from the line
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets take down the Timberwolves in five games. It’s the first time in the Jokic era that Denver has won a playoff series in fewer than six. On to Round 2. – 11:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jamal Murray tonight:
35 PTS
5 AST
12-23 FG
5-9 3P
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic tonight:
28 PTS
17 REB
12 AST
2 STL
2 BLK
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker goes 1 for 2, and the T-Wolves will have a chance to tie it.
Joker goes 1 for 2, and the T-Wolves will have a chance to tie it.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jokic hits 1 of 2. Wolves have a chance to tie with 2.5 seconds left. – 11:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Genius move by Joker to try to get 3 shoot foul out of that – 11:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Somehow Nikola Jokic has 27 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks and is a +5. – 11:37 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
I don’t think Jokic jumped high enough to clear a piece of toast on that and-1. – 11:36 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic bashfully grinning like he’s having the worst game of his career while he literally drags the Nuggets to the finish line and hopefully over it.
Jokic bashfully grinning like he’s having the worst game of his career while he literally drags the Nuggets to the finish line and hopefully over it.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is unfortunate because he’s played so well tonight, but Rudy Gobert may have just cost Minnesota its season. He flopped on the rebound, fell down, didn’t get back and that led to Jokic scoring and the foul…wrong time for the shenanigans – 11:35 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Clutch time – Nuggets and especially Nikola Jokic need to convert. – 11:34 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Clear foul on KAT, but man I don’t know what you do when Jokic just plows into you like that. – 11:33 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Really dislike the 18 seconds of dribbling by Murray – just give it to Jokic and then work off ball if it’s gonna be like that. – 11:32 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
19 2nd half points from KAT (and there’s 2 mins to go), all while playing up in pick and roll coverage as he guards Jokic. That’s a lot to do. – 11:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Wolves have gone directly at Jokic the entire fourth quarter. And it’s every guy. Even Gobert. – 11:31 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Nikola Jokic’s 16 missed shots (6-of-22) so far tonight are his most in any game this season. Jokic had only missed more than 11 shots once (13-of-26 vs. Charlotte). – 11:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 35-point playoff games by a Nuggets player all-time:
9 — Nikola Jokic
7 — Jamal Murray
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles over the last 5 playoffs:
8 — Nikola Jokic
6 — Draymond Green
5 — LeBron James
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Either Jamal Murray’s going to win this series, or we’re going back to Minnesota for Game 6. – 11:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
We’re at the portion of the program where Jamal Murray is yapping at the Wolves’ bench. – 11:02 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
In a very sloppy game by his standards, Nikola Jokic records a triple-double in the 3rd quarter.
In a very sloppy game by his standards, Nikola Jokic records a triple-double in the 3rd quarter.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic is getting it done the last couple minutes. Jamal is trying to do too much. This is where MPJ would be the guy to provide the pressure relief & net some points if he was having a good night. Now he’s tentative & needs to get past that – there are shots to make in the 4th. – 10:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Couple of subpar possessions here from Jamal Murray. Slowing down after the outburst a bit.
Couple of subpar possessions here from Jamal Murray. Slowing down after the outburst a bit.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nikola Jokic is 2 for 12 from 2 in this game thus far. But the 3s are going down — 3 for 5. – 10:47 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jokic is shooting 5-17 from the field but has hit two crucial 3’s in the third quarter to keep the Nuggets attached – 10:46 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nikola Jokic is having an atrocious game. 13 / 8 / 9 isn’t the issue, it’s the 4-for-16, the bad body language, and not directing Denver’s offense. He’s also been missed several times by Denver’s guards, but if they’re doing it wrong it’s up to him to get it right. He’s the MVP. – 10:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic and MPJ are 4 for 23 so far tonight, lest you look too deep into what’s going on. – 10:44 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Man, what a rough game from Jokic. 4 of 16 shooting. Don’t remember the last time he shot this poorly. – 10:43 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Big 3 from Jokic there….One more stop and score, and the Wolves could have gotten a bit of control of this one – 10:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray and the Nuggets may have solved Nickeil Alexander-Walker. – 10:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the T’Wolves 48-47:
-Jamal Murray with a 2nd quarter flurry, 16 points on 5/8 FG, 2/3 3P, 4/4 FT
-Joker and MPJ are a combined 2/16 FG
-Nuggets shooting 34/25/88 splits but have a 17 to 4 margin at FT line.
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jamal Murray willed the Nuggets back Into this game. HUGE stint from him. Only player who found the required energy after that sluggish start. – 10:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Nuggets ride Jamal Murray to a 48-47 lead over the Wolves at halftime….Murray with 16. He was terrific in the waning moments of the second quarter. – 10:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Once trailing by 15, Jamal Murray’s triple with :45 seconds left in the second quarter propels Denver to a 48-47 lead.
Was hideous at times, but the #Nuggets limited T-Wolves to just 18 points in the second quarter.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jokic with a pretty take and finish and this game is tied at 41-41….2:53 remaining in the first half – 9:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker now 1 for 9 from the field. These are shots he drains in his sleep. (Also with 6 boards and 5 dimes). – 9:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are shooting 29% from the floor, Nikola Jokic is shooting 1-8, Michael Porter Jr. is 0-5, Denver trails by only two points. – 9:56 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
MPJ and Jokic are a combined 1-of-12 for the game and 1-of-7 from deep. Not exactly what I expected. – 9:54 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I like that defense-heavy 2nd unit but there Is a real lack of ball handling and point guard play whenever Jokic and Murray are not on the court. – 9:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Denver avoiding guarding KAT with Jokic like the plague.
Denver avoiding guarding KAT with Jokic like the plague.
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Nikola Jokic showed up for Game 5 in a television static-inspired fit tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/oVf9iaTU1E – 9:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hits a 3 off a Nikola Jokic assist to get the Nuggets on the board. – 9:08 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
For the record: I don’t want to go back to Minnesota
For the record: I don’t want to go back to Minnesota
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has his right wrist taped again tonight. It didn’t seem to bother him much in Game 4, except maybe from the free-throw line. – 8:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets Game 5 starters:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Going live on the @DNVR_Sports Instagram from Ball Arena. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon warming up right now. – 8:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Chris Finch, asked about the whistles on the respective big men:
I agree with all the whistles on Jokic and disagree with them on KAT.
Chris Finch, asked about the whistles on the respective big men:
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Chris Finch pregame says he likes how Austin Rivers defended Jamal Murray in Game 4. He’ll be in the Timberwolves’ rotation tonight. – 7:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% in the playoffs (minimum 10 attempts):
76.5 — Duncan Robinson
62.5 — Rui Hachimura
60.0 — Kawhi Leonard
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Who is the Playoff MVP so far?
1. Jimmy Butler
2. LeBron
3. Tatum
4. Joker
5. KD
6. Steph
7. Fox
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points + rebounds + assists this season:
188 — Jimmy Butler
181 — Nikola Jokic
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron is 7-12 (58%) in his career on game tying/winning field goal attempts in the final :01 of playoff games.
LeBron is 7-12 (58%) in his career on game tying/winning field goal attempts in the final :01 of playoff games.
Andrew Lopez: It’s over in Denver. Nuggets advance. Nikola Jokic just became the 5th player in NBA history to have 25p-15r-10a in a clinching opportunity joining LeBron James (2020), James Worthy (1988), Wilt Chamberlain (1967) and Oscar Robertson (1963) according to @ESPNStatsInfo. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / April 25, 2023
Bobby Marks: 🚨Bonus Alert🚨 🏀Nikola Jokic ✅Playoffs: Round 2 💰$568,966 The bonus was deemed unlikely before the season because Denver failed to reach the second round in 2022. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / April 25, 2023
Jay Allen: Nikola Jokic up to 43 points, matching the most he’s ever scored in a Playoff game. #NBAPlayoffs -via Twitter @PDXjay / April 24, 2023
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Jamal Murray: “That guy, he lives for big moments. Never afraid. We needed him to have that type of game tonight.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / April 26, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone: “I think our team was like the crowd tonight…late arriving.” “Slowly but surely, I think Jamal made some shots…he got our team going…and got our crowd going.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / April 26, 2023
Vinny Benedetto: “They’re a whole different team,” Austin Rivers says of this Nuggets squad. “Jamal’s added a whole new dynamic.” -via Twitter @VBenedetto / April 25, 2023
