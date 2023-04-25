Otto Porter exercises player option for 2023-24 season

Shams Charania: Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. has picked up his $6.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Porter played in just eight games this season due to a left foot injury that needed season-ending surgery in January.
Michael Grange: Ujiri says he anticipates Otto Porter Jr. will be on the roster next season, would fill a need; has another year on his contract. Says the Jeff Dowtin Jr. situation could have been handled better, but says he’s been training in Toronto and will be part of program going forward. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / April 21, 2023
Law Murray: Norman Powell is only rotation player out for Clippers tomorrow vs Raptors. Brandon Boston Jr. will be active. Jason Preston, Moussa Diabaté, Xavier Moon in the G. Raptors are fully healthy besides Otto Porter Jr. See you Wednesday night -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 7, 2023