Otto Porter exercises player option for 2023-24 season

Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. has picked up his $6.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Porter played in just eight games this season due to a left foot injury that needed season-ending surgery in January. – 3:52 PM

Law Murray: Norman Powell is only rotation player out for Clippers tomorrow vs Raptors. Brandon Boston Jr. will be active. Jason Preston, Moussa Diabaté, Xavier Moon in the G. Raptors are fully healthy besides Otto Porter Jr. See you Wednesday night -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / March 7, 2023

