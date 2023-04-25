Paolo Banchero is the third Magic to win ROY

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
ROY vote breakdown is how I’d have had it. Banchero, Williams, Kessler. Would have Keegan 4th but whatever.
Do think the number of votes that had Mathurin in the top-3 is a good sign for him making first team All-Rookie. – 7:31 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Paolo Banchero named NBA rookie of the year
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:30 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Magic man: Orlando forward Paolo Banchero wins NBA Rookie of the Year usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @usatodaysports – 7:28 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Paolo Banchero wins 2023 Rookie of the Year pic.twitter.com/wYzurcxAS6 – 7:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paulo Banchero scored 30+ points in six different games.
No other rookie had more than three games with 30+ points this season.
Rookie of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CQK0giv7gK – 7:23 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Your rookie of the year: Paolo Banchero
apnews.com/article/paolo-… – 7:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Damn, I didn’t realize how close Paolo Banchero was to a unanimous ROY. – 7:22 PM
Kory Woods @KoryEWoods
Magic forward Paolo Banchero takes home the 2022-23 NBA ROY honors. He garnered 98 out of 100 first place votes.
#Pistons guard Jaden Ivey received three votes for third place. pic.twitter.com/3093EiRh32 – 7:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler finishes third in Rookie of the Year voting behind Orlando’s Paolo Banchero and OKC’s Jalen Williams. He received two first-place votes, 17 seconds and 53 thirds. pic.twitter.com/VtztvvDCHf – 7:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Paolo Banchero overwhelmingly wins the Rookie of the Year award.
#Pistons guard Jaden Ivey finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting with just three 3rd place votes. pic.twitter.com/RgVKEeFecF – 7:18 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray received 3 second place and 12 3rd place votes to finish 5th overall with 21 points in the Rookie of the Year voting.
Paulo Banchero wins, followed by Jalen Williams, Walker Kessler and Bennedict Mathurin ahead of Murray. – 7:17 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Orlando’s Paolo Banchero received 98 out of 100 first-place votes for the Rookie of the Year award. Voting: pic.twitter.com/x1uhLfV3cH – 7:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Full voting results for Rookie of the Year, which was won by Magic forward Paolo Banchero, who received 98 of 100 first-place votes.
Two first-place votes went to Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. pic.twitter.com/KDQUOpLdEl – 7:14 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic forward Paolo Banchero is the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year. pic.twitter.com/sIPgVDBVTg – 7:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Orlando’s Paolo Banchero, the 2022 No. 1 pick, was voted NBA Rookie of the Year. (98 of 100 first-place votes)
Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin was fourth; Jaden Ivey finished sixth. – 7:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic forward Paolo Banchero’s accepting the Rookie of the Year award in Orlando with family, friends and Magic staffers in attendance: pic.twitter.com/jRu4uLcWm0 – 7:08 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Paolo Banchero is the 3rd player in Magic history to win Rookie of the Year, joining…
Mike Miller in 2000-01
Shaquille O’Neal in 1992-93
Banchero averaged 7.4 free throw attempts, the most by a rookie since Blake Griffin 2010-11 (min. 40 games). – 7:07 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Paolo Banchero brings Rookie of the Year magic back to Orlando 🪄 pic.twitter.com/qr0RHdv46y – 7:05 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Magic’s Paolo Banchero named 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year
cbssports.com/nba/news/magic… – 7:04 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been named the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year. – 7:03 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Orlando’s Paolo Banchero is the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year‼️ pic.twitter.com/qaCE0IoO7x – 7:03 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
In Paolo Banchero’s eyes, his case for being the NBA’s Rookie of the Year was simple.
“I just think,” he said, “I’ve been the best rookie.”
The league’s panel of voters agreed, with Banchero becoming the third player in Magic history to win the award:
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has won the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year. – 7:02 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The NBA will announce the Rookie of the Year winner tonight… so, to sum up, the NBA will announce that Paolo Banchero is the Rookie of the Year winner tonight. – 11:35 AM
Christos Tsaltas: Paolo Banchero became the 3rd player in Orlando Magic franchise history who won the Rookie of the Year trophy. The previous ones were Shaquille O’Neal (92-93) and Mike Miller (2000-01). #MagicTogether #NBA -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / April 25, 2023
Tony East: Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin finishes fourth place in Rookie of the Year voting. He received 4 second-place votes and 15 third-place votes. Came in just ahead of Keegan Murray and behind Paolo Banchero (the winner), Jalen Williams, and Walker Kessler. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / April 25, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Jalen Williams was named a finalist for Rookie of the Year. Others include: Paolo Banchero Walker Kessler -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / April 14, 2023