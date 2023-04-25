Paul George wants Clippers to re-sign Russell Westbrook

Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George said he definitely wants Russell Westbrook back next season and said Westbrook “is the leader” the Clippers need at point guard.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s the full audio of Paul George on Russell Westbrook, where he says “As I told L, it’s the stuff that he does off the court, the stuff that he does in the locker room, that’s just so valuable to a team.”
The L is Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank pic.twitter.com/zPU2vOebx3 – 2:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“This has been the best version of Russell Westbrook that we’ve ever seen”.
@TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 share their thoughts on Westbrook’s success with Ty Lue and the Clippers. #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/BFygAlnqqp – 2:00 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George suffered a knee sprain exactly five weeks ago: “If I feel good right at that six-week mark, I’m lacin’ ‘em up.”
The Clippers play an elimination Game 5 in Phoenix without both PG and Kawhi Leonard tonight. pic.twitter.com/yNk0bvqbZu – 1:56 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George on injury frustrations: “I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason. You just pick up the piece and try to make a hand out of what you’re dealt.” pic.twitter.com/Ayr4Q79074 – 1:51 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George called Kawhi a “trooper” and said not playing has been “real hard” for him. “People think that he’s out ’cause he doesn’t want to play…I think it just attacks his character, where people don’t understand. He’ll play through it. It’s got to be a reason why he’s out.” – 1:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George explained today that he is dealing with a 6-week injury.
Today marks 35 days since he took contact vs Thunder. 5 weeks.
Next week would be 6-week mark. That’s why target that was reported @TheAthletic prior to series starting was semifinals.
theathletic.com/4413019/2023/0… – 1:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George said Kawhi Leonard is very frustrated that he is unable to play right now. George also strongly defended Kawhi saying that anyone who suggests Leonard isn’t injured and is load managing is attacking Kawhi’s character. – 1:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Paul George, who was vocal about signing Russ in Feb., about Westbrook’s revival and whether he’s also lobbying for Russ to stay next season.
“I just think he’s the leader that we need at the point guard position going forward. Would love to have him back.” – 1:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George said he definitely wants Russell Westbrook back next season and said Westbrook “is the leader” the Clippers need at point guard. – 1:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George said his injury is a 6-week injury but if he feels good at that point, he will lace them up. Clippers would have to advance for PG to have that shot. May 2 is 6 weeks from when he was injured. PG said 6 weeks after the injury would likely be quickest he could return. – 1:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George said it hurts Kawhi Leonard to not be out there right now, and explains again that Kawhi got hurt in Game 1 and tried to play through injury in Game 2. – 1:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
The play of Russell Westbrook has been a sobering highlight for a LA Clippers team playing without the players Westbrook was supposed to support.
Westbrook still has a place in NBA. Which means that he may be priced out of LAC’s plans.
theathletic.com/4447410/2023/0… – 11:52 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jimmy Butler in Game 4:
– 22 points in 1st quarter
– 21 points in 4th quarter
He is the 2nd player in the last 20 years to score 20+ points in the 1st and 4th quarters of the same game (reg. season and playoffs).
Russell Westbrook did this on April 12, 2015 vs the Pacers. – 9:48 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron is 7-12 (58%) in his career on game tying/winning field goal attempts in the final :01 of playoff games.
For some context, Kobe, Steph, Durant, Kawhi, Harden, Westbrook, Dirk, Wade, Duncan, Jokic, T-Mac & Nash, other legends/MVPs of his eras are a COMBINED 6-50 (12%) pic.twitter.com/s686wf0Gmp – 8:31 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the third pair of opposing players in NBA history to record a 50-point game and a triple-double, respectively, in the same playoff game:
— Jordan & Barkley (6/16/1993)
— Lillard & Westbrook (4/23/2019)
— Butler & Antetokounmpo (tonight) – 10:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George remain out for Game 5 of the Clippers series against Phoenix, per the team. – 8:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George remain out for Game 5 tomorrow – 8:02 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Sorry y’all
Game 5: LAC at PHX — Injury Report
OUT:
Kawhi Leonard – sprained right knee
Paul George – sprained right knee – 7:59 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard remains out for Game 5 with a right knee sprain. Paul George also remains out with a right knee sprain. – 7:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
LA Clippers availability report facing elimination in Game 5 at Phoenix:
– Paul George (out, right knee sprain)
– Kawhi Leonard (out, right knee sprain) – 7:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Game 5 preview.
Josh Okogie, Bismack Biyombo and Damion Lee have been giving the Suns good minutes off the bench the last two games.
On their contributions + Russell Westbrook’s slashing success in Game 4: arizonasports.com/story/3520510/… – 7:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook this playoffs:
More PPG than
— LeBron
— Davis
— Jokic
— Mitchell
More RPG than
— Horford
— Randle
— Jackson Jr
— Gordon
More APG than
— LeBron
— Conley
— Dejounte
— Garland
More BPG than
— Claxton
— Lopez
— Jackson Jr
— Gobert pic.twitter.com/nLmjpG0ZwV – 6:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When I asked Tyronn Lue in between updates on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George about how he balances the outside noise about Leonard’s injuries, T Lue said: “He’s definitely hurt. It’s not load management where he’s taking time off… what the outside is saying, who cares.” pic.twitter.com/vO5A0Hlmob – 2:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George increasing how hard he’s going on his than he did during workouts last week. He’s progressing. pic.twitter.com/s55xTyIa2X – 2:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Paul George starting some individual shooting work pic.twitter.com/zvIFrldQrA – 2:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
When Ty Lue was asked what Paul George was able to do today he said to get our little camcorders out and we’d see. Well, here it is 🎥 pic.twitter.com/uAUgyEpOPI – 2:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cookie Belcher has been the Chris Paul mark in Clippers’ Suns prep.
Paul George working on that now too pic.twitter.com/xXIcRvQfCC – 2:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Paul George getting foul shots up before practice starts pic.twitter.com/PJHxgjmDXJ – 2:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George on the court.
Russell Westbrook with Cam Hodges pic.twitter.com/LxVIK2UZ9H – 2:28 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked what Paul George is able to do today, Ty Lue answered whatever he’s doing on the court right now. The media portion on the court hasn’t opened yet before practice. – 2:24 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ty Lue said “there’s always a possibility” that Kawhi plays in Game 5. Nothing ruled out. Paul George is doing work today, but Ty wouldn’t say what it is. – 2:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard is not practicing, getting treatment. Tyronn Lue not ruling him out, but 🤷🏾♂️
Tyronn Lue says that Paul George is “Doing whatever he’s doing right now. Get your camcorders out…” – 2:22 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Greif: We’re talking with Paul George at shootaround. He said that he’s made huge progress but said it’s considered a six-week injury and the earliest he could come back is then. He hurt the knee in late March. “If I feel good at that six-week mark, I’m gonna lace them up.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 25, 2023
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue will be LAC head coach for 24th postseason game Tuesday at Phoenix. He’s only had both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George available for first 11 of them. Does not include 2022 Play-In tournament, where he didn’t have Leonard for either and George for the elimination game. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 24, 2023
“I don’t think we was ever in a bad place,” Durant says. “I don’t think he was throwing shade at me either. I’ve never really thought that anything Russ was doing was directed at me.” “Even the cupcake stuff?” I prod. “Yeah, even that. I didn’t think that was directed at me,” he responds. “And I’m going to stand on that. I don’t think we ever had a problem or beef, because beef is deep, man. I didn’t get the sense that he was hurt. I just thought that he had an opportunity to get a max deal, super max deal, get an MVP, have his own team. And I thought that he handled that pretty well. And he looked happy doing it.” -via The Ringer / April 25, 2023
“I didn’t know how to feel about [signing Westbrook] when it happened,” center Ivica Zubac said. “I didn’t know how we were going to make it work. But he’s been amazing, amazing for us.” -via Los Angeles Times / April 23, 2023
Durant on Westbrook: “When he retires, people are going to really tell the truth about how they feel about his game. Right now it’s a fun thing to do is to make a joke out of Russ, but the way he’s been playing since he got with Clippers, he’s shown everybody who he really is.” -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 23, 2023