Paul Reed will be a restricted free agent next summer

FanDuel TV: “No extension for Paul Reed as of right now, he’s gonna go into the market it looks like as a restricted free agent… Some of the numbers that he’s putting up, it’s clear he’s gonna get some attraction in free agency” @Shams Charania with the latest on Paul Reed 👀 #RunItBack
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Some things I saw while covering the Sixers’ first-round sweep of the Nets:
* The moment Paul Reed learned he’d be starting Game 4
*P.J. Tucker’s pump-up music
*A notable injury BEFORE Embiid’s
👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 12:06 PM
Some things I saw while covering the Sixers’ first-round sweep of the Nets:
* The moment Paul Reed learned he’d be starting Game 4
*P.J. Tucker’s pump-up music
*A notable injury BEFORE Embiid’s
👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 12:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for. This is our year, and we know we gotta take advantage of all these opportunities that are coming our way.” – Paul Reed.
P.J. Tucker’s message: playoffs start now as series with Celtics seems inevitable inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-s… #NBA – 7:48 AM
“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for. This is our year, and we know we gotta take advantage of all these opportunities that are coming our way.” – Paul Reed.
P.J. Tucker’s message: playoffs start now as series with Celtics seems inevitable inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-s… #NBA – 7:48 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
A new story on Paul Reed taking all the heat, learning from “big brothers,” and channeling a bit of Dennis Rodman in Brooklyn:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 12:55 PM
A new story on Paul Reed taking all the heat, learning from “big brothers,” and channeling a bit of Dennis Rodman in Brooklyn:
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 12:55 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
P.J. Tucker has had strong words for Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) throughout the season and the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first-round sweep.
Paul says it’s all love:
“Me and P.J.? That’s like big brother to me, for real. He’s one of the dude’s that’s helped me with my development mentally.” – 12:51 PM
P.J. Tucker has had strong words for Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) throughout the season and the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first-round sweep.
Paul says it’s all love:
“Me and P.J.? That’s like big brother to me, for real. He’s one of the dude’s that’s helped me with my development mentally.” – 12:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
With Joel Embiid out, Paul Reed stepped up when Sixers needed him most: ‘I know what I can do’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:43 AM
With Joel Embiid out, Paul Reed stepped up when Sixers needed him most: ‘I know what I can do’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:43 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
With Joel Embiid out, Paul Reed stepped up when Sixers needed him most: ‘I know what I can do’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:17 PM
With Joel Embiid out, Paul Reed stepped up when Sixers needed him most: ‘I know what I can do’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:17 PM
More on this storyline
That is where PJ Tucker has come in to help him understand his role. “That’s like a big brother to me, for real,” Reed said of Tucker. “He’s one of the dudes who have helped me in my development mentally, just how serious I gotta take this opportunity and my preparation and my mental focus is extremely important into winning for this team.” -via Sixers Wire / April 23, 2023
Rich Hoffman: Sixers beat Brooklyn, 96-88. They swept the Nets. It was not pretty, but Tobias Harris (11-19 FG), Paul Reed (15 rebounds) and De’Anthony Melton (15 points) made enough plays. The Sixers are 12-5 without Joel Embiid this year. They’re going to get a week off now. -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / April 22, 2023