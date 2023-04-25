Trae Young unlikely to be traded this offseason

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Trae tu pregunta y observaciones en el IG Live #MediotiempoConÁlvaroen un rato entre mitades del choque entre @MEMGrizzy @Lakers. Los 15 minutos más vertiginosos de la NBA.
@NBASpain
@NBAMEX
@NBALatAm pic.twitter.com/ub16cUIzbw – 8:37 PM
Trae tu pregunta y observaciones en el IG Live #MediotiempoConÁlvaroen un rato entre mitades del choque entre @MEMGrizzy @Lakers. Los 15 minutos más vertiginosos de la NBA.
@NBASpain
@NBAMEX
@NBALatAm pic.twitter.com/ub16cUIzbw – 8:37 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
As someone who lived to break un-gifted weighty stories, I was/am only as good as my source(s). And I’m here to tell you, the majority of those writing & talking about Trae Young’s future need to develop more trustworthy sources… – 6:10 PM
As someone who lived to break un-gifted weighty stories, I was/am only as good as my source(s). And I’m here to tell you, the majority of those writing & talking about Trae Young’s future need to develop more trustworthy sources… – 6:10 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 15 AST
✅ 1 TOV
He became the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 35 points and 15 assists in a playoff game:
— Jerry West (2x)
— Walt Frazier
— John Bagley
— Allen Iverson
— Young
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Trae Young last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 15 AST
✅ 1 TOV
He became the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 35 points and 15 assists in a playoff game:
— Jerry West (2x)
— Walt Frazier
— John Bagley
— Allen Iverson
— Young
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:31 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum said he wasn’t mad when Trae Young fouled him and he jumped up and ran past the ref: “I wasn’t mad netiher. I know it looked like I was, but I just wanted to scare him a bit.” – 10:45 PM
Jayson Tatum said he wasn’t mad when Trae Young fouled him and he jumped up and ran past the ref: “I wasn’t mad netiher. I know it looked like I was, but I just wanted to scare him a bit.” – 10:45 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Six players scored 13+ points tonight for Boston. It was simply too much for Trae Young and the Hawks to keep up with.
On a loud Game 4 win for the Celtics, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/six-celt… – 9:37 PM
Six players scored 13+ points tonight for Boston. It was simply too much for Trae Young and the Hawks to keep up with.
On a loud Game 4 win for the Celtics, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/six-celt… – 9:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams got some MF rebounds tonight. Another amazing hustle play from him to set up JB in the corner and Celtics look like they’re going to head back to Boston with a chance to win it after another Tatum poster. Another offensive masterpiece from Trae but Cs are too stacked – 9:27 PM
Rob Williams got some MF rebounds tonight. Another amazing hustle play from him to set up JB in the corner and Celtics look like they’re going to head back to Boston with a chance to win it after another Tatum poster. Another offensive masterpiece from Trae but Cs are too stacked – 9:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Jays are just throwing haymakers and Rob is cleaning up everything in between. Trae has been on god mode this quarter, so a least it’s still a game. But the Celtics are looking like a great offense when they want to lock in. – 9:24 PM
The Jays are just throwing haymakers and Rob is cleaning up everything in between. Trae has been on god mode this quarter, so a least it’s still a game. But the Celtics are looking like a great offense when they want to lock in. – 9:24 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
B2B buckets from Trae Young then Dejounte Murray get the Hawks within 109-104 but Jaylen Brown found Robert Williams cutting to the basket with a bounce pass for an easy deuce. – 9:20 PM
B2B buckets from Trae Young then Dejounte Murray get the Hawks within 109-104 but Jaylen Brown found Robert Williams cutting to the basket with a bounce pass for an easy deuce. – 9:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Looks like Hawks are going with Trae-Dejounte-Bogi-Hunter-Capela out of the timeout.
Down 8 with 5:30 left. – 9:15 PM
Looks like Hawks are going with Trae-Dejounte-Bogi-Hunter-Capela out of the timeout.
Down 8 with 5:30 left. – 9:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Flagrant 1 on Trae for pulling down Tatum going up for the dunk. – 8:32 PM
Flagrant 1 on Trae for pulling down Tatum going up for the dunk. – 8:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum furious after Trae Young pulled him down on the drive. Goes right to the official before Dejounte Murray gave him a pat. That’ll be a flagrant. – 8:31 PM
Tatum furious after Trae Young pulled him down on the drive. Goes right to the official before Dejounte Murray gave him a pat. That’ll be a flagrant. – 8:31 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young poked the ball away and De’Andre Hunter pushed it ahead to him for a layup in transition. Jaylen Brown tried to block but got called for a goaltend. – 8:30 PM
Trae Young poked the ball away and De’Andre Hunter pushed it ahead to him for a layup in transition. Jaylen Brown tried to block but got called for a goaltend. – 8:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Two different times in last minute Hawks whistleed for breathing on somebody. The Trae foul on Smart was inconsequential. but ridiculous, and then they rewarded Smart’s dive into a fake 4-point play just now before it was overturned. – 8:07 PM
Two different times in last minute Hawks whistleed for breathing on somebody. The Trae foul on Smart was inconsequential. but ridiculous, and then they rewarded Smart’s dive into a fake 4-point play just now before it was overturned. – 8:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum locks up Trae in the back court and Trae fumbles it away. Can’t get a shot off with 3.5 seconds left after Snyder won that challenge. Celtics up 12 heading into the half. They already have 3 more rebounds than they did in Game 3 as they went double big for big stretches. – 8:07 PM
Tatum locks up Trae in the back court and Trae fumbles it away. Can’t get a shot off with 3.5 seconds left after Snyder won that challenge. Celtics up 12 heading into the half. They already have 3 more rebounds than they did in Game 3 as they went double big for big stretches. – 8:07 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks are gonna challenge the call. It looked like Marcus Smart may have kicked his leg out on that. Trae Young recognized it because he was called for a similar foul on Friday. – 8:03 PM
Hawks are gonna challenge the call. It looked like Marcus Smart may have kicked his leg out on that. Trae Young recognized it because he was called for a similar foul on Friday. – 8:03 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Out of the timeout, Trae Young hits a floater and draws a foul. He missed the FT but the Celtics are in the bonus now. – 7:53 PM
Out of the timeout, Trae Young hits a floater and draws a foul. He missed the FT but the Celtics are in the bonus now. – 7:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
looked like Trae Young just snatched a piece of confetti out of the air and threw it away lol – 7:34 PM
looked like Trae Young just snatched a piece of confetti out of the air and threw it away lol – 7:34 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young hits a much needed 3 for the Hawks. They trail by 10. – 7:30 PM
Trae Young hits a much needed 3 for the Hawks. They trail by 10. – 7:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Separate from Trae missing that layup, it’s a 3-on-1 with two other Hawks at the rim.
Marcus Smart crept in for a tipout rebound that shouldn’t really happen there. – 7:10 PM
Separate from Trae missing that layup, it’s a 3-on-1 with two other Hawks at the rim.
Marcus Smart crept in for a tipout rebound that shouldn’t really happen there. – 7:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Playoffs picks, best bets: Get ready for a scoring barrage in Kings-Warriors; challenges for Trae Young
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 12:42 PM
NBA Playoffs picks, best bets: Get ready for a scoring barrage in Kings-Warriors; challenges for Trae Young
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-p… – 12:42 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Raptors/Nick Nurse (13:07)
🔘 Mike Brown/Kings (24:09)
🔘 Wolves (28:15)
🔘 Nuggets (32:27)
🔘 Trae (34:35)
🔘 BroLo (46:32)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx892
🍎 apple.co/41uQEQe
✳️ spoti.fi/41xpx7i
📺 bit.ly/hwdx892
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/td8kdnRxCw – 5:15 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
🔘 Raptors/Nick Nurse (13:07)
🔘 Mike Brown/Kings (24:09)
🔘 Wolves (28:15)
🔘 Nuggets (32:27)
🔘 Trae (34:35)
🔘 BroLo (46:32)
🎧 bit.ly/hwkx892
🍎 apple.co/41uQEQe
✳️ spoti.fi/41xpx7i
📺 bit.ly/hwdx892
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/td8kdnRxCw – 5:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Quin Snyder working hands-on with Trae Young after a #Hawks film session. pic.twitter.com/uFba5erdmQ – 12:37 PM
Quin Snyder working hands-on with Trae Young after a #Hawks film session. pic.twitter.com/uFba5erdmQ – 12:37 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young and Quin Snyder working together 1-on-1 on what could tips on keeping the dribble alive and what to look for if options get cut off. @KLChouinard and I couldn’t quite put our finger on it. pic.twitter.com/pKdtbTpRpX – 12:34 PM
Trae Young and Quin Snyder working together 1-on-1 on what could tips on keeping the dribble alive and what to look for if options get cut off. @KLChouinard and I couldn’t quite put our finger on it. pic.twitter.com/pKdtbTpRpX – 12:34 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young / Dejounte Murray last night:
✅ 32 / 25 PTS
✅ 6 / 6 REB
✅ 9 / 5 AST
They became the first @ATLHawks duo to each record at least 25p/5r/5a in the same playoff game since Lenny Wilkens and Bill Bridges on March 30, 1966.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:01 AM
Trae Young / Dejounte Murray last night:
✅ 32 / 25 PTS
✅ 6 / 6 REB
✅ 9 / 5 AST
They became the first @ATLHawks duo to each record at least 25p/5r/5a in the same playoff game since Lenny Wilkens and Bill Bridges on March 30, 1966.
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:01 AM
More on this storyline
It’s simply difficult to see the Hawks finding a palatable deal when Young has four seasons left on a five-year, $215 million contract. The feedback you hear from rival teams whenever Young’s name comes up is a firm focus on his reputation as a defensive liability, Atlanta’s two tumult-filled seasons since reaching the Eastern Conference finals in 2021 and the fact that the Hawks are now on their third coach trying to click with Young following the dismissals of Lloyd Pierce and Nate McMillan. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 25, 2023
Young, who enjoyed success after a string of seven straight miserable postseason performances, said he didn’t “want to live in the moment too much.” But he acknowledged this “was definitely one of the best” games he and Murray had this season. Murray seconded that: “Absolutely. I don’t want to talk about Boston a lot but I look at Jayson (Tatum) and Jaylen (Brown) a lot, two guys who were going through it a lot, just to get to the level they’re at. Great things don’t happen overnight. Great things take time.” -via The Athletic / April 23, 2023