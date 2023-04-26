Anthony Edwards cited for third-degree assault after Game 5

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was involved in an incident that required Denver Police involvement Tuesday night following the team’s series-clinching loss to the Denver Nuggets, according to multiple sources. Denver Police confirmed their involvement on Wednesday and said that Edwards was cited for third-degree assault following the game.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards cited for third-degree assault after swinging a chair following Game 5 loss
Anthony Edwards was cited for assault after allegedly hitting 2 women with a folding chair at the end of Tuesday’s Game 5, per @DenverSportsCom.
Just confirmed with Denver Police that Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is facing third-degree assault charges following an incident as he left the court at Ball Arena on Tuesday night. @DenverGazette
Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault after a postgame incident at Ball Arena. According to Denver police, he swung a chair on his way to the locker room that injured two employees. Those injuries are not serious, police said. Story here: startribune.com/anthony-edward… – 6:49 PM
Most points this playoffs:
186 — Devin Booker
158 — Anthony Edwards
146 — Jimmy Butler
Total points leaders in the playoffs:
1. Devin Booker = 186
2. Anthony Edwards = 158
3. Jimmy Butler = 146
4. Trae Young = 145
Second half scoring…
Anthony Edwards: 13 points (6/9 from 2, 0/3 from 3)
Karl-Anthony Towns: 21 points (6/6 from 2, 1/4 from 3)
Rudy Gobert: 14 points (4/5 from 2)
Anthony Edwards, when asked if it was frustrating the Wolves never had a full team for an extended time:
Michael Malone said his teams defensive player of the game went to Nikola Jokic for how well he played screen and roll defense against Anthony edwards – 12:04 AM
Michael Malone on Anthony Edwards: “His future is scary. bright.” – 12:03 AM
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Minnesota Timberwolves.
Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are up for big extensions this summer, but the cost of keeping both as well as Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will be challenging long-term.
Anthony Edwards misses a potential game-tying three and the series is over. Denver survives Game 5 112-109. May have been the best played game of the series on both sides. The Nuggets advance to the second round to face the Clippers/Suns winner – 11:46 PM
Anthony Edwards with a tough finish and we are tied at 102-102…….1:46 remaining…..If Denver survives this….never give a team life… – 11:31 PM
Add this to the Anthony Edwards blocks highlight reel pic.twitter.com/X9p9uF6BSm – 10:43 PM
Is there a better transition defense shot blocker in the NBA than Anthony Edwards? – 10:39 PM
Anthony Edwards just sonned Bruce Brown on a transition block, holy cow – 10:39 PM
Anthony Edwards. He absolutely destroyed Brown on that block. Wow – 10:39 PM
Christian Braun’s guarding Anthony Edwards out of that timeout. – 9:25 PM
Man, Anthony Edwards has figured out that nobody can guard him and he’s slicing the Nuggets off the bounce…..Denver trails 13-5 with 7:04 remaining in the first quarter – 9:13 PM
Anthony Edwards with 8 points in the first five minutes, and the Wolves are off to a 13-5 lead.
Players in NBA history to score 30 points in 3 consecutive playoff games before the age of 22:
▪️ Anthony Edwards
▪️ Kobe Bryant
▪️ LeBron James
Edwards is due to appear in court on June 9 in Denver, according to the citation. Third-degree assault in Colorado is a class one misdemeanor, and a conviction could result in jail time and a fine of up to $1,000. -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / April 26, 2023
Mark Medina: Minnesota Timberwolves on Anthony Edwards: “We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / April 26, 2023
A law enforcement source said Edwards picked up a chair and swung it, striking a security guard in the back. Then the thrown chair also hit a second worker. A source confirmed the incident and said both employees were injured and asked to file charges. Denver Police Department’s Jay Casillas told Denver Sports on Wednesday that Edwards swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time. Police say both women were injured, neither seriously. -via denversports.com / April 26, 2023