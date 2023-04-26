Celtics vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

April 26, 2023

By |

The Boston Celtics play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Boston Celtics are spending $59,190,269 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $74,918,156 per win

Game Time: 12:00 AM EDT on Thursday April 27, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: NBC Sports Boston
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: N/A

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Nate Duncan
@NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: ATL/BOS; LAC/PHX; MIN/DEN Game 5s. Join @dannyleroux and me duncdon.supportingcast.fm3:33 AM
Kevin Chouinard
@KLChouinard
Trae Young said that Boston fans yelling “F*** Trae Young” weren’t like New York fans because Knicks fans start with 10 minutes left in 1Q. – 3:25 AM
Sam Vecenie
@Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST! Solo episode with four film breakdowns!
-Trae Forces Game 6 vs. Boston
-Jimmy Butler’s 56-point Masterpiece
-Denver moves on
-Suns Death Star Offense Becomes Full Operational in 3rd Q
https://t.co/5spVQpMC5b pic.twitter.com/6p1E8T4R4k3:03 AM

