Clippers remain committed to keeping Kawhi Leonard, Paul George

Despite these latest developments, the Clippers remain committed toward retaining Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, according to a person familiar with their thinking that was not authorized to discuss publicly. While Leonard and George have two seasons left on their contract, they both have player options for the 2024-25 season. Leonard is expected to narrow in on various off-season rehab options in the next few weeks, and some of those options may not require surgery. Regardless of whatever rehab options Leonard takes, the Clippers remain optimistic he will make a full recovery for the 2024-25 season.Source: Mark Medina @ sportsnaut.com