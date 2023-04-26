De'Aaron Fox will play in Game 5

Shams Charania: Kings-Warriors series update from @FDSportsbook with All-Star De’Aaron Fox (fractured finger) set to play in Game 5 tonight as the series is tied 2-2: pic.twitter.com/8Drsjd256N
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Talking De’Aaron Fox injury & #Kings – #Warriors game 5 with @KittyONealSac on @kfbk kfbk.iheart.com/featured/the-a… @Sacramento Kings @Golden State Warriors #SacramentoProud #DubNation #FeelTheRoar #GoldBlooded #NBA #NBAPlayoffs @iHeartRadio – 8:11 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter talks about his struggles in the playoff series with the Warriors, Kings confidence in a best of 3 games with the series tied 2-2 and how the news of De’Aaron Fox’s injury hit his team. pic.twitter.com/E57ncnbiTg – 2:23 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Will De’Aaron Fox be himself in Game 5? A Warriors-Kings roundtable, w/ @Anthony Slater, where we break down what we saw from Sacramento’s star PG at practice on Tuesday, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4452031/2023/0… – 11:30 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox plans to play in Game 5, “no ifs, ands, or buts, I’m playing”
https://t.co/uSW6KBBaId pic.twitter.com/YC54PnEEpe – 12:55 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
An extended look at De’Aaron Fox concluding Kings practice on Tuesday afternoon with his typical shooting session with assistant coach Luke Loucks, as he tries to adjust to the splint on his fractured left index finger on his shooting hand. pic.twitter.com/fEjixawYB8 – 6:44 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors-Kings: De’Aaron Fox expects to play Game 5 after injuring finger mercurynews.com/2023/04/25/war… – 6:38 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox says he injured his finger when Poole and Wiggins swiped down on his hand in the 4th.
That play happened at the 6:32 of the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/bQxyInU9Kk – 6:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown following Tuesday’s practice on the injury to De’Aaron Fox, monitoring his progress before and during Wednesday’s Game 5 and picking up the pace with playoff series with Warriors tied 2-2.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/Kgw1goC0WL pic.twitter.com/LvtXvlVsHD – 5:57 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
De’Aaron Fox injury update: Kings star guard says he plans to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors
cbssports.com/nba/news/deaar… – 5:30 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Kobe Bryant (QEPD) sufrió una lesión similar en diciembre de 2009 a la de De’Aaron Fox en su dedo y se acostumbró al vendaje (sin tablilla) hasta Finales de 2010, que @Los Angeles Lakers ganó ante @Boston Celtics.
#MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/e1Qha8qL93 – 5:25 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Full media session with De’Aaron Fox following today’s Kings practice in Sacramento, declaring he’ll play with the fractured index finger in his shooting hand, the tolerance for the pain, the splint made for him and the confidence heading into Game 5 vs. Warriors. pic.twitter.com/1ISkIyDfIz – 5:24 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox says he’s showing up and playing in Game 5, now other key Kings players need to do the same.
Winner of this game likely wins the series. Huerter, Sabonis & Barnes in particular need to step up. – 5:05 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“As the pain started going away, I felt like I could shoot my normal shot.”
De’Aaron Fox said he’ll “most likely” play in Game 5 while wearing a splint on his broken index finger.
➡️ https://t.co/Ha193kW9s8
(video: @ChrisBiderman) pic.twitter.com/dug6FdwTEU – 4:59 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
De’Aaron Fox con una tablilla y venda tras una fractura por arrancamiento en un dedo de su mano de lanzar. Kobe Bryant (QEPD) jugó casi toda una temporada que desembocó en Finales con algo similar en su mano de lanzar.
📸@Anthony Slater pic.twitter.com/lup9gFhmkt – 4:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The same fans calling Domantas Sabonis a dirty player for “using the ball as a weapon” are now calling for the Warriors to swipe at De’Aaron Fox’s injured hand in game 5.
Can’t make it up. – 4:54 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox looks comfortable shooting after practice. That’s a great sign for the Kings. – 4:17 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox participated in practice today. It was a non-contact practice but he is shooting. He is still considered doubtful. – 4:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I go in-depth on the playoffs, including De’Aaron Fox’s injury, potential second round match-ups, the title picture, officiating, teambuilding and much more .
💰 @FanDuel
basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271324… – 12:39 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated: De’Aaron Fox suffers avulsion fracture in index finger, doubtful for Game 5 https://t.co/DargDA6S70 pic.twitter.com/B4NKpCWQHL – 11:51 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Kings confirm an avulsion fracture for De’Aaron Fox, further strengthening the comparison to the prior injuries of Roger Mason Jr. and Kobe Bryant discussed here: instreetclothes.com/2023/04/24/und… – 10:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Sacramento Kings officially list De’Aaron Fox as doubtful for Game 5 vs Warriors. Kings said x-ray imaging reveals he has an avulsion fracture on his left index finger. – 10:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kings officially announce the De’Aaron Fox avulsion fracture in his left index finger and tag him as doubtful for Game 5. – 10:45 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I go in-depth on the playoffs, including De’Aaron Fox’s injury, potential second round match-ups, the title picture, officiating, teambuilding and much more
💰 @FanDuel
basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271324… – 10:26 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ep. 143 of The Kings Beat Podcast: Kings and Warriors tied at 2-2, De’Aaron Fox doubtful with broken finger. With @Sean Cunningham, @BrendenNunesNBA and @James Ham kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-warrio… – 10:07 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I go in-depth on the playoffs, including De’Aaron Fox’s injury, potential second round match-ups, the title picture, officiating, teambuilding and much more:
💰 @FanDuel
basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271324… – 8:38 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @SethPartnow and I go in-depth on the playoffs, including De’Aaron Fox’s injury, potential second round match-ups, the title picture, officiating, teambuilding and much more.
💰 @FanDuel
basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/271324… – 7:18 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Some quick thoughts on De’Aaron Fox’s injury:
🔊: bit.ly/41VrZnT
📺: bit.ly/3oIfEFa pic.twitter.com/7CVtPqdBqy – 6:27 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
According to multiple reports, De’Aaron Fox has a fractured index finger on his shooting hand.
🏀 @adaniels33 is still expecting to see Fox play in Game 5 #FeelTheRoar #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/opapwg7oKh – 5:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox appears to have injured his left finger on the drive at the 4:35 mark of the 4th quarter of Game 4 against Kevon Looney.
From that moment on, he never appears to grab at his finger the rest of the way from what I witnessed. Adrenaline may have played a big role. pic.twitter.com/AdiZKEY6kP – 4:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Breaking: De’Aaron Fox suffers broken index finger, doubtful for Game 5
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/breaking-dea… pic.twitter.com/n4JEpVb2ku – 4:33 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Reports: Kings’ De’Aaron Fox has broken finger, Game 5 status vs. Warriors in doubt
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/28syAS8KMR – 4:15 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If for some reason you still can’t appreciate De’Aaron Fox for the star he is, just know he did what he did at the end of Game 4 yesterday with the injury to his shooting hand and nobody knew about it. – 3:56 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
De’Aaron Fox has scored 20 points in clutch time this postseason, 8 more than any other player (Stephen Curry, 12).
Fox also led the NBA in clutch time points during the regular season, scoring 35 more than any other player. – 3:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is doubtful for Game 5 vs. the Golden State Warriors after fracturing his left index finger in Game 4 on Sunday. – 3:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Knowing De’Aaron Fox, he’s going to basically demand to play if there’s any chance he can go. He’s played banged up a lot through his career.
Sometimes the team has to protect the player, even if they want to suit up. We will have to wait & see how serious the injury is. – 3:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
In last night’s Game 4, De’Aaron Fox suffered a fractured left index finger on his shooting hand, according to league sources. @ShamsCharania first with the news said is expected that he will be doubtful for Game 5 Wednesday. – 3:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that De’Aaron Fox has suffered a broken left index finger and is doubtful for Game 5 on Wednesday. – 3:34 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: De’Aaron Fox: The nature of the break and any associated soft tissue damage will influence recovery. @wojespn reporting the break is to the tip of his finger, medically known as the distal phalanx. Fox may play with the area splinted but that could easily impact his shot. – 3:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
This appears to be the play that De’Aaron Fox fractured his left index finger in the middle of the fourth quarter yesterday. On a floater after the whistle. Looks like it clips Kevon Looney’s hand. First time you see him clutch at it. pic.twitter.com/0Ip5YWbw8g – 3:33 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox suffered a fractured index finger in his left shooting hand and is doubtful to play in Game Five vs. Golden State per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/YlRuviqkv1 – 3:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
De’Aaron Fox injury: Kings star fractures finger, could miss Game 5 vs. Warriors, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/deaar… – 3:32 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kings guard De’Aaron Fox fractured the very tip of his left index finger in Game 4, but there’s still hope he will try and play Game 5 on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Fox would need to play with a protective covering on the finger. He will be listed as doubtful. – 3:27 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sacramento Kings star De’Aaron Fox has suffered a fractured index finger in his left shooting hand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fox is expected to be listed doubtful to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors. – 3:23 PM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
“When you look at De’Aaron Fox, he has emerged as a superstar in this game. … We now need to look at him in the same ilk as a Ja Morant.”
—@stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/BsP8aAp6Wu – 10:09 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Steph Curry-De’Aaron Fox Game 4 duel gives us instant classic, taking Warriors-Kings series to epic level
by @ColinCBSSports
cbssports.com/nba/news/warri… – 9:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox talks about the thrilling Game 4 loss to the Warriors, his Kings confident heading back to Sacramento for Game 5 with series tied 2-2, the final play where Harrison Barnes missing the game-winning shot and mixing it up with Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/mqbcQ974hI – 9:23 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox & Mike Brown talk about the open three that Barnes missed to win game 4. pic.twitter.com/26MYZv1k7j – 7:39 PM
Sean Cunningham: Domantas Sabonis, who battled his own avulsion fracture in his thumb on his non-shooting hand, upon learning of De’Aaron Fox’s fractured finger: “I just know he’s gonna play. I texted him ‘you’re playing and we’re getting this game’.” -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / April 26, 2023
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox is on the court shooting with the team this morning. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 26, 2023
Jason Anderson: The Kings are officially listing De’Aaron Fox as questionable for Game 5 vs. the Warriors. Fox, as you may have heard, says: “I’m playing.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / April 25, 2023