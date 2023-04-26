Desmond Bane, Ja Morant keep Grizzlies alive against Lakers

Steve Layman: Grizzlies stay alive with the win at home. Desmond Bane goes for 33, Ja Morant 31 in a 116-99 win over the Lakers.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ja Morant on what it’s going to take for the Grizzlies to force a Game 7: “Me being a leader and being ready for this pedestal everybody got me on.” – 11:15 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Bane is healthy for Game 6 this year. Which means? “I like our chances,” he said. – 10:58 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Desmond Bane: “I said it out there and I’ll say it again. We’re going to be back for a Game 7 in front of the best fans in the NBA.” – 10:57 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Desmond Bane:
Desmond Bane:
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane: “I said it out there and I’ll say it again. We are going to be back for a Game 7 in front of the best fans in the NBA.” – 10:57 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
INSTANT COLUMN: How Ja Morant and Desmond Bane delivered the Grizzlies a Game 6 in LA Friday night.
INSTANT COLUMN: How Ja Morant and Desmond Bane delivered the Grizzlies a Game 6 in LA Friday night.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
In regular season minutes where Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard played together, the Grizzlies had a 129.6 ORTG and a +22 Net Rating.
In the playoffs coming into tonight: they had a 122.7 ORTG and a +18.3 Net Rating.
In regular season minutes where Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard played together, the Grizzlies had a 129.6 ORTG and a +22 Net Rating.
In the playoffs coming into tonight: they had a 122.7 ORTG and a +18.3 Net Rating.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Grizzlies rotation players’ +/- tonight:
Luke Kennard +26
Ja Morant +19
Desmond Bane +18
Santi Aldama +17
Tyus Jones +12
Xavier Tillman +11
Jaren Jackson Jr. +1
Grizzlies rotation players’ +/- tonight:
Luke Kennard +26
Ja Morant +19
Desmond Bane +18
Santi Aldama +17
Tyus Jones +12
Xavier Tillman +11
Jaren Jackson Jr. +1
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are the first pair of backcourt teammates to have 30 pts, 10 rebs, 5 asts in NBA playoff history. – 9:59 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s not over yet. The Grizzlies got big nights from ja Morant and Desmond Bane, and they held LeBron James to 15 points. Lakers lead the series 3-2 headed back to LA.
three quick takeaways:
It’s not over yet. The Grizzlies got big nights from ja Morant and Desmond Bane, and they held LeBron James to 15 points. Lakers lead the series 3-2 headed back to LA.
three quick takeaways:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Memphis controlled the action all night and win Game 5 116-99 to extend the series. AD 31p on 14-of-23 19r 2b; LeBron had a rough night with 15 pts on 5-of-17 shooting and 5 turnovers; Reaves 17p on 4-of-13 8r 6a; D-Lo 11p on 4-of-11 10a. Bane & Morant = 64p 20r 12a.
Memphis controlled the action all night and win Game 5 116-99 to extend the series. AD 31p on 14-of-23 19r 2b; LeBron had a rough night with 15 pts on 5-of-17 shooting and 5 turnovers; Reaves 17p on 4-of-13 8r 6a; D-Lo 11p on 4-of-11 10a. Bane & Morant = 64p 20r 12a.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is where the Game 2 loss really stings. If the Lakers had taken care of business with Ja Morant out, they’d be resting for the Warriors or Kings right now.
This is where the Game 2 loss really stings. If the Lakers had taken care of business with Ja Morant out, they’d be resting for the Warriors or Kings right now.
StatMuse @statmuse
Desmond Bane tonight:
33 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
4 3P
Desmond Bane tonight:
33 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
4 3P
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant tonight:
31 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
Ja Morant tonight:
31 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This is the first time Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have scored more than 30 points in the same playoff game. They were big tonight – 9:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL made Bane and Morant work for their points in Game 4; Bane was 13 for 29, and Morant 8 for 24 in Los Angeles.
Tonight, they’ve scored far more easily, with Bane 12 for 20, and Morant 13 for 24.
LAL made Bane and Morant work for their points in Game 4; Bane was 13 for 29, and Morant 8 for 24 in Los Angeles.
Tonight, they’ve scored far more easily, with Bane 12 for 20, and Morant 13 for 24.
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Morant and Bane answered the call. Simple as that. Now the Lakers got to do the same on their home floor. – 9:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
How the Lakers see Desmond Bane right now. AK pic.twitter.com/LODLNzrZCx – 9:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Grizzlies 94, Lakers 76
Third quarter: Grizzlies 94, Lakers 76
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
That was an awesome response by the Grizzlies to close the third quarter. 19-2 run. 94-76 Grizzlies heading into the 4th. All happened with Morant, Bane, Kennard out there together. Ja and Bane shouldn’t leave the court the rest of the series unless they ask out. – 9:24 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Still not a great night for Grizzlies role players but Memphis figured out how to get to some small lineups tonight. More importantly, and Ja and Bane are kicking the Lakers ass. – 9:24 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
End of 3: Grizzlies 94 Lakers 76
End of 3: Grizzlies 94 Lakers 76
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Much more straight ISO stuff from Ja Morant, which negates the Lakers’ traps and allows him to power through these smaller Laker guards. – 9:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
AD back in, beautiful work by the Grizz shorting the PnR with AD out on the floor vs Bane to get Tillman downhill for the aggressive and one finish. And then an oreb on the FT and they made a corner 3!!! – 9:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Xavier Tillman Sr. just snagged a grown man rebound that led to a Desmond Bane three. This crowd is in playoff mode now – 9:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nice cat and mouse game there won by Ja Morant vs LeBron. With Brown shading Morant baseline, LeBron had to be in help position, so Ja was able to find his man Jaren up top for a 3. – 9:18 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Ja Morant seems to think D’Angelo Russell is too small for Big Memphis. – 9:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
That LA blitz on Bane to open half was something … Griz need secondary guys to step up again. PS no call on that dive by Reaves on last trip but that still was special, Marcus Smart-caliber stuff. – 8:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Grizzlies 61, Lakers 52
Halftime: Grizzlies 61, Lakers 52
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Grizzlies should be up by more considering Desmond Bane has 21 and Ja Morant has 18. Dillon Brooks has 9 shot attempts. Jaren Jackson Jr. has 3. – 8:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 61 Lakers 52
Halftime: Grizzlies 61 Lakers 52
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Bane looks tired already. But Jenkins said before Game 4 that he’d talked to Bane about being more aggressive, and he’s hunted for every shot he can find since then. – 8:18 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Wrote today about how all Memphis’s depth is in small guards and it’s a struggle to play them against the Lakers’ size … well they’ve just decided to hell with it and playing Konchar, Bane and Kennard at same time at the 2-3-4 right now
Wrote today about how all Memphis’s depth is in small guards and it’s a struggle to play them against the Lakers’ size … well they’ve just decided to hell with it and playing Konchar, Bane and Kennard at same time at the 2-3-4 right now
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Grizzlies finally seem to have realized that they’re +18 in 53 minutes with Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard on the floor together.
The Grizzlies finally seem to have realized that they’re +18 in 53 minutes with Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard on the floor together.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Grizzlies 35, Lakers 24
First quarter: Grizzlies 35, Lakers 24
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Grizzlies finished the 1st Q on a 10-0 run and head into the 2nd Q up 38-24 on the Lakers. Desmond Bane has 14 pts on 5-for-6 shooting. LAL is 1-for-8 from 3. – 8:08 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
The four-guard lineup the Grizzlies used to finish the first quarter (Morant-Jones-Kennard-Bane) played a little less than five minutes together in the regular season. Those were Bane’s only minutes as a “power forward.” – 8:08 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Last possession of the quarter with time running down and the Grizzlies are pushing the tempo to get a look and only 3 Lakers run back on defense and Bane drains a WIDE open catch and shoot look. Gotta play til the buzzer…especially in the playoffs – 8:08 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Grizzlies offense without Dillon Brooks hijacking possessions looks great. +11 in three minutes without him.
The Grizzlies offense without Dillon Brooks hijacking possessions looks great. +11 in three minutes without him.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
It was 23-20 when Grizzlies took out Dillon Brooks and went with Ja-Bane-Kennard. Then came out of timeout with Ja-Tyus-Kennard-Bane-Jackson. Those 2 lineups out-scored Lakers, 15-4, to close 1Q. Grizzlies take a 38-24 advantage into 2Q. – 8:06 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
38-24 Grizzlies through 1. Big-time unexpected lineup wrinkle from Jenkins. Perhaps more so, very aggressive play by Bane generally and in the team seeking out Kennard. – 8:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This new lineup screams “we need points”
Tyus Jones
Ja Morant
Luke Kennard
Desmond Bane
Jaren Jackson Jr.
This new lineup screams “we need points”
Tyus Jones
Ja Morant
Luke Kennard
Desmond Bane
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have combined for 13 of Grizzlies first 17 points. Memphis was supposed to have an advantage in the backcourt this series. It’s showing up early in Game 5. Another rough start for Dillon Brooks, though. – 7:51 PM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
👀 @Ja Morant laces up his @Nike Basketball Ja 1 “Day One” (available 5/4) for Game 5!
👀 @Ja Morant laces up his @Nike Basketball Ja 1 “Day One” (available 5/4) for Game 5!
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
This clip didn’t make my story but it’s good example of how Griz need more from Jones.
Options were A) Jaren switched vs. small B) Hit Kennard or Bane for flare 3 on weak side C) Pull up with Rui giving acres of space or D) Eat the basketball.
This clip didn’t make my story but it’s good example of how Griz need more from Jones.
Options were A) Jaren switched vs. small B) Hit Kennard or Bane for flare 3 on weak side C) Pull up with Rui giving acres of space or D) Eat the basketball.
