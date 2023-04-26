Devin Booker leads Suns to Game 5 win; Phoenix to play Denver in second round

Gerald Bourguet: Final: PHX 136, LAC 130 Booker: 47 Pts, 10 Ast, 8 Reb, 19-27 FG Durant: 31 Pts, 6 Reb, 10-19 FG Ayton: 21 Pts, 11 Reb, 9-18 FG Powell: 27 Pts, 8-17 FG Suns win their first-round series 4-1 and will play the 1-seeded Denver Nuggets in Game 1 on Saturday
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul on if he realized Devin Booker outscored the Clippers by himself in the 3rd
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nikola Jokić just said that the Suns are arguably the championship’s favorites right now. Shared a lot of praise on their team and how well coached they are.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Austin Kent @AustinKent
StatMuse @statmuse
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
StatMuse @statmuse
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
StatMuse @statmuse
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
