Domantas Sabonis tells De'Aaron Fox: You're playing and we're getting this game

Sean Cunningham: Domantas Sabonis, who battled his own avulsion fracture in his thumb on his non-shooting hand, upon learning of De’Aaron Fox’s fractured finger: “I just know he’s gonna play. I texted him ‘you’re playing and we’re getting this game’.”
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Agree completely with what @KyleAMadson said on 1140 today. We are going to learn a lot about Domantas Sabonis tonight.
4 games to figure it out plus Fox is banged up. Kings need All-NBA Domas tonight. – 3:07 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis, who battled his own avulsion fracture in his thumb on his non-shooting hand, upon learning of De’Aaron Fox’s fractured finger:
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Will De’Aaron Fox be himself in Game 5? A Warriors-Kings roundtable, w/ @Anthony Slater, where we break down what we saw from Sacramento’s star PG at practice on Tuesday, at @TheAthletic
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox plans to play in Game 5, “no ifs, ands, or buts, I’m playing”
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams finishes #2 in NBA Rookie of the Year voting.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox says he injured his finger when Poole and Wiggins swiped down on his hand in the 4th.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown following Tuesday’s practice on the injury to De’Aaron Fox, monitoring his progress before and during Wednesday’s Game 5 and picking up the pace with playoff series with Warriors tied 2-2.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
De’Aaron Fox injury update: Kings star guard says he plans to play in Game 5 vs. Warriors
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Kobe Bryant (QEPD) sufrió una lesión similar en diciembre de 2009 a la de De’Aaron Fox en su dedo y se acostumbró al vendaje (sin tablilla) hasta Finales de 2010, que @Los Angeles Lakers ganó ante @Boston Celtics.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Full media session with De’Aaron Fox following today’s Kings practice in Sacramento, declaring he’ll play with the fractured index finger in his shooting hand, the tolerance for the pain, the splint made for him and the confidence heading into Game 5 vs. Warriors. pic.twitter.com/1ISkIyDfIz – 5:24 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
De’Aaron Fox says he’s showing up and playing in Game 5, now other key Kings players need to do the same.
Winner of this game likely wins the series. Huerter, Sabonis & Barnes in particular need to step up. – 5:05 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
“As the pain started going away, I felt like I could shoot my normal shot.”
De’Aaron Fox said he’ll “most likely” play in Game 5 while wearing a splint on his broken index finger.
➡️ https://t.co/Ha193kW9s8
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
De’Aaron Fox con una tablilla y venda tras una fractura por arrancamiento en un dedo de su mano de lanzar. Kobe Bryant (QEPD) jugó casi toda una temporada que desembocó en Finales con algo similar en su mano de lanzar.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The same fans calling Domantas Sabonis a dirty player for “using the ball as a weapon” are now calling for the Warriors to swipe at De’Aaron Fox’s injured hand in game 5.
Can’t make it up. – 4:54 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox looks comfortable shooting after practice. That’s a great sign for the Kings. – 4:17 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
De’Aaron Fox participated in practice today. It was a non-contact practice but he is shooting. He is still considered doubtful. – 4:01 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Driving home from San Francisco & the conversation on Bay Area sports talk radio is that Domantas Sabonis is scared of the Warriors & Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/wFf13P3ccn – 2:56 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
wrote about LeBron trusting a new teammate, Sabonis attacking space, Jimmy vs Jrue and more observations from the NBA playoff weekend.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Sabonis when guarded by Klay: 0 of 4
Monk when guarded by Klay: 0 of 7
Fox when guarded by Klay: 2 of 8
Huerter when guarded by Klay: 2 of 7
Klay Thompson is a +38 in the Warriors’ last two games, helping even the series at 2-2 nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:37 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
draymond guarded fox for 13 possessions and sabonis for 13 possessions in game 4. (how many can do that?)
he also spent a little time on malik monk, including this play that nobody will remember because the kings scored but is still absolutely ridiculous: theringer.com/nba/2023/4/24/… pic.twitter.com/oqCz75epeP – 10:34 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Stephen Curry had a specific reaction to Domantas Sabonis’ offensive foul 👀☝️
pic.twitter.com/f0AMEqQqXk – 4:15 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green returned from suspension and flexed on Domantas Sabonis after a clutch block 😳
pic.twitter.com/EN7GHN29wD – 1:03 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis critical of Kings mistakes down the stretch of their 126-125 Game 4 loss to the Warriors, Sacramento’s confidence after dropping two straight in SF and the challenge of being opposed by Kevon Looney and Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/3ZBIWoop2e – 12:02 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Always thought it was wild that Sabonis was getting the MVP love on the Kings. It was always Fox – 8:34 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Draymond’s defense on Sabonis here was a signature moment in this series pic.twitter.com/aUwLUF1iiW – 6:21 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green’s insane defensive versatility on display in closing minutes. They put him on De’Aaron Fox on final possession (and much of second half). He also made this play in crunch time. Stones Barnes, blocks Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/LDAJwBAA1H – 6:17 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
Nothing brings me more joy than seeing Domantas Sabonis get blocked and fall to the ground in a critical possession with less than 2mins to go. 😆😆😆#dubnation – 6:12 PM
Nothing brings me more joy than seeing Domantas Sabonis get blocked and fall to the ground in a critical possession with less than 2mins to go. 😆😆😆#dubnation – 6:12 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
That’s twice the Kings have had the numbers in the lane and blew it. First time Monk saw Barnes too late, and that one Green made a nice play on Sabonis. – 6:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
These “refs you suck” chants are absolutely ridiculous. The Warriors are doing everything short of whacking Domantas Sabonis with a 2×4 under the basket every possession and are never getting called for it. – 5:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis hasn’t been to the line once tonight.
C’mon man. – 5:52 PM
Domantas Sabonis hasn’t been to the line once tonight.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Draymond Green allows Sabonis to walk to the elbow and hit a jumper. He’s gotta start hitting those every time if they are going to give him that much space. – 5:22 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Couple good moments for Kevon Looney here to start the 2nd half. Beats Domantas Sabonis to an offensive rebound & then draws a charge on Domas.
Game tied at 74. – 5:05 PM
Couple good moments for Kevon Looney here to start the 2nd half. Beats Domantas Sabonis to an offensive rebound & then draws a charge on Domas.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Huerter took a bad J over Looney, missed Sabonis ducking in Steph off the switch – 5:03 PM
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Quick recap of how this series has been called for Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/BpmS1tJnOk – 4:53 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Wonder if they’ll ever call an illegal D on Looney when he’s “guarding” Sabonis. He’s been camped out in the paint for a bunch of these possessions. – 4:42 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sabonis has put Looney—who’s really strong—under the rim. A few times – 4:40 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
sabonis and murray are finally looking like they have all season – 4:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Warriors crowd booed Sabonis when he entered the game 😶 pic.twitter.com/0Fg2QoqOfw – 4:39 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis got his first rebound of the game at the 4:39 mark of the 2Q. – 4:36 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors doing a great job of keeping Sabonis (0 rebounds) off glass, but his teammates are filling the void. SAC has 20-14 edge in rebounds and +11 in FG attempts – 4:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Big time run from then Warriors to tie the game at 45-45. Sabonis has yet to grab a rebound. – 4:27 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green charged up as expected in his first stint. Already has a double T for chirping with Fox, a hard foul on Murray, a dive and layup, a corner 3 and a couple stops on Sabonis, talking through it all. – 4:03 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Steph is just a genius. Sabonis is on DDV way out on the floor, Mitchell tries to prevent him from using the screen. Instead of trying to drive, he gives up the ball and cuts hard for a layup with everyone out of the way. – 4:01 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Kings may have something here with Sabonis at the elbow interacting with Poole’s man trying to postup, then screening for Sabonis, then popping. – 3:58 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Absolutely love the urgency from Fox and Sabonis to start this game. Both making statements that this series hasn’t suddenly shifted the other way. – 3:54 PM
James Ham: Domantas Sabonis from the locker room. Says the Kings need to show more fight like they did at Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/LyB9842nVl -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 21, 2023
Nick DePaula: Clean Kobe 6 PEs for Sabonis tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CbNTRm4vTq -via Twitter @NickDePaula / April 20, 2023
James Ham: De’Aaron Fox is on the court shooting with the team this morning. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / April 26, 2023
Jason Anderson: The Kings are officially listing De’Aaron Fox as questionable for Game 5 vs. the Warriors. Fox, as you may have heard, says: “I’m playing.” -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / April 25, 2023
Anthony Slater: De’Aaron Fox said the inside of his left finger was bent and chipped. “I don’t think it’s a big deal. But obviously depending on how much it gets hit…the pain will increase. But if it was to stay the exact same way it is now, I’d be fine.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / April 25, 2023