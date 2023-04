Donovan Mitchell after elimination: I don't feel like I was the player I needed to be

Josh Hart has played 45 minutes (so far) in Game 5. He’s been Donovan Mitchell’s primary defender for most of his time on the floor. Mitchell is 10-for-24 (2-10 from three and 3-3 from the line) w/1:25 to play. Hart also has 3 offensive rebounds in the 4th. NYK leads CLE by 8. – 9:21 PM