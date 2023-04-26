Donovan Mitchell after elimination: I don't feel like I was the player I needed to be

Danny Cunningham: #Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell: “I don’t feel like I was the player I needed to be for this group.”
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell: “I don’t feel like I was the player I needed to be for this group.” – 10:24 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Donovan Mitchell delivered his best punch in Game 1 with a fantastic performance and his Cavs still lost at home. Deflated, Spida was never the same. Nobody had Knicks in 5 – even CT. – 9:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson is 8-3 vs Donovan Mitchell in the playoffs.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ranking of the most impactful/best Mitchell in the Knicks-Cavs series:
1. Mitchell Robinson
2. Donovan Mitchell – 9:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
NBA Playoffs 2023:
Knicks vanquish Donovan Mitchell, Cavs for 1st playoff series win since 2013 nj.com/sports/2023/04… – 9:29 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
A very interesting offseason upcoming in Cleveland after being emphatically beat down by the Knicks. Tons of pressure on Evan Mobley and Darius Garland to take even bigger leaps.
The Cavaliers have little wiggle room for adding more pieces after acquiring Donovan Mitchell. – 9:26 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This is two rough postseasons in a row for Donovan Mitchell. there was a lot more that went wrong for the Cavs in this series, but Mitchell even admitted he needs to be better. – 9:23 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart has played 45 minutes (so far) in Game 5. He’s been Donovan Mitchell’s primary defender for most of his time on the floor. Mitchell is 10-for-24 (2-10 from three and 3-3 from the line) w/1:25 to play. Hart also has 3 offensive rebounds in the 4th. NYK leads CLE by 8. – 9:21 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
It’s taking four Cavs to swarm Mitchell Robinson just for Cleveland to get a defensive board. On that last one, it left Donovan Mitchell on the floor. That’s a huge component of Knicks’ transition defense, too. Cavs can’t get out running bc they all have to swarm Robinson. – 9:09 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Donovan Mitchell completely melted down in this series. It’s like watching Steve Francis on the Magic. He’s gonna make 1st team All-NBA!!! – 8:42 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Cavs can’t beat the Knicks without Donovan Mitchell being the best player on the floor. And New York’s defense has done a terrific job on him this series. – 8:42 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, Knicks lead the #Cavs 61-51. Caris LeVert with a team-high 12 points, followed by Donovan Mitchell with 11.
Something to pay attention to, the Knicks had 14 second-chance points in the first half, and 8 offensive rebounds. – 8:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Knicks may not win but they are doing everything they can to assure it won’t be Donovan Mitchell beating them. He goes into the lane and four defenders surround him. – 7:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 33-26 after 1 quarter. Randle did play with a different energy — 1-for-6, but 5 assists, 3 rebounds. Defense on Donovan Mitchell again was very good – 3-for-7, 6 points. Cavs kept in game as others connected on open threes. Brunson was very Brunson. – 7:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Knicks 33-26 after the first quarter. New York has six offensive rebounds and the Cavs have six total rebounds. Jalen Brunson has 12 points for NY, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert both have 6 for the Cavs. – 7:34 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Knicks 33, Cavs 26. Some disturbing trends in opening quarter. NY has 13-6 advantage in rebounds. Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell have 6 points apiece. Jalen Brunson has 11 for NY – 7:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are sticking with the same starting lineup for tonight’s game 5: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Donovan Mitchell:
“I expect him to lead us. I expect him to do and show us whatever’s necessary for us to get a win. … He will not go out with anything left in his tank” – 5:30 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Donovan Mitchell:
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
“He will not go out with anything left in his tank.”
– JB Bickerstaff on Donovan Mitchell
Pre-game live coming up on @BallySportsCLE at 6:30PM. – 5:27 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
“Everybody feels his presence,” Devin Booker told @YahooSports.
“His mind has always been there,” said Donovan Mitchell.
Ricky Rubio mentored these playoffs’ star guards, and Cavs must channel his greatest teaching to overcome 3-1 deficit vs Knicks: sports.yahoo.com/ricky-rubio-pr… – 11:48 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The Cavs are at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse tonight, down 3-1 in their first-round playoff series vs. the New York Knicks. Do you think Donovan Mitchell and Co. can pull out a home win? 🏀
🖌️: Ted Crow, special to https://t.co/Hu25cO2vcT pic.twitter.com/egC6hshdH5 – 10:04 AM
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on what he expects from Donovan Mitchell tonight: “I expect him to lead us and I expect him to do and show us whatever’s necessary for us to get a win […] I expect him to defend and lay it all out there. He will not go out with anything left in his tank.” -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / April 26, 2023
Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers’ other combo guard who’s bound for All-NBA honors, is in his second stint as a Rubio mentee. Mitchell credits the Spaniard for instilling various wisdom over their two shared seasons in Utah, and maintaining equilibrium topped the list. “Never too high, never too low, that’s always been his thing. Kind of weathering the storm,” Mitchell said. “Whether you’re up by a lot, down by a lot. Whatever it is. Continue to understand to stay in the moment and continue to be level. That’s always something I’ve taken from him.” -via Yahoo! Sports / April 26, 2023
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell on learning from mistakes in this series: “We’ve made mistakes that are correctable. We have to go out there and fix them, otherwise we’re going home.” -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / April 25, 2023