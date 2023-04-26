Giannis Antetokounmpo needed IV fluids post-game in Miami

After the loss, Antetokounmpo was nowhere to be found during the media availability session. As it turns out, the Bucks talisman had a very valid and disturbing reason as to why he had to skip the post-game pressers: “He missed eight days with this injury he suffered on April 16th. He’s clearly still dealing with this lower back issue, and he had to play over 38 minutes last night, and those are all reasons why I’m told post-game Giannis needed IV fluids in Miami,” Shams said. “That was one of the reasons why he missed and why he was not able to do his media post-game in Miami last night after the loss.”
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is the 1st guard in NBA playoff history to average at least 35 PPG on 60% shooting or better across a 5-game span in the same postseason, per @Stathead.
Other players to do it: Kareem, Giannis, Elgin Baylor, Bernard King, Kawhi, Mikan and Shaq. – 2:21 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Interesting #NBA Finals MVP market after tonight’s games. Devin Booker of #Suns is +1100 eighth choice at FanDuel. Giannis Antetokounmpo of #Bucks is the +650 second choice behind Jayson Tatum (+340) of #Celtics. Jimmy Butler of #Heat is +7000. Trae Young of #Hawks is +50000. – 1:32 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@CamilleMonae
🏀 Giannis in rush to recover ahead of Game 5
🏀 The numbers behind Miami’s insane shooting
🏀 The significant Jimmy problem
🏀 Backs against the wall Middleton return?
📺 youtu.be/Vf2WYs7Gqqk
🎙️ linktr.ee/LockedOnBucks pic.twitter.com/m1Zz6t1Mso – 11:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play for the #Bucks in must-win Game 5 vs. #Heat jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis listed as probable to play in Game 5 in Milwaukee. It also appears that Wesley Matthews will be back tomorrow because he’s no longer on the injury report. – 6:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What metrics show about how Bam is doing against the taller Lopez, Giannis. And interesting comments (in support) from Butler afterward… PLUS Bucks shooting 4 for 14 vs. Highsmith, national reaction to Jimmy’s gem, and a batch of Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
And while what Butler did last night was historic – especially against a team with three elite defenders – I still wouldn’t count the Bucks out. It’s basically Jimmy and a few dudes vs. one of the elite defensive teams in the league, with a Giannis getting the rust off. – 1:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Exploring Bam’s challenges in this series and what the eyebrow-raising data shows when Bam is matched up with Lopez and Giannis. And national Jimmy reaction; the impressive Highsmith stat; bunch of Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
First round of the playoffs:
— Kawhi injury
— Embiid injury
— Morant injury
— Fox injury
— Giannis injury
— Herro injury pic.twitter.com/h5dBScJIEl – 12:49 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
maybe the most impressive thing about Jimmy Butler’s scoring last night is that he didn’t do it by mismatch hunting. (like, at all!)
the top four guys he scored against are MIL’s four best defenders:
vs Holiday: 6/11
vs Giannis: 5/6
vs Lopez: 2/5
vs Middleton: 3/4 – 12:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday night’s 119-114 victory over Bucks: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Fourth-quarter rally produces 3-1 series lead.
2. Jimmy Butler never better.
3. Giannis’ triple-double not enough.
4. Adebayo limited in support.
5. Robinson still hitting 3s. – 7:11 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis came back from the back injury with a triple-double but that wasn’t enough as the Bucks trail 1-3 against the Heat 😳
pic.twitter.com/RRv2a7S3VI – 3:51 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis came back from the back injury with the triple-double but that wasn’t enough.
The Bucks are trailing 1-3 against the Heat right now 😮
pic.twitter.com/nVMNSkxRiJ – 3:33 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Lakers and Heat at 3-1, triple-double by injured Giannis not enough
Historic performances by Jimmy Butler and LeBron James
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 2:17 AM
