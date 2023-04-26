Harrison Barnes not cool with Draymond Green?

Barnes had extra motivation given that the opponents were his ex-teammates. While he’s said to be on good terms with most of his former crew, that list apparently doesn’t include Draymond Green. The Warriors star spoke out about being shunned by Barnes during a recent episode of his podcast guest-starring Damian Lillard. The reason in two words? Kevin Durant. “I’ve actually never spoken on this before. But Harrison Barnes, I think to this day, still don’t like me for KD coming [to Golden State]. The reality is, I didn’t tell them to trade you to bring KD in. He took it very personally because of the story that came out that I cried to KD in the car,” Draymond Green said.
Most triple-doubles over the last 5 playoffs:
8 — Nikola Jokic
6 — Draymond Green
5 — LeBron James
Draymond Green chimed in with a reaction on Twitter after JImmy Butler caught fire for 56 points in the Heat's win over the Bucks in Game 4 on Monday.
From Embiid to Draymond, NBA players with overwhelming admiration for Butler's 56: 'Crazy', 'Animal'
Warriors-Kings: Will Steve Kerr put Draymond Green back in starting lineup, or continue to prioritize spacing?
Warriors-Kings: Will Steve Kerr put Draymond Green back in starting lineup, or continue to prioritize spacing?
Report: Warriors want to retain Draymond Green this summer
Kevon Looney is such a fan of "Joga" that he organized a mid-season class for his teammates. Jana Webb, his instructor, noticed that some players were more invested than others. "Draymond clipped his toenails during it," she said.
Congrats to @Draymond Green and THANK YOU to the fans
Congrats to @Draymond Green and THANK YOU to the fans
Draymond Green chimed in with a reaction on Twitter after JImmy Butler caught fire for 56 points in the Heat's win over the Bucks in Game 4 on Monday.
With a Harrison Barnes miss at the buzzer in Game 4, the Warriors secured their second straight win against the Kings to even the series at 2-2.
Two of my three biggest draft misses are Draymond and Tillman ironically enough. I just didn't think X would be playing meaningful, really good minutes at the game's highest level.
Say or feel what you want about Jimmy… ANIMAL!!! Double Nickel! And counting
It’s not how you start, it’s how your finish:
It’s not how you start, it’s how your finish:
NEW POD ($) with @Nate Jones + Wos and it's a great one. Sports gambling, Phil Jackson, Draymond Green and a lot more
Annoying injuries, Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks doing questionable crap: The NBA needs some new damn writers.
Harrison Barnes misses golden opportunity to punish former team. Kings/Warriors series now knotted at 2-2.
On Harrison Barnes' missed chance to take down his old Warriors teammates, the massive part that Draymond Green played and why these Kings still showed their in this first round fight (and set up well for the future)
On Harrison Barnes’ missed chance to take down his old Warriors teammates, the massive part that Draymond Green played and why these Kings still showed their in this first round fight (and set up well for the future) at @TheAthleticNBA
draymond guarded fox for 13 possessions and sabonis for 13 possessions in game 4. (how many can do that?)
draymond guarded fox for 13 possessions and sabonis for 13 possessions in game 4. (how many can do that?)
Inside a moment of truth for Draymond Green and the Warriors in January, and earning back leadership with his teammates. Green unplugged: "We all know what happened. And I felt like I had to earn my voice. A voice isn't given."
Inside a moment of truth for Draymond Green and the Warriors in January, and earning back leadership with his teammates. Green unplugged at @TheAthletic: “We all know what happened. And I felt like I had to earn my voice. A voice isn’t given.”
new @ringer: 9 thoughts on the first round
—draymond guarded all the kings
—the lakers winning in transition
—jrue vs. jimmy
—next steps for brooklyn (aka dame’s next team)
—phoenix’s disorganized offense
—the one celtics action atlanta can’t stop
—more!
new @ringer: 9 thoughts on the first round
—draymond guarded all the kings
—the lakers winning in transition
—jrue vs. jimmy
—next steps for brooklyn (aka dame’s next team)
—phoenix’s disorganized offense
—the one celtics action atlanta can’t stop
—more!
With a Harrison Barnes miss at the buzzer in Game 4, the Warriors secured their second straight win against the Kings to even the series at 2-2.
Playoffs: Golden State Warriors explain and react to decision to bring Draymond Green off bench in Game 4 vs. Sacramento Kings
Playoffs: Golden State Warriors explain and react to decision to bring Draymond Green off bench in Game 4 vs. Sacramento Kings
Draymond Green returned from suspension and flexed on Domantas Sabonis after a clutch block 😳
Draymond Green returned from suspension and flexed on Domantas Sabonis after a clutch block 😳
Caught up with Kevon Looney after the game on Sunday.
Caught up with Kevon Looney after the game on Sunday.
Domantas Sabonis critical of Kings mistakes down the stretch of their 126-125 Game 4 loss to the Warriors, Sacramento's confidence after dropping two straight in SF and the challenge of being opposed by Kevon Looney and Draymond Green.
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Warriors even series 2-2.
🏀Kings didn’t lose because of Harrison Barnes.
🏀Keegan Murray’s breakout game.
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Warriors even series 2-2.
🏀Kings didn’t lose because of Harrison Barnes.
🏀Keegan Murray’s breakout game.
💻youtu.be/NXHfiQ4phqw
I never understand why Austin doesn't play. Defends and he makes plays.
With all due respect to all the great Wide Receivers. Hard to not imagine Ant Man not being an all time great receiver. He just ran a crazy post on the double to get the ball 😂😂😂😂
On Harrison Barnes, his missed chance at Warriors revenge and why these gritty Kings still have all kinds of reasons for optimism in this series and beyond
On Harrison Barnes, his missed chance at Warriors revenge and why these gritty Kings still have all kinds of reasons for optimism in this series and beyond, at @TheAthletic
One of Steve Kerr's first big moves as coach of the Warriors was to insert Draymond Green into the starting lineup. It changed the way the team —and basketball—was played. Sunday Green took himself out as a starter—and it might've saved the Warriors season
New for @YahooSports: NBA playoffs: Draymond Green stabilizes Warriors, starter or not, while young Kings show fight but also miscues
Five observations off a wild Game 4. Draymond on Fox. The no-timeout blunder. Did anyone see this version of Andrew Wiggins coming back so soon?
Steph, Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Looney: 12:03 together, +6, outscored Kings 33-27
Steph, Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Looney: 12:03 together, +6, outscored Kings 33-27
Why Draymond Green offered to come off the bench for Warriors in Game 4
De'Aaron Fox talks about the thrilling Game 4 loss to the Warriors, his Kings confident heading back to Sacramento for Game 5 with series tied 2-2, the final play where Harrison Barnes missing the game-winning shot and mixing it up with Draymond Green.
Going live on @onamp right now!Tap IN!
Going live on @onamp right now!Tap IN!
Story: Warriors survive a Chris Webber-like timeout blunder & a potential Harrison Barnes game-winner to take Game 4 & even Kings series
Draymond Green went introspective after coming off the bench in the Warriors' Game 4 win 🗣️
"I love it. Fox is a great player, man. He's incredible. He continues to get better, and any time you draw the assignment to go guard the other team's best player, you appreciate the opportunity." -Draymond Green on guarding De'Aaron Fox
Harrison Barnes, De'Aaron Fox & Mike Brown talk about the open three that Barnes missed to win game 4.
"After you learn to put yourself together after 2016, I think one shot isn't going to faze you." -Harrison Barnes
Harrison Barnes on the final shot that hit the back rim and missed. pic.twitter.com/RvLd1Nl8h3 – 7:24 PM
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green drove to Chase Center & asked after game 3 if he could come off the bench for today’s game. Draymond says he didn’t want to interrupt the chemistry the team had in game 3 – if it’s not broke don’t fix it. Honestly, that’s leadership. #dubnation – 7:18 PM
Draymond Green on the Harrison Barnes look for the win: “We know Fox can make a shot. He won Clutch Player of the Year. What I’m not doing is giving him an isolation against anyone.” pic.twitter.com/0O2ZYLSyYw – 7:02 PM
Draymond Green on Klay Thompson: “That’s why we’ve had the success when he’s healthy. And when he’s not, that’s why we’ve sucked.” – 6:58 PM
Steph and Draymond were HYPED after the Warriors’ W 👏 pic.twitter.com/uBL5zCHlXJ – 6:56 PM
Draymond Green on the message he was trying to send with his early technical foul in Game 4: “I’m still here and ain’t sh*t changed.” – 6:52 PM
Draymond Green on when Steve Kerr asked him how he’d feel coming off the bench: “Who f-ing cares? … It doesn’t matter how I feel. The right thing to do would be to start the game the exact same way we did Game 3.” – 6:50 PM
Draymond on coming off the bench: “A lot of guys start to feel a sense of entitlement, like that spot is mine. I never want to reach that point in my career where I feel that entitled.”
Draymond on coming off the bench: “A lot of guys start to feel a sense of entitlement, like that spot is mine. I never want to reach that point in my career where I feel that entitled.”
Mike Brown said the plan for the final shot was to flatten out the defense & live with Fox’s attempt. Harrison Barnes decided to set a screen to get a switch for Fox, and it resulted in the open 3.
Mike Brown said the plan for the final shot was to flatten out the defense & live with Fox’s attempt. Harrison Barnes decided to set a screen to get a switch for Fox, and it resulted in the open 3.
Draymond Green explains why he suggested to come off the bench in Game 4. He liked how GSW played without him in G3 and said he never wants to have a sense of “entitlement” to his starting spot. pic.twitter.com/ryjhwffBSt – 6:48 PM
Draymond: “I missed a bunch of layups. A whole bunch of layups. … I won’t keep missing those layups.” – 6:47 PM
Draymond Green said that it wasn’t a tough decision to come off the bench. He added that sometimes, when you’ve been in the league a long time a player can feel “entitled” to start.
Draymond Green said that it wasn’t a tough decision to come off the bench. He added that sometimes, when you’ve been in the league a long time a player can feel “entitled” to start.
Draymond Green on why he suggested coming off the bench: “I didn’t want to come back and just shake things up because I’m back. That’s not right.”
Draymond Green on why he suggested coming off the bench: “I didn’t want to come back and just shake things up because I’m back. That’s not right.”
Draymond Green on telling Steve Kerr coming off the bench would work: “I’m a firm believer in if something isn’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Draymond Green on telling Steve Kerr coming off the bench would work: “I’m a firm believer in if something isn’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Kings didn’t lose the game because of Harrison Barnes. They had 3 different possessions in the 4th quarter to tie or take the lead and turned the ball over each time.
Kings didn’t lose the game because of Harrison Barnes. They had 3 different possessions in the 4th quarter to tie or take the lead and turned the ball over each time.
Steve Kerr said the Harrison Barnes missed 3 reminded him of the Andrew Wiggins missed 3 from Game 1. The two biggest shots of the series. pic.twitter.com/JLqd7PHSuj – 6:36 PM
Kings fans coming after Harrison Barnes need to log off Twitter until they cool down. – 6:36 PM
Kerr said Draymond suggested he come off the bench. Kerr had been thinking it, Draymond confirmed the decision. Kerr called it “a collaboration.” – 6:35 PM
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green came to him after Game 3 and said, “What do you think of me coming off the bench?”
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green came to him after Game 3 and said, “What do you think of me coming off the bench?”
Keegan Murray said that he would have Harrison Barnes take that final shot 10 out of 10 times: pic.twitter.com/37UWwUyM6B – 6:34 PM
“It was a great look by HB. I’d have him take that ten times out of ten.” – Keegan Murray on Harrison Barnes’ missed game winner. – 6:28 PM
To throw it into the backcourt and then set up a clunky screen with Barnes, who had Draymond on him, was a traffic accident of a play. – 6:21 PM
That would have been an incredible moment if former Warrior Harrison Barnes had hit that game winner for Kings. Couldn’t have scripted in better, alas … – 6:19 PM
and could you imagine if Harrison Barnes made that. would have been an all-time spite dagger. – 6:19 PM
Hard to get a better look at a game winner from Harrison Barnes there. Him making that would’ve been incredible. What a game. – 6:18 PM
Harrison Barnes misses wide-open 3-ball, clock hits zeroes.
Harrison Barnes misses wide-open 3-ball, clock hits zeroes.
Of all people, it had to be Harrison Barnes.
Of all people, it had to be Harrison Barnes.
And they claimed Harrison Barnes never helped the Warriors in the playoffs. – 6:17 PM
Draymond Green’s insane defensive versatility on display in closing minutes. They put him on De’Aaron Fox on final possession (and much of second half). He also made this play in crunch time. Stones Barnes, blocks Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/LDAJwBAA1H – 6:17 PM
Harrison Barnes just saved Steph from two brutal back-to-back possessions. – 6:17 PM
Draymond today:
12 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
Draymond today:
12 PTS
10 REB
7 AST
Warriors clamp down, De’Aaron Fox has to move it to Harrison Barnes who misses a long 3-pointer. Warriors win, series tied 2-2. Game 4 was a classic. 126-125 the final. – 6:17 PM
Wow. Harrison Barnes misses at the buzzer and the Warriors escape with a 126-125 victory, tying the series at 2-2. – 6:17 PM
Harrison Barnes misses the revenge shot at the buzzer. Kings had a chance to go up 3-1 after the Steph Curry timeout gaffe. But Barnes misses, Warriors survive, setting up a three-game NorCal series. 2-2. Game 5 in Sacramento on Wednesday night. – 6:16 PM
Harrison Barnes had the worst time to have a He’s With Us 4th quarter in this series. – 6:16 PM
Harrison Barnes misses the 3, Warriors win 126-125
Harrison Barnes misses the 3, Warriors win 126-125
Harrison Barnes misses an open three for the win. That would’ve been poetic in so many ways.
Harrison Barnes misses an open three for the win. That would’ve been poetic in so many ways.
Draymond is a knucklehead but my goodness he impacts basketball games…
Draymond is a knucklehead but my goodness he impacts basketball games…
INCREDIBLE defense by Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/HIQ8wPL96m – 6:11 PM
And, of course, Draymond saves the day defensively. What a performance from him these last few minutes. – 6:11 PM
Draymond Green, y’all. What defense he’s played. We got a series here – 6:10 PM
Draymond Green told Steve Kerr that Kevon Looney was moving on that screen, and I think he was right. If GSW challenges that, I don’t think they’re winning it — and would be their last timeout. – 6:08 PM
Think that’s a waste of a challenge. Could see Draymond tell Kerr “he moved” – 6:08 PM
Warriors tried to get Draymond in. Change didn’t happen in time – 6:04 PM
Andrew Wiggins pulls in the offensive board, battles for a second offensive board, gets back on defense end dives on the ball batted loose by Draymond and manages to come up with it. It’s the little hustle plays that can be the difference between winning and losing. #dubnation – 6:03 PM
Don’t like Kerr going with no Draymond here. No way to defend Fox without him. – 6:02 PM
Draymond remains 0 for his career on the feel contact and try to throw it up play. – 5:57 PM
Coming out of this timeout (8:33 left)
Steph
Poole
Klay
Wiggins
Coming out of this timeout (8:33 left)
Steph
Poole
Klay
Wiggins
Starting Draymond with Loon in that 3rd quarter completely closed the paint off to the Kings offense
Starting Draymond with Loon in that 3rd quarter completely closed the paint off to the Kings offense
Just a ridiculous Draymond possession ending with the contest on Len. 4 separate efforts. – 5:26 PM
Draymond Green allows Sabonis to walk to the elbow and hit a jumper. He’s gotta start hitting those every time if they are going to give him that much space. – 5:22 PM
I think a big reason why Kerr started Draymond in the 2nd half was to put him on Fox. Draymond has done pretty well in that matchup so far, but it’s early on. – 5:15 PM
if Draymond does that again De’Aaron should be allowed to put a Tic Tac in there. – 5:12 PM
Harrison Barnes to the line for just the second and third free throws for Sacramento. – 5:09 PM
I get Fox thinks he can take Draymond and Wiggins. And he can make shots over them. But it’s not his best option compared to PnR or going at weaker perimeter guys. – 5:02 PM
Thoughts on Draymond starting the second half for Jordan Poole? – 5:01 PM
Harrison Barnes opens the second half scoring with a triple from the corner. – 5:01 PM
Draymond Green is starting the second half in place of Jordan Poole. Two bigs. – 5:00 PM
First time today we’ve seen Draymond Green and Kevon Looney play together. – 4:38 PM
Reporting on Draymond Green coming off the bench in a playoff for the first time since 2014 for ABC. Green told me he hopes to give the second unit energy, and will do whatever it takes to win. He added he expects to be in his normal minute range. pic.twitter.com/1knddzkgiV – 4:21 PM
Warriors to start the second quarter
Steph
DiVincenzo
Wiggins
Kuminga
Warriors to start the second quarter
Steph
DiVincenzo
Wiggins
Kuminga
GSW up 6 late in 1Q but I like this pace for the Kings. This is how they have to play on the road. Faster the better. Also — everyone on the roster should take turns trying to goad Draymond into a second T. Does not seem like it would be hard. – 4:07 PM
Draymond Green charged up as expected in his first stint. Already has a double T for chirping with Fox, a hard foul on Murray, a dive and layup, a corner 3 and a couple stops on Sabonis, talking through it all. – 4:03 PM
Draymond is playing like an absolute bull right now. Energy is a 14 out of 10 – 4:03 PM
De’Aaron Fox gets in Draymond Green’s face after Draymond hit Keegan Murray in the face. Both Fox & Green were issued techs. pic.twitter.com/6ptLGiINx3 – 4:03 PM
Draymond just picked up a technical, after being ejected/suspended in the last two games… which basically means he’d have to douse a ref in kerosene and light a match to get that 2nd technical.
Draymond just picked up a technical, after being ejected/suspended in the last two games… which basically means he’d have to douse a ref in kerosene and light a match to get that 2nd technical.
Draymond Green for the love of god please don’t do or say anything stupid. #dubnation – 4:01 PM
Double technicals to De’Aaron Fox and Draymond Green. That was fast. – 4:00 PM
One minute after taking the floor, Draymond gets smacked with a technical. Tech on De’Aaron Fox as the two exchanged words. – 4:00 PM
Draymond Green hasn’t even been in the game for one minute and just got a technical foul
Draymond Green hasn’t even been in the game for one minute and just got a technical foul
Draymond Green clubs Keegan Murray in the face. De’Aron Fox gets in Green’s face. Double technicals on Fox and Green. – 4:00 PM
Draymond Green met with a loud applause as he checks in for the first time today near the 6:37 mark of the first quarter. – 3:57 PM
Standing ovation for Draymond as he checks in at the 6:38 mark. He comes in for Looney — separating the big men. – 3:57 PM
Draymond Green in for Kevon Looney at the 6:38 mark
Draymond Green in for Kevon Looney at the 6:38 mark
Draymond Green checks in with 6:38 left in the first quarter, gets a standing ovation. – 3:57 PM
Draymond is straight up dancing on the sidelines right before tipoff. This is going to be fun – 3:46 PM
Warriors have Draymond Green come off the bench in Game 4; Payton returns
Warriors have Draymond Green come off the bench in Game 4; Payton returns
In his return from suspension, Draymond Green will reportedly come off the bench for the Warriors in Game 4 against the Kings on Sunday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/04/23/rep… – 3:25 PM
Kings-Warriors live updates: Jordan Poole starting Game 4; Draymond Green coming off bench sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:21 PM
Talked Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins with @Kerith Burke before Game 4 against the Kings https://t.co/BWaXQCxNiE pic.twitter.com/DOjudGCwJm – 3:17 PM
Per Warriors PR, the last time Draymond Green came off the bench in a playoff game was on 4/24/14 vs. Clippers in Game 3 of the 2014 Western Conference First Round. Green has started the last 132 playoff games he has played in. – 3:17 PM
The Warriors coaches had a frank conversation with Draymond Green about what they need from him this series, sources told ESPN. And after seeing how the team played without him, the decision was made to bring Green off the bench.
The Warriors coaches had a frank conversation with Draymond Green about what they need from him this series, sources told ESPN. And after seeing how the team played without him, the decision was made to bring Green off the bench.
Draymond Green has started 132 consecutive playoff games, but that streak will end Sunday. mercurynews.com/2023/04/23/war… – 3:15 PM
Draymond Green officially is coming off the bench today
Warriors Game 4 starters
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green officially is coming off the bench today
Warriors Game 4 starters
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green has started 128 consecutive playoff games, but that streak will end Sunday. mercurynews.com/2023/04/23/war… – 3:02 PM
Draymond Green has started 128 consecutive playoff games, but it looks like that streak will end Sunday. mercurynews.com/2023/04/23/war… – 3:01 PM
Draymond Green will come off the bench for Golden State, sources confirm to ESPN. The Warriors wanted to split up some of their non-shooters and maintain the spacing they had in Game 3. After watching how they played last game, Green was good with this decision. – 2:48 PM
The last time Draymond Green came off the bench was Game 3 of the 2014 NBA playoffs – 2:31 PM
The Warriors will start Jordan Poole again today and bring Draymond Green off the bench in Game 4 vs. the Kings. – 2:29 PM
Warriors are bringing Draymond Green off the bench today in his return from suspension for Game 4 vs. Kings, sources tell me and @Anthony Slater. Golden State’s Game 3 winning starters were Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney. – 2:26 PM
Steve Kerr wouldn’t reveal his rotation today, but did say Game 3 gave him “more things to consider” in Game 4. Moody/Kuminga played well, GP2/Draymond returning. It’s crowded. pic.twitter.com/Y3tDXfhn6Z – 1:49 PM
Steve Kerr says there is “more to consider” today regarding the rotation because of how the Warriors played in Game 3 and the two bodies they’re getting back in Gary Payton II and Draymond Green.
Steve Kerr says there is “more to consider” today regarding the rotation because of how the Warriors played in Game 3 and the two bodies they’re getting back in Gary Payton II and Draymond Green.
Steve Kerr on today’s rotations: “There’s definitely more things to consider.”
Steve Kerr on today’s rotations: “There’s definitely more things to consider.”
Draymond Green’s suspension loses all credibility as NBA declines to give Dillon Brooks the same punishment
Draymond Green’s suspension loses all credibility as NBA declines to give Dillon Brooks the same punishment
(By @bradbotkincbs)
Live updates: Warriors’ Draymond Green returns for Game 4 vs. Kings; Poole, Payton news sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 10:54 AM
Draymond Green is ready to get back in
“Draymond won’t be moved by the Draymond rule”
Draymond Green is ready to get back in
“Draymond won’t be moved by the Draymond rule”
#NBAPlayoffs #NBASundays
