Josh Hart on Mitchell Robinson: He's got to be the best rebounder of the league

Michael Scotto: Josh Hart on Mitchell Robinson: “He showed this series why he’s one of the best bigs in the league. He was huge for us on the defensive end. He’s got to be the best rebounder in the league in terms of how he goes and gets the ball.” (MSG Network Knicks postgame interview)
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ranking most valuable contributors for the Knicks in their 4-1 stomping of the Cavs in the first round:
1. Jalen Brunson
2. Mitchell Robinson
3. Danny Ainge
4. Josh Hart
5. RJ Barrett pic.twitter.com/wV3NM9jy7S – 10:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mitchell Robinson admiring his rebound stats lol pic.twitter.com/0ikuzFS8RS – 10:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Serious “Marcus Camby in 1999” vibes from Mitchell Robinson in this series – 10:18 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Josh Hart on Mitchell Robinson: “He showed this series why he’s one of the best bigs in the league. He was huge for us on the defensive end. He’s got to be the best rebounder in the league in terms of how he goes and gets the ball.”
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Mitchell Robinson started his career answering questions with 2-3 words, no blueprint for how to be a pro, a ridiculous foul rate…Now he’s cracking jokes in press conferences, cut his foul rate down each year, dominating playoff series against quality bigs. Major maturation. – 9:36 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Was well-deserved and indicative of the series for Mitchell Robinson to basically close it out by dominating the offensive glass in the final four minutes. Had 11 ORebs in this game and completely dominated everything for the Knicks. Best big on the court the whole series. pic.twitter.com/hxvGRG43nB – 9:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mitchell Robinson:
— Most OREB in a game this season
— Most OREB in a game this playoffs
He has more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds in the playoff so far. pic.twitter.com/9KBe7rPxSn – 9:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Do the Knicks have to wait before building statues for Josh Hart and Mitch Rob and Brunson and RJ outside MSG?
Or can they get it done before the start of the second round?? – 9:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Mitchell Robinson had 11 offensive rebounds, Jarrett Allen 2 defensive rebounds. What the heck? – 9:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ranking of the most impactful/best Mitchell in the Knicks-Cavs series:
1. Mitchell Robinson
2. Donovan Mitchell – 9:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Offensive rebounds tonight:
11 — Mitchell Robinson
4 — Cavaliers
First Knick with 11 OREB in a playoff game since Patrick Ewing. pic.twitter.com/pWfjj7ZnZh – 9:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Mitchell Robinson vs the Cavs bigs:
13 PTS 10 PTS
18 REB 13 REB
2 STL 0 STL
3 BLK 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/gxS41Iqcmi – 9:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fun Fact: Josh Hart is leading all guards in rebounding this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/JRVwXiAfT8 – 9:26 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
me retracting everything remotely negative that i’ve ever said or thought about mitchell robinson pic.twitter.com/5Gwb0Vq0Nt – 9:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Josh Hart has played 45 minutes (so far) in Game 5. He’s been Donovan Mitchell’s primary defender for most of his time on the floor. Mitchell is 10-for-24 (2-10 from three and 3-3 from the line) w/1:25 to play. Hart also has 3 offensive rebounds in the 4th. NYK leads CLE by 8. – 9:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
As a team the #Cavs have 29 rebounds tonight.
Mitchell Robinson has 17 of his own for New York. – 9:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
PUTBACK 😤
Mitchell Robinson is the first Knick with 10 OREB in a playoff game since Patrick Ewing in 1994 😳 pic.twitter.com/XpE5MVRQ7l – 9:18 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Bizarre ending to the Cavs season unfolding. Mitchell Robinson manhandling that awesome frontcourt to put a stamp on being the best big among them. Mitchell and Garland MIA with season on the line. Brutal. – 9:17 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Mitchell Robinson has more offensive rebounds than any single #Cavs player has total rebounds. – 9:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Mitchell Robinson was the best big in this series by a million miles. – 9:16 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Maybe someone in a Cavs uniform wants to consider boxing out Mitchell Robinson? – 9:16 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Who was better — Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain or Mitchell Robinson? – 9:16 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Mitchell Robinson destroying the Cavs. No question the best big in the series. – 9:15 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Mitchell Robinson has been, arguably, the most dominant player of this series. He’s just owned the boards and the paint and neutralized the Cavaliers front court. Yeah, Jalen Brunson has balled out but Robinson is the driver of this series for the Knicks. – 9:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Mitchell Robinson puts the Knicks up 14 and sends fans for the exits after back-to-back putbacks. – 9:15 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
It’s taking four Cavs to swarm Mitchell Robinson just for Cleveland to get a defensive board. On that last one, it left Donovan Mitchell on the floor. That’s a huge component of Knicks’ transition defense, too. Cavs can’t get out running bc they all have to swarm Robinson. – 9:09 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Where does Mitchell Robinson in terms of importance in this series? No lower than third. I’d hear an argument for No. 1 or No. 2 – 9:08 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has 14 rebounds. Cleveland center Jarrett Allen has 3 – 9:07 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
pound-for-pound, Josh Hart may be the most finely conditioned athlete in the NBA – 9:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Revised MVP ballot
1. Jimmy Butler
2. Devin Booker
3. Mitchell Robinson
4. Nikola Jokic
5. Jalen Brunson – 8:36 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
The Knicks would make so many new fans if they just mic’d up Josh Hart every night. – 8:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mitchell Robinson is going to need a lawyer after this series for what he’s done to Evan Mobley & Jarrett Allen. – 8:27 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK is again outrebounding CLE on the offensive glass. They had 8 in 1st half (5 from Mitchell Robinson). CLE had 3. Jalen Brunson had team-high 17 pts to help NYK build 10-pt lead at half. RJ Barrett & Immanuel Quickley both had 11 & Julius Randle (ankle) had team-high 6 assists – 8:18 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I remember when there were debates about who was the best center in New York, Mitchell Robinson or Jarrett Allen.
That debate is retroactively settled. – 7:38 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Same song here in Cleveland.
RJ Barrett, Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson controlling their minutes starters.
Cavs getting nothing from Mitchell, Garland, Allen and Mobley. – 7:20 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
There are boos here at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. #Cavs are down 21-14 with 4:15 left in the first quarter.
Mitchell Robinson has four offensive rebounds already. – 7:19 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
We talked about this multiple times on the Wine and Gold Talk Podcast, but the most recent Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound came as a result of #Cavs blitzing the Jalen Brunson PNR — and that was a result of Darius Garland defending Brunson and feeling like a blitz was needed – 7:15 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the cavs are mitchell robinson’s favorite primary food group pic.twitter.com/RtRwMi72zG – 7:11 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Yes, the Cavaliers’ big men need to be stronger boxing out, but the structure of their defense is repeatedly putting them farther from the basket than Mitchell Robinson when the shot goes up. And that’s a bad place to be. – 7:10 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
I’m mildly shocked at how easily Mitchell Robinson has outplayed Jarrett Allen. Going into the series, I didn’t see a NY advantage at center. Heck, even Isaiah Hartenstein has outplayed JA – 7:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jarrett Allen is already having a tough time with Mitchell Robinson again. Has his shot blocked on one end and then gives up two offensive rebounds before Robinson goes to the line and splits a pair. #Cavs trail 10-7. – 7:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Mitchell Robinson doing Mitchell Robinson things – two blocked shots and four rebounds in first 4:16. – 7:08 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Through 4 games of Knicks-Cavs, 53% of screens set for Jalen Brunson have been by a guard or wing, per @SecondSpectrum. During the season, it was only at 12%.
More on @ringer detailing how the Knicks use RJ Barrett and Josh Hart to screen for Brunson: theringer.com/2023/4/24/2369… – 5:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Hart is compiling clutch moments as big payday awaits nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:25 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Hart not only has more fourth-quarter rebounds than anybody in this series, he’s scored more fourth-quarter points than anybody on Cleveland.
“I know that’s when slippage happens (for the other team), and that’s when I take it to another level.” – 1:07 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Knicks have exposed the Cavaliers in the half court using RJ Barrett or Josh Hart to screen for Jalen Brunson.
Here’s a breakdown 🧵 pic.twitter.com/aeiwMMIAMG – 11:51 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Josh Hart grabbed o-rebound that led to Brunson’s dagger 3 in Game 4.
“I get those rebounds that break teams,” Hart said today. “I get those rebounds at the end the game …where the other team is like, ‘Shit.’ It’s just depleting. You go to the bench and call timeout.” – 11:31 AM
