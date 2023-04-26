Julius Randle injures ankle, exits game

NBA on ESPN: Julius Randle headed to the locker room after apparently hurting his ankle. pic.twitter.com/qaMh3iSQKH
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle is out of the locker room and sitting next to the Knicks bench. He doesn’t have anything protecting his left ankle, which seems like a good sign re: the severity of the ankle sprain. – 9:07 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Julius Randle is back on the bench for the Knicks wearing street clothes. – 8:57 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle is back in street clothes and limping. Safe to say he’s not returning to this game. – 8:57 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Best ball movement of series. Brunson coming back. Don’t let him beat you with no Randle – 8:55 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle’s doubtful status is less than that as he joins the team in street clothes. – 8:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Julius Randle rejoins bench but in hoodie pic.twitter.com/FZS0xsmRyk – 8:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs gave up just two offensive rebounds and 0 second-chance points in that third quarter. Julius Randle not playing had a role in that. – 8:49 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Knicks’ Julius Randle leaves Game 5 vs. Cavaliers with sprained left ankle, doubtful to return
Knicks’ Julius Randle leaves Game 5 vs. Cavaliers with sprained left ankle, doubtful to return
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Obi Toppin has hit five of his seven shots in the third quarter (2-3 from beyond the arc) to give NYK a lift with Julius Randle likely out due to left ankle injury. Toppin has 12 points in 8 minutes & NYK has, so far, kept CLE from making a sustained run. – 8:38 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Julius Randle is doubtful to return for the Knicks with an ankle injury. – 8:32 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
The Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) is doubtful to return to Game 5.
The Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) is doubtful to return to Game 5.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NYK is again outrebounding CLE on the offensive glass. They had 8 in 1st half (5 from Mitchell Robinson). CLE had 3. Jalen Brunson had team-high 17 pts to help NYK build 10-pt lead at half. RJ Barrett & Immanuel Quickley both had 11 & Julius Randle (ankle) had team-high 6 assists – 8:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
No Julius Randle to start the second half. It’s Obi Toppin in his spot. – 8:18 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Obi Toppin is starting the second half for the Knicks in Julius Randle’s place. – 8:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle is doubtful to return due to sprained left ankle, Knicks say. – 8:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) is doubtful to return. – 8:18 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained left ankle) is doubtful to return. – 8:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Julia Randle tweaked that left ankle that had been bugging him pic.twitter.com/KBNVosBgHs – 8:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 10 at halftime. Hard to imagine Randle returns tonight. Hart is already logging huge minute in place of Grimes. No Jericho Sims. Might be 24 minutes of Obi in the 2nd half. – 8:04 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Julius Randle headed to the locker room after apparently hurting his ankle. pic.twitter.com/qaMh3iSQKH – 8:03 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Julius Randle landed on that ankle that was bugging him end of season pic.twitter.com/FwmktVkk1O – 8:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Julius Randle is down & seems to be grabbing his left ankle. Randle missed 2 weeks at the end of the season due to a left ankle sprain & returned for G1 of NYK-CLE. After a few minutes on the floor, Randle got up, walked off the floor with a slight limp & went to locker room – 8:01 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Julius Randle stayed on the floor for a few moments after twisting his left ankle again. He hobbled back up under his own power and went back to the locker room to get checked out. – 8:01 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Julius Randle down with a left ankle and then hobbles to the bench – 8:00 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Julius Randle hit the floor holding his left ankle with 1:17 left in the first half. This could be bad for the Knicks, who lead 59-49. – 7:59 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
If I’m a coach who chooses to sit (not bench) one of my best players for a 4th quarter based on matchup like Thibodeau did with Randle, I want my player to respond EXACTLY like Randle has responded tonight. – 7:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Really liking the Knicks’ and Randle’s approach now. Going quickly, using guard screens, making sure to break the paint and kick out rather than try to power up over Mobley. – 7:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cavs have not played well in the series but the Knicks had another level with Randle and Quickley struggling offensively. Randle hasn’t hit shots yet but Quickley is a constant heat check tonight — 11 points, 4-of-6 from the floor. – 7:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 33-26 after 1 quarter. Randle did play with a different energy — 1-for-6, but 5 assists, 3 rebounds. Defense on Donovan Mitchell again was very good – 3-for-7, 6 points. Cavs kept in game as others connected on open threes. Brunson was very Brunson. – 7:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
And … now #Cavs Danny Green is guarding Julius Randle in the post with Cleveland going a bit smaller. … – 7:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle is 0-for-4 but has 3 assists and Knicks are up 21-14 and Cavs fans are getting restless. – 7:18 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not a huge fan of Knicks having Randle attack Mobley 1 on 1, but certainly a quick drive on the move or getting a screen from a guard is superior to holding the ball for 5 seconds. – 7:17 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Um, Randle first shot a three that bricks off the glass, no rim at all. – 7:04 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
There is no faster crossover than the move Tom Thibodeau makes when asked about Julius Randle’s third quarter in Game 4. Keeps his pivot planted and immediately changes direction. – 5:42 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Game 5 here in Cleveland in about 2 hours. Important one for Julius Randle to bounce back. pic.twitter.com/v7oMFj8fJR – 4:52 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
It could be our last four-game slate of the year, so I went pretty deep in today’s NBA Matchups.
Talking defensive scheme changes, Jimmy’s on-ball domination, Fox’s finger, Bam on Giannis, Randle benching, and much more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-a… – 1:30 PM
It could be our last four-game slate of the year, so I went pretty deep in today’s NBA Matchups.
Talking defensive scheme changes, Jimmy’s on-ball domination, Fox’s finger, Bam on Giannis, Randle benching, and much more.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You’re going to need Julius Randle to be a lot better”.
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson discuss New York’s star forward ahead of game 5 tonight in Cleveland. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/csqRC8GlAf – 11:00 AM
“You’re going to need Julius Randle to be a lot better”.
More on this storyline
Stefan Bondy: Does Thibodeau expect Randle to bounce back strong tonight? “I do.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / April 26, 2023
Yaron Weitzman: Julius Randle on his reaction to not finishing Game 4: “We won the game.” Asked a follow up, says: “It was Thibs’ decision.” Asked if Thibs talked to him about the decision: “No.” -via Twitter @YaronWeitzman / April 25, 2023
Among those appears to be Randle, who was ineffective but still active. Thibodeau alluded to Randle’s troublesome left ankle, which was sprained March 29 and forced him to miss the final five games of the regular season, as part of the source of Randle’s struggles. “Julius is our horse. He’s given us everything that he has,” Thibodeau said of Randle, who exited the locker room before reporters were allowed in. “A lot of guys probably wouldn’t even be playing.” -via New York Post / April 25, 2023