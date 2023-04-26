Shams Charania: Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Leonard averaged 35 points in first two games of this postseason vs. Suns before the meniscus injury was revealed and he was shut down by medical staff.
The Clippers face tough choices with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Despite proactive efforts from all parties, neither Leonard nor George have stayed consistently healthy. But breaking up the core could make problems worse. Via @SportingTrib bit.ly/3VbiAqk pic.twitter.com/s31ek1WeVE – 10:28 AM
Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/QQ6NoytpVp – 10:27 AM
Tendinopathy. Torn ACL. Torn meniscus. All in the right knee. Kawhi Leonard has finished one (normal) season healthy in six years — and won the title that year. One of the most difficult superstar careers to put into context historically. – 10:26 AM
Kawhi Leonard has a torn meniscus in his right knee #NBA
Take away the perception of Kawhi Leonard’s injuries and look at the facts. He’s hurt a lot. So how do the Clippers move forward knowing their superstar gets hurt a lot? Can the Clips run it back with PG and Kawhi? sports.yahoo.com/nba-playoffs-c… – 10:18 AM
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Leonard averaged 35 points in first two games of this postseason vs. Suns before the meniscus injury was revealed and he was shut down by medical staff. – 10:13 AM
“Superteams” can be super risky.
In the past four seasons, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have played 118 reg season games and 24 playoff games together.
29.5 games/reg season
6 games/playoffs
In Yr 3 and Yr 4 of the partnership
19 games/reg season
Most recent Lowe Post podcast w @ramonashelburne and @TimBontemps talks Clippers future after four years of Kawhi/PG, previews Cavs-Knicks and GSW-SAC G5, Udoka to Houston, more:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3V1Wbve
Good night from Phoenix.
#Suns win Game 5, advance to West semifinals to face No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets.
Game 1 Saturday.
Valiant effort by Los Angeles #Clippers w/o injured Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Phoenix took four straight.
Devin Booker is the 1st guard in NBA playoff history to average at least 35 PPG on 60% shooting or better across a 5-game span in the same postseason, per @Stathead.
Lue: “With PG and Kawhi healthy, we haven’t lost a series yet. It’s always in the back of your mind, ‘What if?’ It’s easy to say ‘what if’ because a lot of guys get hurt. It’s just been our luck the last 3 years. We haven’t lost a series with our whole team. That’s encouraging.” pic.twitter.com/Mr7m3wLtf4 – 2:00 AM
Norm says that he is frustrated. Looking forward to working with Kawhi Leonard, who Norm says is “self-motivated” to get over his current injury. Says that he wants to work this offseason with Kawhi as well – 1:14 AM
🆕 @TheAthletic
The 4th season of the Kawhi Leonard & Paul George led LA Clippers ended with a valiant effort, but an ultimately painful one without either of the two stars available in the elimination game.
Steve Ballmer has been in this spot before.
Where do the Clippers go from here?
This is the fourth consecutive season both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have struggled to stay healthy. And yet, it feels like the Clippers would have handled the Suns had they been able to play.
I mean, this is kinda what you get when you have literal Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and neither of them can play in the playoffs.
Clippers 70 (!), Suns 61 | Half | Phoenix is shooting 55.6%. Kawhi AND PG are still out. And the Clippers are still kicking … up nine.
Norman Powell has 16 points, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac both have 10.
Clippers dropped 70 on the Suns in Phoenix in the 1st half… Lead by 9 w/o Kawhi or PG… WTH. Playoffs are something else this year – 11:08 PM
No Kawhi. No PG.
Clippers still found 40 2nd quarter points.
70-61 Clippers lead at halftime of Game 5.
Norman Powell with 16 points on 5/9 FGs, 2/4 3s, 4/5 FTs.
Deandre Ayton, by design, leading Suns with 18 points and 4 rebounds.
Kawhi Leonard has made his way to the bench in street clothes.
Clippers badly need production out of the PF position with Kawhi and Paul George sidelined. Ty Lue was asked about how to accomplish that pregame. pic.twitter.com/qORJk2oDec – 9:38 PM
SportsCenter report on another frustrating injury-marred postseason for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, how PG feels about the future for him and Kawhi and Russell Westbrook’s future. pic.twitter.com/R6EDn7t3js – 8:23 PM
Highest 3P% in the playoffs (minimum 10 attempts):
76.5 — Duncan Robinson
62.5 — Rui Hachimura
60.0 — Kawhi Leonard
Suns update: Cameron Payne (low back soreness) probable for Game 5 vs. Clippers, Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee) out (w/videos) #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:13 PM
Paul George says it’s been very frustrating to see another postseason derailed by injuries. He says Russ is the leader the Clippers need at point and he remains “very optimistic that our time will come” for himself and Kawhi Leonard espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:30 PM
A dispatch from Phoenix, where Paul George says he’s very, very frustrated, but also optimistic about the future as the Clippers try to stave off elimination without him and Kawhi Leonard.
A dispatch from Phoenix, where Paul George says he’s very, very frustrated, but optimistic too, as Clippers try to stave off elimination with him and Kawhi Leonard.
Last one from me for a while as I deflect these 2016/2020 flashbacks
PG: “[Another year of injuries] wasn’t [the] reason I came, I know it wasn’t the reason [Kawhi] came. We obviously had big plans to win and do something special for Clipper nation but I’m a big believer of everything happens for a reason…I’m very optimistic our time will come” – 2:03 PM
Paul George suffered a knee sprain exactly five weeks ago: “If I feel good right at that six-week mark, I’m lacin’ ‘em up.”
Paul George said Kawhi Leonard is very frustrated that he is unable to play right now. George also strongly defended Kawhi saying that anyone who suggests Leonard isn’t injured and is load managing is attacking Kawhi’s character. – 1:38 PM
Paul George said it hurts Kawhi Leonard to not be out there right now, and explains again that Kawhi got hurt in Game 1 and tried to play through injury in Game 2. – 1:14 PM
First round of the playoffs:
— Kawhi injury
— Embiid injury
— Morant injury
— Fox injury
— Giannis injury
Leonard’s inconsistent presence on the court for the Clippers has become an issue that is hard to ignore. According to Colin Cowherd, sources reveal that Leonard is not engaging with his teammates and coaches the way he should be. Cowherd said: “In two seasons, Kawhi Leonard has played 27 home games. Folks, after a while if you’re getting the understudy on Broadway, three of 4 nights, the understudy becomes the star, not the star. He’s just not available, he’s odd, he’s not verbal, he doesn’t communicate, I’ve been told, with coaches or players. This is who he is.” -via Basketball Forever / April 26, 2023
Andrew Greif: Paul George called Kawhi a “trooper” and said not playing has been “real hard” for him. “People think that he’s out ’cause he doesn’t want to play… I think it just attacks his character, where people don’t understand. He’ll play through it. It’s got to be a reason why he’s out.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 25, 2023