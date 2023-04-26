LeBron James: Tonight, I was s***

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on tonight (5 for 17 FG’s): “Tonight I was s*it, and I’ll be better in Game 6.”
Said LAL will get a boost from home crowd, but that they also have to rebound better (Memphis had 14 offensive boards) and turn it over less (13 TO’s). Said his D was better than his O. – 10:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James said he played like “s—-” in Game 5 and vowed to be better in Game 6. – 10:45 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Grizzlies did something rare — beat LeBron in an elimination game. Can they do it two more times? @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4456689/2023/0… – 10:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James on his performance: “Tonight, I was shit. And I’ll be better in Game 6.” – 10:43 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
LeBron is 3-for-28 (11%) from 3 the past four games, and 6-for-36 (17%) overall this series. In a word: *Yeesh* – 10:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s not over yet. The Grizzlies got big nights from ja Morant and Desmond Bane, and they held LeBron James to 15 points. Lakers lead the series 3-2 headed back to LA.
three quick takeaways:
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Memphis controlled the action all night and win Game 5 116-99 to extend the series. AD 31p on 14-of-23 19r 2b; LeBron had a rough night with 15 pts on 5-of-17 shooting and 5 turnovers; Reaves 17p on 4-of-13 8r 6a; D-Lo 11p on 4-of-11 10a. Bane & Morant = 64p 20r 12a.
Game 6 is… – 9:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99
The Lakers lost Game 5 in convincing fashion. They maintain a 3-2 series lead. AD had 31 points, 19 rebounds and 2 blocks. LeBron had 17 points (5-17 FGs), 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Austin Reaves had 17/8/6.
Up next: Game 6 in LA on Friday. – 9:56 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lonnie Walker IV subs in for LeBron James. Anthony Davis is still out there. Darvin Ham is waving half of a white flag. – 9:46 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Take AD and LeBron out of the game. No need with the contest is out of hand. – 9:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL made Bane and Morant work for their points in Game 4; Bane was 13 for 29, and Morant 8 for 24 in Los Angeles.
Tonight, they’ve scored far more easily, with Bane 12 for 20, and Morant 13 for 24.
Grizzlies lead 103-79 with 9:17 to play. LeBron’s at 32 minutes, and AD 28. – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Grizzlies 94, Lakers 76
Memphis closed the quarter on a 19-2 run. Anthony Davis has 24 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James has 15 points and 9 rebounds. Ja Morant (29 points) and Desmond Bane (26 points) are continuing to torch LA. Game 6 appears likely. – 9:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Massive stretch by the Memphis Grizzlies taking advantage of non-AD then non-LeBron minutes. It was 75-74 when Davis first exited at 4:10. – 9:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nice cat and mouse game there won by Ja Morant vs LeBron. With Brown shading Morant baseline, LeBron had to be in help position, so Ja was able to find his man Jaren up top for a 3. – 9:18 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Talk to me if u wanna go at Lebron if u need advice I’m his biggest rival bro – 9:04 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
U can’t be garbage talking shit about Lebron just saying tho u gotta kill then talk shit – 9:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Grizzlies 61, Lakers 52
Anthony Davis has 18 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron has 6 points on 2-for-9 shooting. Biggest differences have been Memphis making more 3s (8 vs. 3) and FTs (9-9 vs. 7-10). Demond Bane (21 points) and Ja Morant (18 points) are dominating. – 8:40 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Worst LeBron half since the 1st Half vs. the Clippers. Sloppy with the ball and his shooting slump continues.
Lakers incredibly fortunate to only be down 9 at the half.
That would’ve gotten out of hand if not for AD being great & Dillon Brooks being Dillon Brooks. – 8:40 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks and LeBron James had dueling samesies 1-7 shooting lines and then Dillon messed it up by making a 3. – 8:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron just can’t get 3’s to fall this series.
After a 3 for 8 game 1, he’s gone just 2 for 22, including 0 for 3 tonight. – 8:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Grizzlies finally seem to have realized that they’re +18 in 53 minutes with Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard on the floor together.
This could prove problematic for the Lakers if LeBron isn’t getting to the rim. – 8:09 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Grizzlies 35, Lakers 24
Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block. LeBron has 2 points on 1-for-5 FGs (0-for-3 on 3s). Memphis is winning the 3PT and FT battles early. Desmond Bane picked up where he left off in Game 4 with 14 points. – 8:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
weird start for LeBron, and the Grizzlies just out-running the Lakers. – 8:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Super physical, aggressive defense from Memphis again, with Brooks especially already frustrating both LeBron and AD with no forthcoming calls.
LAL trail 17-15 after a Russell J at the 6-minute mark.
For the series, LeBron specifically is shooting 63% when defended by Brooks. – 7:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and Schröder have all been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 5. Same starting five. – 6:56 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We had to celebrate the best NBA TV night of the year with a special Ringer parlay boost on @FDSportsbook
Tonight’s parlay: Giannis and LeBron BOTH get a double double
Boosted to +200 on Fan Duel pic.twitter.com/CRNYEjoXCG – 4:57 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Is the ‘LeBron isn’t clutch’ narrative finally dead? Will Jimmy Butler make the HOF? Is Westbrook part of the Clippers future? & more! Guests: @EphraimSalaam @adaniels33 @23davidjustice
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 2:21 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
As far as just peaks over the past decade are concerned, the only one above Kawhi in my books is LeBron and even that’s pretty tight. Steph, KD, Giannis all generational, but if we’re picking a peak version for one playoff run, gimme Kawhi and I’ll take my chances. – 12:05 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
LeBron himself accounted for $75M of those basketball endorsements, btw pic.twitter.com/zcGSH2r3Di – 9:00 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!!!
—Celts 👎👎👎
—The VP of Common Sense (me!) asks 10 burning NFL Draft questions to @BenjaminSolak @DannyBKelly.
—Jimmy Butler’s crazy career, seeing LeBron 4.0 in person, Knicks/Cavs and a Next Nut Punch Draft w/ @djacoby @HousefromDC
open.spotify.com/episode/6lrhss… – 1:25 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker becomes the eighth player in NBA postseason history with multiple games of 40+ points and 10+ assists, per @Stathead.
LeBron James leads the way with 5. Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Michael Jordan, Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic have 3. Russell Westbrook has two. – 12:27 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
It’s over in Denver. Nuggets advance.
Nikola Jokic just became the 5th player in NBA history to have 25p-15r-10a in a clinching opportunity joining LeBron James (2020), James Worthy (1988), Wilt Chamberlain (1967) and Oscar Robertson (1963) according to @ESPNStatsInfo. – 11:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles over the last 5 playoffs:
8 — Nikola Jokic
6 — Draymond Green
5 — LeBron James
4 — Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/88CKupjxXr – 11:21 PM
