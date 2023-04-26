Miami Heat on the list of potential Damian Lillard trade suitors?

Brian Windhorst: I think the Heat are on the cusp of looking for another star maneuver. I would put them on the list for Dame Lillard if Damian Lillard ends up getting traded. If he goes to market, I think the Heat are on that list. I don’t know if they have enough. A lot of their offer would be built around Tyler Herro, who’s just injured. But I suspect, I don’t know for sure, just to be clear, I don’t know for sure that they would offer him, but I would suspect that that would be the type of thing, that and draft picks.
Source: Spotify
Source: Spotify
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Before Devin Booker and Kevin Durant this year, the last pair of teammates to play at least 43 MPG in the first round was Nicolas Batum and Damian Lillard in 2014 vs. Houston. – 12:25 PM
Before Devin Booker and Kevin Durant this year, the last pair of teammates to play at least 43 MPG in the first round was Nicolas Batum and Damian Lillard in 2014 vs. Houston. – 12:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The post-season mailbag is up. On Dame Lillard, another big three what-if, Cam Thomas, and more: theathletic.com/4452034/2023/0… – 11:25 AM
The post-season mailbag is up. On Dame Lillard, another big three what-if, Cam Thomas, and more: theathletic.com/4452034/2023/0… – 11:25 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young had 38p/13a in last night’s win. He’s the seventh player in NBA history to record at least 35p/10a in consecutive playoff games, joining:
— Michael Jordan (2x)
— Oscar Robertson
— Jerry West
— Kevin Johnson
— Kobe Bryant
— Damian Lillard
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:46 AM
Trae Young had 38p/13a in last night’s win. He’s the seventh player in NBA history to record at least 35p/10a in consecutive playoff games, joining:
— Michael Jordan (2x)
— Oscar Robertson
— Jerry West
— Kevin Johnson
— Kobe Bryant
— Damian Lillard
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 9:46 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Pick your character:
Dame Time Lillard or Playoff Punter? 🥶 pic.twitter.com/msYX12ZTh2 – 2:23 AM
Pick your character:
Dame Time Lillard or Playoff Punter? 🥶 pic.twitter.com/msYX12ZTh2 – 2:23 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker becomes the eighth player in NBA postseason history with multiple games of 40+ points and 10+ assists, per @Stathead.
LeBron James leads the way with 5. Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Michael Jordan, Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic have 3. Russell Westbrook has two. – 12:27 AM
Devin Booker becomes the eighth player in NBA postseason history with multiple games of 40+ points and 10+ assists, per @Stathead.
LeBron James leads the way with 5. Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Michael Jordan, Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic have 3. Russell Westbrook has two. – 12:27 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
You can’t be “HIM” one day and in a identity crisis a few days later. – 8:42 PM
You can’t be “HIM” one day and in a identity crisis a few days later. – 8:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler now has a higher playoff career high than
— Allen Iverson
— LeBron James
— James Harden
— Jerry West
— Kobe Bryant
— Kevin Durant
— Larry Bird
— Damian Lillard
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
— Shaquille O’Neal
Playoff Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/O6zTln3mbP – 2:23 PM
Jimmy Butler now has a higher playoff career high than
— Allen Iverson
— LeBron James
— James Harden
— Jerry West
— Kobe Bryant
— Kevin Durant
— Larry Bird
— Damian Lillard
— Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
— Shaquille O’Neal
Playoff Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/O6zTln3mbP – 2:23 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the third pair of opposing players in NBA history to record a 50-point game and a triple-double, respectively, in the same playoff game:
— Jordan & Barkley (6/16/1993)
— Lillard & Westbrook (4/23/2019)
— Butler & Antetokounmpo (tonight) – 10:14 PM
Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the third pair of opposing players in NBA history to record a 50-point game and a triple-double, respectively, in the same playoff game:
— Jordan & Barkley (6/16/1993)
— Lillard & Westbrook (4/23/2019)
— Butler & Antetokounmpo (tonight) – 10:14 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hypothetically since this seems to be in the news, Brooklyn mortgaging just about all of its draft future for a Lillard-Bridges-Cam Johnson-DFS-Claxton core seems like a pretty bizarre choice to me? – 6:37 PM
Hypothetically since this seems to be in the news, Brooklyn mortgaging just about all of its draft future for a Lillard-Bridges-Cam Johnson-DFS-Claxton core seems like a pretty bizarre choice to me? – 6:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have been identified as a potential suitor for Damian Lillard and Mikal Bridges had an interesting comment on his close friend’s courtside appearance at Barclays Center.
My latest intel on the Dame to Brooklyn rumblings: clutchpoints.com/nets-mikal-bri… – 1:07 PM
The Nets have been identified as a potential suitor for Damian Lillard and Mikal Bridges had an interesting comment on his close friend’s courtside appearance at Barclays Center.
My latest intel on the Dame to Brooklyn rumblings: clutchpoints.com/nets-mikal-bri… – 1:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Latest #thisleague UNCUT alongside @Chris Haynes out now. Covering …
🏀 Warriors/Kings
🏀 Suns/Clippers and Kawhi Latest
🏀 Dame visits New York
🏀 NBA notes, whispers and tales
🏀 Interview with historic G League Ignite signee Dink Pate
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 11:37 AM
Latest #thisleague UNCUT alongside @Chris Haynes out now. Covering …
🏀 Warriors/Kings
🏀 Suns/Clippers and Kawhi Latest
🏀 Dame visits New York
🏀 NBA notes, whispers and tales
🏀 Interview with historic G League Ignite signee Dink Pate
LISTEN: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 11:37 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA executives say Cam Johnson can earn a 4-year, $90 million deal in free agency. Plus, why the Nets could make a run at Dame Lillard if he becomes available, trade intel on Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, and Mikal Bridges’ ceiling on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nets-int… – 11:27 AM
NBA executives say Cam Johnson can earn a 4-year, $90 million deal in free agency. Plus, why the Nets could make a run at Dame Lillard if he becomes available, trade intel on Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, and Mikal Bridges’ ceiling on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nets-int… – 11:27 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
here’s the (fake) trade (that makes sense for everyone involved)…
damian lillard to the nets. ben simmons, patty mills, and 6 unprotected first-round picks to the blazers: theringer.com/nba/2023/4/24/… – 10:58 AM
here’s the (fake) trade (that makes sense for everyone involved)…
damian lillard to the nets. ben simmons, patty mills, and 6 unprotected first-round picks to the blazers: theringer.com/nba/2023/4/24/… – 10:58 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
🚨New #thisleague UNCUT episode w/ @TheSteinLine.
🏀 Kawhi Leonard’s status, GS/SAC series
🏀 What Damian Lillard did in New York & what he couldn’t do
🏀 Chat w/ 17-year-old Dink Pate (@IAMTHESHOOTER1), who’s making history signing to G-League Ignite
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:20 AM
🚨New #thisleague UNCUT episode w/ @TheSteinLine.
🏀 Kawhi Leonard’s status, GS/SAC series
🏀 What Damian Lillard did in New York & what he couldn’t do
🏀 Chat w/ 17-year-old Dink Pate (@IAMTHESHOOTER1), who’s making history signing to G-League Ignite
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 10:20 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new @ringer: 9 thoughts on the first round
—draymond guarded all the kings
—the lakers winning in transition
—jrue vs. jimmy
—next steps for brooklyn (aka dame’s next team)
—phoenix’s disorganized offense
—the one celtics action atlanta can’t stop
—more!
theringer.com/nba/2023/4/24/… – 9:40 AM
new @ringer: 9 thoughts on the first round
—draymond guarded all the kings
—the lakers winning in transition
—jrue vs. jimmy
—next steps for brooklyn (aka dame’s next team)
—phoenix’s disorganized offense
—the one celtics action atlanta can’t stop
—more!
theringer.com/nba/2023/4/24/… – 9:40 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets could be a potential suitor for Mikal Bridges pal Damian Lillard with Sean Marks not ruling out a splash nypost.com/2023/04/23/net… via @nypostsports – 10:58 PM
#Nets could be a potential suitor for Mikal Bridges pal Damian Lillard with Sean Marks not ruling out a splash nypost.com/2023/04/23/net… via @nypostsports – 10:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
It sounds like the Nets are ready to make a move for a star this summer — but they’re also content building around what they have.
On Mikal Bridges, Damian Lillard and more:
trib.al/NSP4RXg – 2:44 PM
It sounds like the Nets are ready to make a move for a star this summer — but they’re also content building around what they have.
On Mikal Bridges, Damian Lillard and more:
trib.al/NSP4RXg – 2:44 PM
More on this storyline
Barnes had extra motivation given that the opponents were his ex-teammates. While he’s said to be on good terms with most of his former crew, that list apparently doesn’t include Draymond Green. The Warriors star spoke out about being shunned by Barnes during a recent episode of his podcast guest-starring Damian Lillard. The reason in two words? Kevin Durant. “I’ve actually never spoken on this before. But Harrison Barnes, I think to this day, still don’t like me for KD coming [to Golden State]. The reality is, I didn’t tell them to trade you to bring KD in. He took it very personally because of the story that came out that I cried to KD in the car,” Draymond Green said. -via Clutch Points / April 26, 2023
Kellan Olson: Devin Booker with the third 25-point quarter in the postseason since 1997, per @Stathead. Damian Lillard and Allen Iverson had the other two. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / April 26, 2023
Unfortunately, Lillard’s presence at the Nets game was a coincidence rather than a plot line for future trades, as NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that DAME D.O.L.L.A. was in New York simply to work on his album. Furthermore, Haynes adds that the seven-time All-Star was also trying to attend a playoff game between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers but couldn’t get tickets. “People want to connect the dots but there are no dots here, Dame is working on a new album and that’s why he was in NY, he also wanted to go to the Knicks-Cavs game but couldn’t get him tickets.” -via Clutch Points / April 25, 2023
Main Rumors, Brian Windhorst, Trade, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Miami Heat, Portland Trail Blazers