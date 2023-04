Miami Heat on the list of potential Damian Lillard trade suitors?

Brian Windhorst: I think the Heat are on the cusp of looking for another star maneuver. I would put them on the list for Dame Lillard if Damian Lillard ends up getting traded. If he goes to market, I think the Heat are on that list. I don’t know if they have enough. A lot of their offer would be built around Tyler Herro, who’s just injured. But I suspect, I don’t know for sure, just to be clear, I don’t know for sure that they would offer him, but I would suspect that that would be the type of thing, that and draft picks.Source: Spotify