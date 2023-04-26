Paul George: 'I think I got a lot of good years in me'

“I think I got a lot of good years in me, I know Kawhi thinks he’s got a lot of good years in him,” George said before Game 5. “I mean, I’m not going to put any pressure on that anytime soon. The only thing I can do is continue to just work on my game, work on myself and just try to be available as much as possible. … It hurts to not play and watch the guys put it all in the line and not be able to do the same. It’s very frustrating, and it sucks. It really does suck.”
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
The 4th season of the Kawhi Leonard & Paul George led LA Clippers ended with a valiant effort, but an ultimately painful one without either of the two stars available in the elimination game.
Steve Ballmer has been in this spot before.
theathletic.com/4451459/2023/0… – 12:49 AM
🆕 @TheAthletic
The 4th season of the Kawhi Leonard & Paul George led LA Clippers ended with a valiant effort, but an ultimately painful one without either of the two stars available in the elimination game.
Steve Ballmer has been in this spot before.
theathletic.com/4451459/2023/0… – 12:49 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Where do the Clippers go from here?
This is the fourth consecutive season both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have struggled to stay healthy. And yet, it feels like the Clippers would have handled the Suns had they been able to play.
But Leonard can’t be trusted to stay on the… https://t.co/McQHAD4cvR pic.twitter.com/lXRNEJO3wc – 12:42 AM
Where do the Clippers go from here?
This is the fourth consecutive season both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have struggled to stay healthy. And yet, it feels like the Clippers would have handled the Suns had they been able to play.
But Leonard can’t be trusted to stay on the… https://t.co/McQHAD4cvR pic.twitter.com/lXRNEJO3wc – 12:42 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I mean, this is kinda what you get when you have literal Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and neither of them can play in the playoffs.
The best ability is availability. – 11:59 PM
I mean, this is kinda what you get when you have literal Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and neither of them can play in the playoffs.
The best ability is availability. – 11:59 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s almost tipoff in Phoenix:
On Ish and Ty Lue’s K.C. connection:
latimes.com/sports/clipper…
On Paul George’s injury timeline and belief the Clippers’ “time will come”
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 9:54 PM
It’s almost tipoff in Phoenix:
On Ish and Ty Lue’s K.C. connection:
latimes.com/sports/clipper…
On Paul George’s injury timeline and belief the Clippers’ “time will come”
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 9:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers badly need production out of the PF position with Kawhi and Paul George sidelined. Ty Lue was asked about how to accomplish that pregame. pic.twitter.com/qORJk2oDec – 9:38 PM
Clippers badly need production out of the PF position with Kawhi and Paul George sidelined. Ty Lue was asked about how to accomplish that pregame. pic.twitter.com/qORJk2oDec – 9:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
SportsCenter report on another frustrating injury-marred postseason for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, how PG feels about the future for him and Kawhi and Russell Westbrook’s future. pic.twitter.com/R6EDn7t3js – 8:23 PM
SportsCenter report on another frustrating injury-marred postseason for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, how PG feels about the future for him and Kawhi and Russell Westbrook’s future. pic.twitter.com/R6EDn7t3js – 8:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Cameron Payne (low back soreness) probable for Game 5 vs. Clippers, Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee) out (w/videos) #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:13 PM
Suns update: Cameron Payne (low back soreness) probable for Game 5 vs. Clippers, Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Paul George (knee) out (w/videos) #Suns #Clippers #NBAPlayoffs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George hasn’t given up hope on this season. And he says he hasn’t given up hope the Clippers can still live up to their potential.
“I’m very optimistic that our time will come.”
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:50 PM
Paul George hasn’t given up hope on this season. And he says he hasn’t given up hope the Clippers can still live up to their potential.
“I’m very optimistic that our time will come.”
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George says it’s been very frustrating to see another postseason derailed by injuries. He says Russ is the leader the Clippers need at point and he remains “very optimistic that our time will come” for himself and Kawhi Leonard espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:30 PM
Paul George says it’s been very frustrating to see another postseason derailed by injuries. He says Russ is the leader the Clippers need at point and he remains “very optimistic that our time will come” for himself and Kawhi Leonard espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:30 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
A dispatch from Phoenix, where Paul George says he’s very, very frustrated, but also optimistic about the future as the Clippers try to stave off elimination without him and Kawhi Leonard.
ocregister.com/2023/04/25/pau… – 3:15 PM
A dispatch from Phoenix, where Paul George says he’s very, very frustrated, but also optimistic about the future as the Clippers try to stave off elimination without him and Kawhi Leonard.
ocregister.com/2023/04/25/pau… – 3:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
A dispatch from Phoenix, where Paul George says he’s very, very frustrated, but optimistic too, as Clippers try to stave off elimination with him and Kawhi Leonard.
ocregister.com/2023/04/25/pau… – 3:06 PM
A dispatch from Phoenix, where Paul George says he’s very, very frustrated, but optimistic too, as Clippers try to stave off elimination with him and Kawhi Leonard.
ocregister.com/2023/04/25/pau… – 3:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Last one from me for a while as I deflect these 2016/2020 flashbacks
Paul George defending Kawhi Leonard from people that think Kawhi is out for no reason pic.twitter.com/c6iCuwL2fh – 3:00 PM
Last one from me for a while as I deflect these 2016/2020 flashbacks
Paul George defending Kawhi Leonard from people that think Kawhi is out for no reason pic.twitter.com/c6iCuwL2fh – 3:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Paul George about his dialogue with Tyronn Lue during his injury.
PG says that T Lue “full understood the injury” and isn’t pushing P to come back before he is supposed to. pic.twitter.com/ni82lrZqdK – 2:46 PM
Asked Paul George about his dialogue with Tyronn Lue during his injury.
PG says that T Lue “full understood the injury” and isn’t pushing P to come back before he is supposed to. pic.twitter.com/ni82lrZqdK – 2:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Paul George injury update: Clippers star could play in second round if Los Angeles is able to advance
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 2:23 PM
Paul George injury update: Clippers star could play in second round if Los Angeles is able to advance
cbssports.com/nba/news/paul-… – 2:23 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George suffered a knee sprain exactly five weeks ago: “If I feel good right at that six-week mark, I’m lacin’ ‘em up.”
The Clippers play an elimination Game 5 in Phoenix without both PG and Kawhi Leonard tonight. pic.twitter.com/yNk0bvqbZu – 1:56 PM
Paul George suffered a knee sprain exactly five weeks ago: “If I feel good right at that six-week mark, I’m lacin’ ‘em up.”
The Clippers play an elimination Game 5 in Phoenix without both PG and Kawhi Leonard tonight. pic.twitter.com/yNk0bvqbZu – 1:56 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Paul George on injury frustrations: “I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason. You just pick up the piece and try to make a hand out of what you’re dealt.” pic.twitter.com/Ayr4Q79074 – 1:51 PM
Paul George on injury frustrations: “I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason. You just pick up the piece and try to make a hand out of what you’re dealt.” pic.twitter.com/Ayr4Q79074 – 1:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George explained today that he is dealing with a 6-week injury.
Today marks 35 days since he took contact vs Thunder. 5 weeks.
Next week would be 6-week mark. That’s why target that was reported @TheAthletic prior to series starting was semifinals.
theathletic.com/4413019/2023/0… – 1:46 PM
Paul George explained today that he is dealing with a 6-week injury.
Today marks 35 days since he took contact vs Thunder. 5 weeks.
Next week would be 6-week mark. That’s why target that was reported @TheAthletic prior to series starting was semifinals.
theathletic.com/4413019/2023/0… – 1:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George said Kawhi Leonard is very frustrated that he is unable to play right now. George also strongly defended Kawhi saying that anyone who suggests Leonard isn’t injured and is load managing is attacking Kawhi’s character. – 1:38 PM
Paul George said Kawhi Leonard is very frustrated that he is unable to play right now. George also strongly defended Kawhi saying that anyone who suggests Leonard isn’t injured and is load managing is attacking Kawhi’s character. – 1:38 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Paul George, who was vocal about signing Russ in Feb., about Westbrook’s revival and whether he’s also lobbying for Russ to stay next season.
“I just think he’s the leader that we need at the point guard position going forward. Would love to have him back.” – 1:32 PM
Asked Paul George, who was vocal about signing Russ in Feb., about Westbrook’s revival and whether he’s also lobbying for Russ to stay next season.
“I just think he’s the leader that we need at the point guard position going forward. Would love to have him back.” – 1:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George said he definitely wants Russell Westbrook back next season and said Westbrook “is the leader” the Clippers need at point guard. – 1:30 PM
Paul George said he definitely wants Russell Westbrook back next season and said Westbrook “is the leader” the Clippers need at point guard. – 1:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George said his injury is a 6-week injury but if he feels good at that point, he will lace them up. Clippers would have to advance for PG to have that shot. May 2 is 6 weeks from when he was injured. PG said 6 weeks after the injury would likely be quickest he could return. – 1:29 PM
Paul George said his injury is a 6-week injury but if he feels good at that point, he will lace them up. Clippers would have to advance for PG to have that shot. May 2 is 6 weeks from when he was injured. PG said 6 weeks after the injury would likely be quickest he could return. – 1:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George said it hurts Kawhi Leonard to not be out there right now, and explains again that Kawhi got hurt in Game 1 and tried to play through injury in Game 2. – 1:14 PM
Paul George said it hurts Kawhi Leonard to not be out there right now, and explains again that Kawhi got hurt in Game 1 and tried to play through injury in Game 2. – 1:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
We’re talking with Paul George at shootaround. He said that he’s made huge progress but said it’s considered a six-week injury and the earliest he could come back is then. He hurt the knee in late March.
“If I feel good at that six-week mark, I’m gonna lace them up.” – 1:11 PM
We’re talking with Paul George at shootaround. He said that he’s made huge progress but said it’s considered a six-week injury and the earliest he could come back is then. He hurt the knee in late March.
“If I feel good at that six-week mark, I’m gonna lace them up.” – 1:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Paul George hoping teammates can hold on for him. Adds that he and Kawhi aren’t thinking of next year as a “last chance” at this time – 1:09 PM
Paul George hoping teammates can hold on for him. Adds that he and Kawhi aren’t thinking of next year as a “last chance” at this time – 1:09 PM
More on this storyline
“It’s super frustrating to put so much into the season, put so much into this group and the organization to put so much into making a team that could compete, and again, year after year, just getting zapped by injuries,” George said Tuesday before Game 5. “It’s frustrating. It’s definitely frustrating. That wasn’t the reason I came here. I know it wasn’t the reason ‘Whi came here. We obviously had big plans to win and do something special for Clipper Nation. “But I’m a big believer of everything happens for a reason, and you just pick up the pieces and try to make a hand out of what you dealt with. So, that’s just how I remain positive. I’m very optimistic that our time will come. It’s just been a bump in the road that hopefully this period right here is the time that we have injuries and the next however long in my career that I’m past the injury stages.” -via The Athletic / April 26, 2023
Andrew Greif: Paul George called Kawhi a “trooper” and said not playing has been “real hard” for him. “People think that he’s out ’cause he doesn’t want to play… I think it just attacks his character, where people don’t understand. He’ll play through it. It’s got to be a reason why he’s out.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 25, 2023
Law Murray: Here’s the full audio of Paul George on Russell Westbrook, where he says “As I told L, it’s the stuff that he does off the court, the stuff that he does in the locker room, that’s just so valuable to a team.” The L is Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 25, 2023