PJ Tucker: 'Italian food in America is way better than Italian food in Italy'

Source: Marcus Hayes @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
PJ Tucker: I just wanted to play. I could have gone to camp with a couple of different NBA teams but I was so burned out on the NBA. I’d already sold myself on going overseas. I’m No. 17 because I played in 17 games my rookie year. I look at it in my locker every day. I feel it still: “Know where you came from.” It was an opportunity. They told me I was going to come there and be “The Guy.” [Israel hoop legend] Anthony Parker was with the Raptors then. He was, like, the Michael Jordan of the Israeli league. He said, “Just go.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 26, 2023
Success in Israel meant a bigger payday in Ukraine, where Tucker spent the next three seasons in Ukraine. Then and now, he came to learn how harsh the world can be. I mean, now, the war, man. The first time I saw pictures of the airport and the downtown area where I lived, I cried. Donetsk is, like, nothing now. It isn’t even a city anymore. Beautiful people. Some of the best people I’ve ever met. My teammates would come in at halftime, take a shot of vodka, smoke a cigarette. Most guys had real jobs. One of them used to drive buses. Imagine being a professional basketball player and driving a city bus. He was a solid player, and he was 6-7, 6-8. Real lanky. I’d show up to the game with my driver, in my personal car, and I’d look over across the lot, and a bus would be dropping him off the practice. At least he rode free. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 26, 2023
When I was there, I mean, I’d always thought I was pretty tough. Sticking it out there — I’m proud of myself. It’s a really hard place to play if you don’t love it. Just living. (Sigh) Especially in the winter. Waking up in the daytime, you might not even see the sun for two weeks. It’s just dark. Gray. It was … The. Most. Depressing. Thing. I’ve ever seen in my life. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 26, 2023