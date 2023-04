PJ Tucker: 'Italian food in America is way better than Italian food in Italy'

Success in Israel meant a bigger payday in Ukraine, where Tucker spent the next three seasons in Ukraine. Then and now, he came to learn how harsh the world can be. I mean, now, the war, man. The first time I saw pictures of the airport and the downtown area where I lived, I cried. Donetsk is, like, nothing now. It isn’t even a city anymore. Beautiful people. Some of the best people I’ve ever met. My teammates would come in at halftime, take a shot of vodka, smoke a cigarette. Most guys had real jobs. One of them used to drive buses. Imagine being a professional basketball player and driving a city bus. He was a solid player, and he was 6-7, 6-8. Real lanky. I’d show up to the game with my driver, in my personal car, and I’d look over across the lot, and a bus would be dropping him off the practice. At least he rode free. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / April 26, 2023