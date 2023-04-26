Russell Westbrook would love to remain a Clipper

Ohm Youngmisuk: Russell Westbrook says he absolutely loves the Clippers organization and would love to remain a Clipper but also he adds that he hasn’t been a free agent able to decide his future. He said he isn’t sure what will determine his decision in free agency yet.
Source: Twitter @NotoriousOHM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
As Tyronn Lue explains why he would want Russell Westbrook back with Clippers, he mentioned how Steve Ballmer, Prez of Business Ops Gillian Zucker, and Prez of BBall Ops Lawrence Frank were all on board, along with front office.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Russell Westbrook thanked those who support him — then paused and thanked those who didn’t support him, saying it drove him to be better. – 1:30 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook says that the weight was lifted off his shoulders this season “Once I got traded. Mentally.” – 1:29 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Westbrook praising Clippers organization — don’t want to paraphrase too much, but asked him about what he didn’t know about LAC when Wizards traded him, and Westbrook says staff’s joy made a positive impression on him. – 1:25 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook says he absolutely loves the Clippers organization and would love to remain a Clipper but also he adds that he hasn’t been a free agent able to decide his future. He said he isn’t sure what will determine his decision in free agency yet. – 1:24 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Russell Westbrook also emotional at postgame presser… describes season as a roller coaster. Says he will think about free agency when he crosses that bridge.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Russell Westbrook on next season: “I love it here. I love the people, the fans overall, the embracing of not just me, but my family and close friends… I’m grateful and love being here.”
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook on the emotional roller coaster he and his family have been on this season pic.twitter.com/vG23Yvpf9n – 1:22 AM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Russell Westbrook in 39 minutes vs. the Suns:
▪️ 3-for-18 FG
▪️ 1-for-6 3pt FG
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook in the playoffs:
14 PTS | 8 REB | 8 AST
37 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST
30 PTS | 8 REB | 12 AST
28 PTS | 5 REB | 5 AST
9 PTS | 11 REB | 8 AST
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My opinion of Russell Westbrook hasn’t changed in the past two months.
Can still get numbers on a bad team. Great when you have injuries. Shouldn’t play more than 10-15 minutes on a contender.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Missed layup by Russ
Turnover by Powell
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers had their chances to stun this building:
– Westbrook miss layup down 2
– Batum miss 3 down 2
– Powell turnover down 2
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Westbrook blows a layup that would have tied it and Booker sinks a middy. Insane last couple of minutes and it is still not over yet somehow. – 12:32 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Russell Westbrook misses a layup that would’ve tied the game. Book gets to the midrange. Huge swing – 12:32 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker becomes the eighth player in NBA postseason history with multiple games of 40+ points and 10+ assists, per @Stathead.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook looked to block Biyombo shot from behind, came down hard on Biyombo’s shoulder.
He stayed on for a minute. Is back up and walking to bench. Play under review for potential flagrant foul.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bismack Biyombo just got up after he was down several moments holding his shoulder after a hard foul from Russell Westbrook.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo is down and holding his shoulder after Russell Westbrook tried to swat his shot from behind. Lotta follow-through on that one. Officials will review to see if it was flagrant – 11:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker got Westbrook on a ball fake, then launched a 3 that bounced around and in. #Suns up five. – 11:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Very big last 1:07. Clippers lead goes from eight to one. Westbrook turnover, jumper by Morris early in the shot clock, Suns answer each time. – 11:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are already in bonus with 9:19 left in 3rd quarter.
StatMuse @statmuse
Most triple-doubles over the last 5 playoffs:
8 — Nikola Jokic
6 — Draymond Green
5 — LeBron James
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook bully ball over Payne.
Durant to the rim.
Okogie down after getting hit in nose on Powell shot follow through.
Remember, Okogie had his nose broken this season. No longer wearing mask.
Might go back to it after that.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Timeout out Clippers after Ayton dunk with 4:31 left in half.
As Durant went to the bench, he rubbed at that top of the left hip/buttocks area.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Good contest by Ayton on Westbrook and then a crazy catch on that Booker pass. Very good first half for him. – 10:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Durant pull up 3.
Durant looks to drive on next trip, Westbrook undercut him.
Durant went down hard, grabbing at his low back, left hip/buttocks area.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin Durant fouled by Russell Westbrook, needed some time to get up after landing on his left backside. – 10:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kevin Durant lands on his low back on Nicolas Batum’s foot in transition after Russell Westbrook tries to swipe him. He was slow to get up but will stay in – 10:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First turnover of the game doesn’t occur until 7:41 left in opening quarter. But it was Westbrook losing control of dribble, saving it to a waiting Booker, and that’s how Durant gets his first bucket.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/25
LAC
Eric Gordon
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Eric Gordon, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac in Game 5
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Play with force.”
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jalen Williams’ second-place finish for ROY is the highest ever for a Thunder rookie.
Russell Westbrook finished fourth in 2009. Steven Adams tied for 7th in 2014.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams finishes #2 in NBA Rookie of the Year voting.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here’s the full audio of Paul George on Russell Westbrook, where he says “As I told L, it’s the stuff that he does off the court, the stuff that he does in the locker room, that’s just so valuable to a team.”
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“This has been the best version of Russell Westbrook that we’ve ever seen”.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Paul George, who was vocal about signing Russ in Feb., about Westbrook’s revival and whether he’s also lobbying for Russ to stay next season.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George said he definitely wants Russell Westbrook back next season and said Westbrook “is the leader” the Clippers need at point guard. – 1:30 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
The play of Russell Westbrook has been a sobering highlight for a LA Clippers team playing without the players Westbrook was supposed to support.
Westbrook still has a place in NBA. Which means that he may be priced out of LAC’s plans.
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Jimmy Butler in Game 4:
– 22 points in 1st quarter
– 21 points in 4th quarter
He is the 2nd player in the last 20 years to score 20+ points in the 1st and 4th quarters of the same game (reg. season and playoffs).
Nick Wright @getnickwright
LeBron is 7-12 (58%) in his career on game tying/winning field goal attempts in the final :01 of playoff games.
Clutch Points: “Once I got traded. Immediately, to be honest. From that moment, mentally, I was in a better place.” Russell Westbrook on when he felt like he could be himself again. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/ZF3EVjtuQ3 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 26, 2023
Clutch Points: “I just think that I am a player that makes mistakes like anybody else. I miss shots like anybody else. I turn the ball over like anybody else. But I also do a lot of things that a lot of people can’t do.” Russell Westbrook on Kevin Durant’s recent comments. (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/BNpgoAAhC0 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / April 26, 2023
Andrew Greif: Russ, who will be a free agent, on the Clippers: “I love it here.” pic.twitter.com/pLfY9KHbI0 -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 26, 2023