Stephen Curry moves to 15th all-time in Playoff scoring, passing Magic Johnson

Golden State Warriors PR: With six points, Stephen Curry (3,702 career playoff points) has passed Magic Johnson (3,701) for 15th place on the NBA’s all-time postseason scoring list.
Source: Twitter @WarriorsPR
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steph Curry is down. Writhing in pain. Holding left side of torso. Heads to the bench. Comes off bench. Stays in game. – 11:08 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Looks like Curry might’ve got the wind knocked out of him. He’s still holding his stomach – 11:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Steph Curry is down on the ground. Not sure what happened, but Malik Monk was called for a foul for running through his screen. – 11:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is down and holding his side. Told them to review it right away. Looks to be in a lot of pain – 11:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not a foul on Curry there, just a violation for setting the screen out of bounds – 11:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Don’t like this timeout from Brown because it probably gets Curry back in the game. – 10:59 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Curry Brand matchup tonight:
DeAaron Fox in the Curry 1 Flotro
vs
Stephen Curry in the @EatLearnPlay Curry 10 pic.twitter.com/hIGP4Dqx9v – 10:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Fifteen for De’Aaron Fox in his first 12 minutes. Touch and aggressiveness both there. Steph Curry starting to crank it up on the other end after a quiet start. Twelve in 13 minutes. – 10:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Definitely a teaching moment for the kids on that lack of box out by Stephen Curry right there. – 10:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With a little over 3 minutes left in the first quarter, Steph Curry takes his first shot of the game – 10:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s back in
Curry
DiVincenzo
Moody
Wiggins
Draymond – 10:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kings 28, Warriors 19
Timeout Warriors. Looks like Steph Curry is coming back in – 10:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors keeping a close eye on Stephen Curry’s playing time
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/bzYPuOAxIH – 10:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kings 16, Warriors 14
Timeout Kings at the 6:34 mark. Steph Curry still hasn’t attempted a shot – 10:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are sticking with their Game 4 starters. Draymond Green off the bench for a second straight game.
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 9:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
There is only one day off between Game 5 and 6 and G6 and G7 in this series. It’s part of the thought process for Steve Kerr minute wise. Said he’d like to keep Steph Curry around 38. Five minutes of rest each half. But game may dictate differently. pic.twitter.com/yBGeshRuoG – 8:38 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It just hit me that KD went from playing with Steph Curry to Steph Curry’s brother to Steph Curry’s brother in law. – 12:13 AM
More on this storyline
Kylen Mills: Bob Myers said on @957thegame when talking about Draymond Green coming off the bench in game 4 that Steph Curry really set the tone coming off the bench in the team’s 1st round matchup last year. Curry set an example for the team – if our superstar can do it, so can I. #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / April 26, 2023
It’s not surprising to hear that Harrison Barnes carried some animosity against his former club. But Green claims he’s been singled out, while the other guys like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been given a pass. “For instance, this dude invited Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], everybody at his wedding except me. Bruh. All these dudes were at the same meeting that I was with KD,” the Warriors forward continued. -via Clutch Points / April 26, 2023
NBA on ESPN: The bond between the Splash Brothers 💙 pic.twitter.com/ILPPsncrLo -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / April 24, 2023