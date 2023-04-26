Trae Young: 'I’ve been owning the moment my whole life. That’s what I do'

Playoff Trae was back. Young played poorly in the first two games, making only 14 of 40 shots (3 of 13 threes) with 10 turnovers in losses. But he was solid in the last two and Tuesday he owned the moment. “I’ve been owning the moment my whole life. That’s what I do,” he said.
Source: Jeff Schultz @ The Athletic
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST! Solo episode with four film breakdowns!
-Trae Forces Game 6 vs. Boston
-Jimmy Butler’s 56-point Masterpiece
-Denver moves on
-Suns Death Star Offense Becomes Full Operational in 3rd Q
https://t.co/5spVQpMC5b pic.twitter.com/6p1E8T4R4k – 3:03 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla spent the season training the Celtics to figure things out on the fly in crunch time.
He put it to the test as Trae Young went supernova, but the Celtics collapsed.
“You can run & point fingers or you can take ownership of the situation.”
theathletic.com/4452662/2023/0… – 2:00 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Interesting #NBA Finals MVP market after tonight’s games. Devin Booker of #Suns is +1100 eighth choice at FanDuel. Giannis Antetokounmpo of #Bucks is the +650 second choice behind Jayson Tatum (+340) of #Celtics. Jimmy Butler of #Heat is +7000. Trae Young of #Hawks is +50000. – 1:32 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young carries Hawks to Game 5 comeback win over Celtics ajc.com/sports/atlanta… – 12:57 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST COMING IN LIKE 25 MINUTES LIVE!
-Trae Young forces Game 6! (some tape breakdown of how he did it)
-Jimmy Butler 56-point masterclass film breakdown
-Nuggets-Wolves
-Suns display fully operational Death Star in 3rd Q.
youtube.com/live/L1So869Sf… pic.twitter.com/8r7SiIAVzj – 12:26 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game 5 report: Hawks 119, Celtics 117 – Trae Young hands Celtics a costly loss at home bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/04/26/bsj… – 12:21 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Trae Young drain deep step-back, game-winning 3 to beat Celtics, keep Hawks season alive nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/25/wat… – 12:06 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Hawks-Celtics: Trae Young, an imperfect player built perfectly for big stage, stuns Boston with game-winner
cbssports.com/nba/news/hawks… – 12:01 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks help out Joel Embiid, Sixers youtu.be/lJeFbVpQ2lc via @YouTube – 11:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Quin Snyder, on Trae Young: “It’s a mindset as much as anything.”
This whole quote might be the most sensible thing that any of Trae’s NBA coaches has said about him. A good sign. pic.twitter.com/M8UwucUgYi – 11:00 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Don’t ever count out the underdogs..
See you Game 6 in ATL🙏🏽🖤
WeMove! pic.twitter.com/Hh834VWuky – 10:58 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It’s going to be hilarious when Janet Jackson fans in Atlanta who have been waiting all year to see her & don’t care anything about Trae Young or the Hawks, don’t get the memo & still show up on Thursday at State Farm Arena. – 10:54 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown says maybe he could’ve guarded Trae Young differently on that last possession, but more importantly the Celtics shouldn’t have put themselves in that position to begin with. pic.twitter.com/5sieVdBgjI – 10:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Trae Young if he’s seeing the #Celtics do anything defensively that he’s exploiting. He said he has, but he doesn’t want it getting back to Boston. – 10:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Trae Young’s dagger 3 put the Celtics on ice, as Boston falls to Atlanta 119-117 in Game 5
Here’s what you missed, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/trae-you… – 10:29 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Quin Snyder:
“Trae put us on his back in the 4Q, and I think he’d be the first one to tell you that this was about our team – and it was – because we got contributions across the board.” – 10:27 PM
Quin Snyder:
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Trae Young is the 4th player in the last 15 years with 35 points and 10 assists when facing elimination, along with:
Luka Doncic (2021 vs LAC)
Jimmy Butler (2020 vs LAL)
LeBron James (2016 vs GS; 2009 vs ORL) – 10:11 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Let’s get down to the heart of the matter: how much, if anything, has Trae Young increased/widened his trade value? – 10:11 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae played literally the whole second half and he played it on both ends, too. – 10:10 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Trae Young scored 38 points and 13 assists, 68 total points added, in a must-win Game 5 in Boston. Superstar performance when the Hawks desperately needed it. pic.twitter.com/mWbJ5qgWro – 10:09 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Trae in the clutch: 11 PTS
Celtics: 6 PTS
He’s as cold as ice 🥶 pic.twitter.com/svVtwBgPL5 – 10:08 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young scored the Hawks’ last 14 points. His one man scoring run began w/ 3:18 left in the game. – 10:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
MELTDOWN : Trae Young steals Game 5 from Celtics 119-117 with late three. Boston led by 10 points with five minutes remaining: celticsblog.com/2023/4/25/2369… pic.twitter.com/wLUjZsCNY5 – 10:04 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I had a bad feeling when the Celtics switched everything on that last inbounds play with Trae. Felt too clever from White and Smart. If Boston is fully locked in, do those two ace defenders really accept the switch that easily? – 10:03 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ice Trae delivers another 2 days to ice Joel’s knee
pic.twitter.com/lYo1cRaehb – 9:59 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Hawks closed the fourth quarter out on a 23-8 run on the road in Boston to keep their season alive. Trae Young scored the final 11 points for the Hawks. Back to the ATL. Meanwhile the Sixers… pic.twitter.com/pZdLJrMMyS – 9:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Man, gotta hand it to Trae Young. That was legit. Gutsy stuff to force another game. These playoffs are wild. – 9:57 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What a massive choke job by the Celtics. Trae Young going off, why didn’t Joe Mazzulla have the Celtics send two at him? Where was Malcolm Brogdon? Mazzulla watched that collapse and did nothing. – 9:56 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Trae Young’s shot is probably the biggest in NBA history
Means the Sixers won’t be playing during my daughter’s birthday party
Legendary stuff – 9:55 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I think Trae Young has been listening to Locked On NBA @John_Karalis – 9:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
After Game 4 Trae Young said “We gotta come back anyway, we might as well play it in Atlanta.” – 9:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
What a moment for Trae Young … and what a night for Philly and Joel Embiid’s knee. At least two extra days before Game 1 of the second round now thanks to Boston’s failure to close Atlanta out in Game 5 at home.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 9:55 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers’ second-round series will start next Monday. Trae Young just bought Joel Embiid some extra rest. – 9:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Trae Young has been incredible these last 3 games, forcing a Game 6 without Dejounte Murray as the Hawks defense took over the fourth quarter and Trae hit countless daggers. Phenomenal game, amazing series. – 9:55 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
When Trae Young makes it really hard to trade him in the last 3 games of the season. pic.twitter.com/jfMBjebRH0 – 9:54 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Run a second guy at Trae. He hasn’t passed the ball in like 6 minutes – 9:53 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
TRAE SAVES THE SEASON
youtube.com/live/g9L5Sg0_1… pic.twitter.com/bfESsT4yk4 – 9:53 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I’ll admit – in my Cleveland hotel room I said out loud, “No, no, no” as Trae launched from 30 feet when they just needed a layup, a pair of free throws. – 9:53 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
I’m screaming at my TV, “if Trae acts like a decoy here, he’ll get Bogey a wide-open shot.”
I was WRONG. Loud wrong. – 9:53 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Trae! Shown so much heart and poise down the stretch. Big time performance in one of the toughest places to play in hoops. – 9:53 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae just drained a 3 over Jaylen Brown leaving 1.8 seconds on the clock. Hawks lead 119-117 – 9:52 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
damn that was cold as hell from Trae Young. Celtics still have 1.8 seconds left but they’re down 119-117 now. – 9:52 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Holy cow. Trae drills a deep 3 from the top of the key with 1.8 seconds left.
Hawks lead, 119-117. – 9:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Ice Trae just dunk a deep 3.
Celtics ball with 1.8 to play, Boston trails 119-117 – 9:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
i for one am stunned they hunted Trae Young on defense in the most important possession of the game. – 9:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Foul on Trae Young. Atlanta challenged but lost. 2 shots for Derrick White – 9:49 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
How on earth was Trae still in the game for that defensive possession? – 9:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White fouled by Trae Young with 6.5 left. #Celtics #Hawks – 9:47 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Trae Young sinks two free throws.
Hawks lead 116-115.
Celtics ball with 9.5, no timeout from Mazzulla – 9:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Smart goes for the hero steal on Trae Young and commits a foul with 15.8 left and #Celtics up 1. Free throws – 9:43 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This game is so close Trae just got a wedgie on a layup to take a 3 point lead with 30 seconds left. Unreal. – 9:42 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
The “F Trae Young” chants have begun with Trae Young at the line w/ a chance to give the Hawks the lead w/ 1:39 – 9:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“Fuck Trae Young” chants coming from the Garden crowd. Are we in NY? – 9:40 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Collins banks in a jumper and the it is now 111-105. Refs call a loose ball foul on Jayson Tatum but Snyder, Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter were questioning why it wasn’t a take foul. – 9:37 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
If Trae Young tried on defense for more than 5 seconds he might actually make a true winning impact. He just stared at a teammate trying to defend Jaylen in the post guarding absolutely no one. Any other player would’ve flown in there to dig in on the ball and get a steal. – 9:27 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young took a hard fall contesting a Sam Hauser 3PA and cam up little gimpy. He looked like he was rubbing his right knee. – 9:16 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Nice stretch for Hauser as the Hawks were pushing.
Blocks Trae, hits a jumper off an offensive rebound, grabs another offensive rebound and finds White for a bucket. – 9:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sam Hauser helps out this time while Trae Young tries to pick on Rob, blocking him at the rim and sending Tatum out for a needed easy slam. Stopped a Hawks run to within 6. – 9:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Loudest Garden cheer of night so far comes with the Sam Hauser block on Trae Young. – 9:04 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nice 1-handed yam from John Collins off an oop from Trae Young. But, Marcus Smart makes a layup right after. – 9:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
A second 3 from Trae Young cuts Boston’s lead 71-63 before he gets called for a foul trying to get a steal and then Derrick White drained a 3 from the corner… – 8:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Hawks look absolutely miserable every time Trae launches a logo three with time on the shot clock. – 8:33 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Youngs looks like he took a shot to the nose or jaw. – 8:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Per Hawks PR, Trae Young just passed Al Horford for 7th place on the franchise playoff assist list. – 7:52 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Celtics call timeout with the game tied at 18 with 5:14 left in 1Q. Trae Young has 9 points to lead the Hawks. Jaylen Brown leads all scorers with 9. – 7:44 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young has tied Al Horford for 7th on the Hawks All-Time Playoffs assists list with 221 – 7:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Trae Young keeping hte Hawks in it early while the Celtics continue getting to the rim at will – 7:40 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Random Hawks thought for tonight: This might be an Aaron Holiday game. Could really use his ball pressure on D, and Atlanta will need a PG for the non-Trae minutes. – 7:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – April 25, 2023 – Game 5 Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Atlanta – Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Atlanta: Murray (Suspended) pic.twitter.com/Qs6evEHUj1 – 7:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Trae has been really coachable. You get into big picture development question, he and I have talked about this summer, and connecting, and working and getting better pic.twitter.com/hf1XEH0Bcd – 6:14 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Landry Fields, on 92.9 FM, discussing Dejounte Murray on offense:
“We want him to shoot more. If guys go under screens, he should punish them. That’s his opportunity to get that ball up.”
Fields praised Trae and Dejounte for being coached and adapting to execute game plans. – 4:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
“… and then picking and choosing his spots to take advantage of.”
“That was something that Quin had just spoken with him about in the practice before … It shows a lot about Trae and his willingness to be coached.” – 4:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Even with defenses keyed on stopping what he does, Quin and Trae have found a way to get him to his spots. – 3:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
An important development in Year 0.5 of Quin Snyder as coach:
What you’ve seen from Trae in the last two 4Qs (G3, G4):
24 minutes, 36 points, 11/20 FG – 3:46 PM
An important development in Year 0.5 of Quin Snyder as coach:
More on this storyline
He was so good in the fourth quarter Tuesday night that Celtics’ fans began chanting, “F—, Trae Young.” It was Knicks series/Madison Square Garden flashbacks from 2021. “It didn’t feel like the Knicks series,” Young countered. “In the Knicks series (the chants) started at 10 minutes of the first quarter. But when people do that, I just think that’s total respect. They ain’t doing it to everybody, you know what I’m saying?” -via The Athletic / April 26, 2023
Dejounte Murray: LETS HEAD BACK TO ATLANTA !!!! I Love My Team. ALL FIGHT Against All Odds!!!! 😤 ATLANTA VS EVERYBODY!!!!!!! 💯 @TheTraeYoung BOIIIIIIIIIIIIII YOU BEEN THAT!!!!! 🤷🏽♂️ -via Twitter @DejounteMurray / April 26, 2023
Lauren L. Williams: Trae Young said that he FaceTimed Dejounte Murray as soon as he got into the locker room following the game and told him to get ready. He said that he told Murray before the game that the team would take care of business. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / April 25, 2023