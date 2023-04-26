Tyronn Lue expects to remain Clippers' head coach next season

Andrew Greif: There’s been speculation for most the season that Ty Lue might walk away from the Clippers. It’s been a frustrating season. I asked whether he expects to be the coach next season. He said: “I do.”
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
After Tyronn Lue discussed how his team fights for him, I asked him about the 3 players traded to the Clippers in February: EG, Mase, Bones
T Lue praised all of them. Specifically mentioned Gordon playing through a hip injury and not giving up, even down 3-1. pic.twitter.com/wtUx53um60 – 2:36 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
As Tyronn Lue explains why he would want Russell Westbrook back with Clippers, he mentioned how Steve Ballmer, Prez of Business Ops Gillian Zucker, and Prez of BBall Ops Lawrence Frank were all on board, along with front office.
Also mentioned how Russ helped his stock too. pic.twitter.com/LgLAa3wp5b – 2:17 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Lue: “With PG and Kawhi healthy, we haven’t lost a series yet. It’s always in the back of your mind, ‘What if?’ It’s easy to say ‘what if’ because a lot of guys get hurt. It’s just been our luck the last 3 years. We haven’t lost a series with our whole team. That’s encouraging.” pic.twitter.com/Mr7m3wLtf4 – 2:00 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and Suns coach Monty Williams embrace postgame.
Ty: “Good luck.” pic.twitter.com/5GsBCU5P6J – 1:11 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
There’s been speculation for most the season that Ty Lue might walk away from the Clippers. It’s been a frustrating season. I asked whether he expects to be the coach next season. He said: “I do.” – 1:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue confirms that he plans to be the head coach of the LA Clippers next season. – 1:07 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue sounds like he will take time to reflect on what has been a trying season, but also sounds determined to try again. – 1:01 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue very reflective and relatively emotional here tonight. Started off tonight by thanking everyone: players, coaches, organization, fans. – 12:59 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue begins by thanking Clippers fans and his coaching staff, and then the players for “the every day grind for nine months.” – 12:54 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Shaq said the credit also needs to go to Ty Lue because he never knew who was in the lineup. Said he has been through a lot past three years – 12:43 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue forced to burn his final timeout with 58.8 seconds left to try to draw up a set for Clippers to score. Clippers trail 134-130. – 12:35 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are going to need to go to the bench. The only FG they have in 5 minutes was Zubac’s putback that T Lue needed to burn a challenge on. 1/8 FGs overall in 3rd quarter.
Phoenix cuts Clippers lead down to 79-78 with 7:01 left in 3rd quarter. – 11:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is challenging offensive goal tending that took away a Zubac put back dunk – 11:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The fact Ty Lue even has this team competing against the Suns the way they are only lets me further know how great they’d be if them two were healthy – 11:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
First turnover of the game doesn’t occur until 7:41 left in opening quarter. But it was Westbrook losing control of dribble, saving it to a waiting Booker, and that’s how Durant gets his first bucket.
Tyronn Lue trying to nip it in the bud, calls timeout with Phoenix up 12-9. – 10:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is 3-2 with Clippers when facing elimination, including Play-In Tournament.
That does not include 3-0 record when down 2-0 in a series.
Let’s see what we get. – 10:05 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
It’s almost tipoff in Phoenix:
On Ish and Ty Lue’s K.C. connection:
latimes.com/sports/clipper…
On Paul George’s injury timeline and belief the Clippers’ “time will come”
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 9:54 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers badly need production out of the PF position with Kawhi and Paul George sidelined. Ty Lue was asked about how to accomplish that pregame. pic.twitter.com/qORJk2oDec – 9:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Play with force.”
Ty Lue on Russell Westbrook going into Game 5. #Suns @Clippers #NBAPlayoffs . pic.twitter.com/zDoQaLPdGG – 8:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue is here before Game 5. He brings up again how the Clippers have built strong leads only to lose control through turnovers and Phoenix transition buckets. – 8:26 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ha. @LawMurrayTheNU asks what we’re all wondering: Is money going in the ceiling in the Clippers’ locker room?
Tyronn Lue: “Gotta win the game first, then that’s what gonna happen – after the game.” – 8:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Paul George about his dialogue with Tyronn Lue during his injury.
PG says that T Lue “full understood the injury” and isn’t pushing P to come back before he is supposed to. pic.twitter.com/ni82lrZqdK – 2:46 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“This has been the best version of Russell Westbrook that we’ve ever seen”.
@TermineRadio & @JumpShot8 share their thoughts on Westbrook’s success with Ty Lue and the Clippers. #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/BFygAlnqqp – 2:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Mentored by @Earl_Watson and holding his own against NBA pros at 13, Ish Wainwright caught the attention of fellow Raytown, Mo., product Ty Lue. Now Wainwright is in the NBA and believes he’ll stick in part through Lue’s confidence in him. latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 12:30 PM
Law Murray: T Lue: “Bringing Russ here saved our season… hats off to Russ.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 26, 2023
Law Murray: Tyronn Lue will be LAC head coach for 24th postseason game Tuesday at Phoenix. He’s only had both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George available for first 11 of them. Does not include 2022 Play-In tournament, where he didn’t have Leonard for either and George for the elimination game. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 24, 2023