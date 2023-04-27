Anthony Edwards' lawyer: My client intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges

Jon Krawczynski: Anthony Edwards’ attorney says his client “intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges.” pic.twitter.com/tEP8gx1UDV
Source: Twitter @JonKrawczynski
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards’ attorney says third-degree assault charges against Edwards are “baseless.” Story here: startribune.com/anthony-edward… – 3:04 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Anthony Edwards actions were dumb, probably worthy of a fine but the idea it rises to anything criminal is ludicrous and anyone claiming to be “injured” is probably just looking to make a quick buck. – 2:55 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
A statement from Anthony Edwards’ attorney Harvey Steinberg on the incident after Game 5 in Denver.
Anthony Edwards did not participate in the Timberwolves end of season exit interviews with the media today. pic.twitter.com/Dl2ZK9Ne5I – 1:28 PM
A statement from Anthony Edwards’ attorney Harvey Steinberg on the incident after Game 5 in Denver.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
A statement to @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport from attorney Harvey Steinberg on behalf of client Anthony Edwards: “As video of incident confirms, Anthony did not swing chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone…intends to vigorously defend against these baseless… pic.twitter.com/UBN2gHexQa – 1:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Tim Connelly on potentially signing Anthony Edwards + Jaden McDaniels to contract extensions this summer:
“The minute we can talk we’ll be very aggressive… The minute we’re allowed to, those guys are going to have really, really nice offers with a lot of money in their inbox.” – 12:00 PM
Tim Connelly on potentially signing Anthony Edwards + Jaden McDaniels to contract extensions this summer:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Edwards cited for throwing chair, hitting security guard after Game 5 loss nba.nbcsports.com/2023/04/26/ant… – 9:19 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards cited for third-degree assault after swinging a chair following Game 5 loss
cbssports.com/nba/news/timbe… – 7:30 PM
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards cited for third-degree assault after swinging a chair following Game 5 loss
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Anthony Edwards was cited for assault after allegedly hitting 2 women with a folding chair at the end of Tuesday’s Game 5, per @DenverSportsCom.
➡️ yhoo.it/3LvK2vs pic.twitter.com/S5zMyV6YBH – 6:58 PM
Anthony Edwards was cited for assault after allegedly hitting 2 women with a folding chair at the end of Tuesday’s Game 5, per @DenverSportsCom.
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Just confirmed with Denver Police that Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is facing third-degree assault charges following an incident as he left the court at Ball Arena on Tuesday night. @DenverGazette
@Shapalicious had it first. – 6:54 PM
Just confirmed with Denver Police that Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is facing third-degree assault charges following an incident as he left the court at Ball Arena on Tuesday night. @DenverGazette
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault after a postgame incident at Ball Arena. According to Denver police, he swung a chair on his way to the locker room that injured two employees. Those injuries are not serious, police said. Story here: startribune.com/anthony-edward… – 6:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Minnesota Timberwolves on Anthony Edwards: “We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment.” – 6:21 PM
Christopher Hine: Tim Connelly on potential extensions for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. As soon as the team is allowed to have discussions with them, he said both will have “really really nice offers with a lot of money in their inbox.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / April 27, 2023
Christopher Hine: Chris Finch said two straight playoffs where Anthony Edwards was successful was “probably not a coincidence.” -via Twitter @ChristopherHine / April 27, 2023
Edwards is due to appear in court on June 9 in Denver, according to the citation. Third-degree assault in Colorado is a class one misdemeanor, and a conviction could result in jail time and a fine of up to $1,000. -via Minneapolis Star-Tribune / April 26, 2023