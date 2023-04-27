Clippers would love to re-sign Mason Plumlee, Eric Gordon

Ohm Youngmisuk: Lawrence Frank says team would love to bring back Mason Plumlee and Eric Gordon.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says team would love to bring back Mason Plumlee and Eric Gordon. – 2:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Mason Plumlee playing his ass off. Just pick-sixed Damion Lee after his and-one through Biyombo on previous possession. Up to 16 points and 9 rebounds on 5/5 FGs, 6/7 FTs. Respect.
Monty Williams calls quality control timeout with 9:38 left and Phoenix up 116-102. – 12:12 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Torrey Craig entered today outscoring Nicolas Batum/Marcus Morris Sr/Robert Covington 62-17 in this series.
RoCo hasn’t played, but Morris and Batum are outscoring Craig 17-0 at halftime.
Craig and Eric Gordon are only starters who have not scored for either team. – 11:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have a 21-5 advantage in 2nd chance points.
The 21 points after offensive rebounds already ties the most the Clippers have had in a single game this series.
The only Clipper with multiple offensive rebounds is Mason Plumlee, with 5 of LAC’s 10. – 11:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 4/25
LAC
Eric Gordon
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Norman Powell
Russell Westbrook
PHX
Torrey Craig
Kevin Durant
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 9:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Russell Westbrook, Norman Powell, Eric Gordon, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac in Game 5
Phoenix will start Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Torrey Craig, Kevin Durant, Deandre Ayton – 9:33 PM
Andrew Greif: Eric Gordon has talked about physicality since he arrived. Roster is built for it, he said. Will they play like it vs. PHX? “We got a lot of guys who are good individual defenders but we have to be great on team defense,” Gordon said. “Eliminate all the little stuff.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 15, 2023
And yet the apparent control by Silas manifested itself with a lack of accountability in and outside the locker room. Silas, sources say, experienced difficulty at times connecting with players like Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr., evident in suspensions for both in January 2022. Wall and Silas were close and might have helped establish order, but the decision to exclude the veteran point guard from the rotation was a directive from management. Between Wood, Green, Eric Gordon and Porter, there was an underlying battle for pecking order. As a result, there was an overall lack of leadership. -via The Athletic / April 9, 2023
Law Murray: Clippers are playing Kawhi Leonard and Eric Gordon tomorrow vs Trail Blazers. Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. (back) are out. Everyone else in with no tags. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / April 7, 2023
Andrew Greif: Mason Plumlee called it a “very different-looking offense” without Kawhi and PG. He added that “we have enough to go win. We have enough to go win the whole series. We just have to go get one in Phoenix and then go from there.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 24, 2023
Andrew Greif: Bones Hyland said he and Mason Plumlee had miscommunication with one another before their sideline exchange but they’d gotten back on the same page by the time the Clippers left Phoenix (Plumlee said the same Sunday). -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 11, 2023
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue said Bones and Plumlee worked things out. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 9, 2023