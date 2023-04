Clippers would love to re-sign Mason Plumlee, Eric Gordon

And yet the apparent control by Silas manifested itself with a lack of accountability in and outside the locker room. Silas, sources say, experienced difficulty at times connecting with players like Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr., evident in suspensions for both in January 2022. Wall and Silas were close and might have helped establish order, but the decision to exclude the veteran point guard from the rotation was a directive from management. Between Wood, Green, Eric Gordon and Porter, there was an underlying battle for pecking order. As a result, there was an overall lack of leadership. -via The Athletic / April 9, 2023