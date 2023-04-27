Dwyane Wade did not know LeBron James was going to pick Miami during 'The Decision': I don't think he was 1000% sure, he was nervous

Dwyane Wade on how he wasn’t sure LeBron was going to pick Miami during ‘The Decision’… “I don’t think LeBron was 1000% sure. Did you see him? He was nervous, we were all nervous. And the reason I had to go watch like everybody else was because Bron went radio silent on me. It was like three days that I didn’t hear from him.”
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @lockedonlakers pod, on YouTube! We get into the Lakers’ G5 loss to Memphis, AD bouncing back, LeBron’s rough night, and the fatigue factor. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
“Over his career, LeBron has attempted almost twice as many free throws as 3-pointers. In this series, he has taken 28 free throws and 36 3-pointers. (And it’s not because he has been hot—he has only hit six.) That’s just how age works.”–@coachthorpe truehoop.com/p/not-mike-bud… – 3:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Utah Jazz part-owner and former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade revealed in a recent interview with Rachel Nichols that he moved his family — including transgender daughter Zaya — out of Florida because of that state’s litany of anti-LGBTQ legislation. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:21 PM
The Vertical @Balldontlie
How much gas does LeBron have left in the tank?
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell this season:
— 28.3 PPG (career-high)
— 3.6 3PM (career-high)
— Top 10 in points and threes
— Cavs record for 3s in a season
— Most 30-point games by a Cav since LeBron
— Most 40-point games by a Cav in a season
StatMuse @statmuse
Players leading their team in scoring this playoffs:
Middleton
Butler
Maxey
Bridges
Mitchell
Brunson
Tatum
Trae
Curry
Fox
Murray
Edwards
LeBron
Bane
Booker
Westbrook
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers Game 5 loss to the Grizzlies, AD’s strong night, LeBron’s struggles, the fatigue effect, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Today’s @WhatsWrightShow is LIVE now YouTube talking all things from an INSANE night in the NBA playoffs. The Bucks are out! The Beam is on life support! LeBron can’t hit a shot! The Knicks or the Heat are going to be in the ECF! You can watch right here youtube.com/watch?v=ySPFu7… – 10:34 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
As always @dylanohernandez is up to the task in @latimessports with: Hernández: Lakers need LeBron James to live up to his promise: ‘I’ll be better in Game 6’ latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:25 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Grizzlies saw how they could play Luke Kennard over Dillon Brooks last night. Injury, and LeBron, will dictate whether or not Memphis can do more of that, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4457222/2023/0… – 10:06 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: A ‘s—-’ game from LeBron; a costly sub of AD; and desperate performance by a Grizzlies team looking to save their season has the Lakers going home for a Game 6 on Friday es.pn/3NcUV6N – 2:27 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Optimist in me thinks it will end in 2024, but that will make it 31 years (1993) since Cavs won a playoff series without LeBron – 1:32 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @Underdog__NBA
• JIMMY BUTLER DOES IT AGAIN
• BUDENHOLZER
• UPSET OF THE DECADE
• BUDENHOLZER
• THE KNICKS HAVE DONE IT
• Grizzlies stand fast
• LeBron stinky
• WARRIORS DYNASTY REIGNS
• BUDENHOLZER
Live now!
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Imagine the conversation if LeBron passed the ball in that situation?! 😮💨 – 12:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bam tonight:
20 PTS
10 REB
10 AST
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA playoffs: Lakers’ LeBron James shows fatigue in Game 5 loss to Grizzlies Via @SportingTrib: bit.ly/3oLlCoZ pic.twitter.com/sOmec9PdQ8 – 11:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“Tonight I was shit, and I’ll be better in Game 6.” – LeBron, offering himself a Game 5 report card. AK – 11:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron on tonight (5 for 17 FG’s): “Tonight I was s*it, and I’ll be better in Game 6.”
Said LAL will get a boost from home crowd, but that they also have to rebound better (Memphis had 14 offensive boards) and turn it over less (13 TO’s). Said his D was better than his O. – 10:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James said he played like “s—-” in Game 5 and vowed to be better in Game 6. – 10:45 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Grizzlies did something rare — beat LeBron in an elimination game. Can they do it two more times? @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4456689/2023/0… – 10:44 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James on his performance: “Tonight, I was shit. And I’ll be better in Game 6.” – 10:43 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
LeBron is 3-for-28 (11%) from 3 the past four games, and 6-for-36 (17%) overall this series. In a word: *Yeesh* – 10:04 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
It’s not over yet. The Grizzlies got big nights from ja Morant and Desmond Bane, and they held LeBron James to 15 points. Lakers lead the series 3-2 headed back to LA.
three quick takeaways:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Memphis controlled the action all night and win Game 5 116-99 to extend the series. AD 31p on 14-of-23 19r 2b; LeBron had a rough night with 15 pts on 5-of-17 shooting and 5 turnovers; Reaves 17p on 4-of-13 8r 6a; D-Lo 11p on 4-of-11 10a. Bane & Morant = 64p 20r 12a.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Grizzlies 116, Lakers 99
The Lakers lost Game 5 in convincing fashion. They maintain a 3-2 series lead. AD had 31 points, 19 rebounds and 2 blocks. LeBron had 17 points (5-17 FGs), 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Austin Reaves had 17/8/6.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lonnie Walker IV subs in for LeBron James. Anthony Davis is still out there. Darvin Ham is waving half of a white flag. – 9:46 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Take AD and LeBron out of the game. No need with the contest is out of hand. – 9:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL made Bane and Morant work for their points in Game 4; Bane was 13 for 29, and Morant 8 for 24 in Los Angeles.
Tonight, they’ve scored far more easily, with Bane 12 for 20, and Morant 13 for 24.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Grizzlies 94, Lakers 76
Memphis closed the quarter on a 19-2 run. Anthony Davis has 24 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James has 15 points and 9 rebounds. Ja Morant (29 points) and Desmond Bane (26 points) are continuing to torch LA. Game 6 appears likely. – 9:25 PM
Third quarter: Grizzlies 94, Lakers 76
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Massive stretch by the Memphis Grizzlies taking advantage of non-AD then non-LeBron minutes. It was 75-74 when Davis first exited at 4:10. – 9:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Nice cat and mouse game there won by Ja Morant vs LeBron. With Brown shading Morant baseline, LeBron had to be in help position, so Ja was able to find his man Jaren up top for a 3. – 9:18 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Talk to me if u wanna go at Lebron if u need advice I’m his biggest rival bro – 9:04 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
U can’t be garbage talking shit about Lebron just saying tho u gotta kill then talk shit – 9:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Grizzlies 61, Lakers 52
Anthony Davis has 18 points and 10 rebounds. LeBron has 6 points on 2-for-9 shooting. Biggest differences have been Memphis making more 3s (8 vs. 3) and FTs (9-9 vs. 7-10). Demond Bane (21 points) and Ja Morant (18 points) are dominating. – 8:40 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 61, Lakers 52
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Worst LeBron half since the 1st Half vs. the Clippers. Sloppy with the ball and his shooting slump continues.
Lakers incredibly fortunate to only be down 9 at the half.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Dillon Brooks and LeBron James had dueling samesies 1-7 shooting lines and then Dillon messed it up by making a 3. – 8:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron just can’t get 3’s to fall this series.
After a 3 for 8 game 1, he’s gone just 2 for 22, including 0 for 3 tonight. – 8:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Grizzlies finally seem to have realized that they’re +18 in 53 minutes with Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard on the floor together.
This could prove problematic for the Lakers if LeBron isn’t getting to the rim. – 8:09 PM
The Grizzlies finally seem to have realized that they’re +18 in 53 minutes with Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard on the floor together.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Grizzlies 35, Lakers 24
Anthony Davis leads the Lakers with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block. LeBron has 2 points on 1-for-5 FGs (0-for-3 on 3s). Memphis is winning the 3PT and FT battles early. Desmond Bane picked up where he left off in Game 4 with 14 points. – 8:09 PM
First quarter: Grizzlies 35, Lakers 24
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
weird start for LeBron, and the Grizzlies just out-running the Lakers. – 8:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Super physical, aggressive defense from Memphis again, with Brooks especially already frustrating both LeBron and AD with no forthcoming calls.
LAL trail 17-15 after a Russell J at the 6-minute mark.
For the series, LeBron specifically is shooting 63% when defended by Brooks. – 7:53 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron, AD and Schröder have all been officially upgraded from probable to available for Game 5. Same starting five. – 6:56 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We had to celebrate the best NBA TV night of the year with a special Ringer parlay boost on @FDSportsbook
Tonight’s parlay: Giannis and LeBron BOTH get a double double
Boosted to +200 on Fan Duel pic.twitter.com/CRNYEjoXCG – 4:57 PM
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
There’s something about those Marquette boys when they put on that heat jersey 🔥 🫡 Jimmy 🪣 ‘s – 5:24 PM
Dwyane Wade @DwyaneWade
Sending condolences to the family of the iconic Harry Belafonte 🙏🏾 – 1:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Still trying to figure out the more pivotal piece to this Heat build:
D-Wade getting Jimmy Butler or J-Cole getting Caleb Martin – 10:35 AM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
Jimmy Butler has set a Miami Heat franchise record with 56 points in a playoff game.
This is a franchise that had Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning and 3 other Hall of Famers.
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
I was in Dallas for the 2006 Finals and saw what Dwyane Wade did.
I was in Boston in 2012 and saw what LeBron James did.
I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like what Jimmy Butler is doing tonight. – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point playoff games by a Heat:
7 — Jimmy Butler
7 — Dwyane Wade
3 — LeBron James
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Butler’s 22 points tie Dwyane Wade for most points in any quarter in Heat playoff history. – 8:04 PM
More on this storyline
On vacationing with LeBron after the dramatic loss in the 2011 Finals… Dwyane Wade: “My wife and I were out on the balcony when Bron and Savannah came up… Looked down, there was a pool down there. He said, ‘How deep you think that is?’ ‘Oh eight, nine feet.’ He said, ‘Let me see.’ Took his stuff off, jumped in the pool from the balcony. I promise you… That’s how crazy the time was. That’s where your mind was.” -via YouTube / April 27, 2023
Dwyane wade: “Immediately, right away our conversation was all about how things happened in LA, and how it would not be that way in Miami. All the things they were saying from Penny to Kobe to now me as a shooting guard, he wanted to make sure that that would not be our narrative. And so he put it to bed right away with me on the phone and continued to make sure that he put it to bed when he talked to the media and the way that he presented me to the world. Shaq told me he was going to make me a superstar. And I was like, ‘Well, make me a superstar, big fella.’” -via YouTube / April 27, 2023
For NBA player Dwayne Wade says anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida is a big reason he moved his family out of the state. In an interview with Rachel Nichols on her “Headliners” show, Wade, a former star of the Miami Heat, was asked about the passage of a raft of anti-LGBTQ legislation by Florida’s Republican legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. -via OutSports.com / April 27, 2023
