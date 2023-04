Dwyane Wade did not know LeBron James was going to pick Miami during 'The Decision': I don't think he was 1000% sure, he was nervous

For NBA player Dwayne Wade says anti-LGBTQ legislation in Florida is a big reason he moved his family out of the state . In an interview with Rachel Nichols on her “Headliners” show, Wade, a former star of the Miami Heat, was asked about the passage of a raft of anti-LGBTQ legislation by Florida’s Republican legislature and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. -via OutSports.com / April 27, 2023