Free agent Caris LeVert on if he wants to re-sign with Cavaliers: Absolutely

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Caris LeVert, who is a free agent this offseason, said he “absolutely” wants to be back in Cleveland. – 1:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert — a free agent this offseason — when asked if he wants to be back with Cleveland: “Absolutely.” – 1:29 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Caris LeVert, who is a free agent this summer, on if he has interest in remaining with the #Cavs: “Absolutely.” – 1:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The 2018-19 Nets core of D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Jarrett Allen has not aged the best.
A few serviceable role players between them. Just another reminder that stars run the NBA. – 9:07 PM
The 2018-19 Nets core of D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Jarrett Allen has not aged the best.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Caris LeVert is having a heck of a good game. 17 points after that last layup. Three defensive boards and two assists. – 8:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Man, #Cavs Caris LeVert has played well tonight. Under control for the most part. Pesky defense. Bringing shooting and spacing to a defense that packs the paint. – 8:30 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first half, Knicks lead the #Cavs 61-51. Caris LeVert with a team-high 12 points, followed by Donovan Mitchell with 11.
Something to pay attention to, the Knicks had 14 second-chance points in the first half, and 8 offensive rebounds. – 8:04 PM
At the end of the first half, Knicks lead the #Cavs 61-51. Caris LeVert with a team-high 12 points, followed by Donovan Mitchell with 11.
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Halftime: Knicks 61, Cavs 51. Jalen Brunson leads all scorers with 17. Caris LeVert has 12 for Cavs. – 8:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs trail the Knicks 33-26 after the first quarter. New York has six offensive rebounds and the Cavs have six total rebounds. Jalen Brunson has 12 points for NY, Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert both have 6 for the Cavs. – 7:34 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End 1st Q: Knicks 33, Cavs 26. Some disturbing trends in opening quarter. NY has 13-6 advantage in rebounds. Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell have 6 points apiece. Jalen Brunson has 11 for NY – 7:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are sticking with the same starting lineup for tonight’s game 5: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are not going to be making a change to their starting lineup tonight for Game 5, sources say. It will be the same as it has been. Caris LeVert at the 3 again, surrounded by the Core 4. – 6:16 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: #Cavs are going to be sticking with Caris LeVert in the starting lineup once again today, sources say. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 23, 2023
Cleveland shot a paltry 31 of 80 from the field and 7 of 33 from 3-point range. The Cavs had 17 points after the first quarter. Just 32 at halftime. Only seventy-nine when the final buzzer sounded. “It was nasty,” LeVert responded, when asked to describe the style of game. “Like a lot of our games with them have been this season. I think the first team to kind of figure it out usually is a team who wins in our matchups against them and they figured it out first. They started knocking down some shots and then got their crowd involved. Hats off to them. They played a good game tonight.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 22, 2023
Danny Green has been on this Cavs team for about two months. Even he admits it’s strange being in this environment without the four-time NBA champion. “It’s different,” says Green, who played with James in Cleveland in 2009-10. “It’s no different than — being like a little brother, trying to get out of your older brother’s shadow. And building your own legacy. So I’m sure a lot of guys here can relate to that, who have siblings and who have family members that have done some special things in their lifetime. Evan [Mobley], [Donovan Mitchell], [Caris LeVert], [Robin Lopez], creating your own identity, creating your own legacy and your own path.” -via ESPN / April 18, 2023