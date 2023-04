Free agent Caris LeVert on if he wants to re-sign with Cavaliers: Absolutely

Danny Green has been on this Cavs team for about two months. Even he admits it’s strange being in this environment without the four-time NBA champion. “It’s different,” says Green, who played with James in Cleveland in 2009-10. “It’s no different than — being like a little brother, trying to get out of your older brother’s shadow. And building your own legacy. So I’m sure a lot of guys here can relate to that, who have siblings and who have family members that have done some special things in their lifetime. Evan [Mobley], [Donovan Mitchell], [Caris LeVert], [Robin Lopez], creating your own identity, creating your own legacy and your own path.” -via ESPN / April 18, 2023