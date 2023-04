Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'Michael Jordan played 15 years, six championships. The other nine years was a failure?'

Jalen Rose, an NBA analyst on ESPN and Post columnist who hosts the “Renaissance Man” podcast, was sharply critical of what Phil Jackson said in a video that he posted on Twitter on Sunday. “You can’t make this up,” Rose said. After summarizing Jackson’s remarks, Rose continued, “The same Phil Jackson that won championships with some of the greatest black athletes in the history of the game — Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant. Made millions off their back and their sweat equity.” -via New York Post / April 24, 2023