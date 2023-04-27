Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'This has been the worst postseason ever'

Ben Golliver: noted that the Bucks had a sign counting down the 16 playoff wins needed for a title & they were “stuck on 15” in historic early exit vs. Heat: “For me, I think this has been the worst postseason ever.”
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he thinks this season was a failure after Round 1 exit of the NBA playoffs 🤔
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Giannis Antetokounmpo was upset when asked if the Bucks failed this season.
“Michael Jordan played 15 years, won 6 championships. The other 9 years were a failure?”
The Vertical @Balldontlie
Q: “Do you view this season as a failure?”
Giannis with quite the response.
“Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championships. The other nine years was a failure?”
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat made this adjustment down 7 with 4 minutes left to make Bam Adebayo the primary ball handler
Why?
To set up the high low actions with Jimmy Butler
They completely took Lopez and Giannis out of their defensive roles
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Giannis Antetokounmpo noted that the Bucks had a sign counting down the 16 playoff wins needed for a title & they were “stuck on 15” in historic early exit vs. Heat: “For me, I think this has been the worst postseason ever.” – 1:28 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been ELIMINATED from the NBA playoffs 😳 pic.twitter.com/wr68GkaUAV – 1:27 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Giannis deserves a chunk of the blame but this is mostly on Bud for me. Let’s not forget Giannis had to get IV fluids after Game 4 and did what he did while dealing with a back injury. Bucks have to get a new coach, plain and simple. – 1:23 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo on whether he would have liked to guard Jimmy Butler more? “Yes” – 1:21 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
If someone looked at the stat sheet, they’ll think Giannis Antetokounmpo had a monster Game 5. If someone watched the game, they’ll realize it was one of the worst performances he’s had since assuming the title as the game’s best player. The only positive? He has room to improve. – 1:03 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Heat played incredible defense to force the Bucks to run out the clock in overtime.
1. Butler mirroring Giannis’ drive left
2. Martin and Strus containing Middleton’s drive
3. Vincent closing out to Allen
4. Strus rotating to Holiday
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Giannis missed 13 free throws, fouled a 3 pt shooter on most crucial defensive possession, and let grayson allen end up with ball when it was time to make a play.
Was 3/12 in 4th and OT with 3 to’s.
StatMuse @statmuse
Tonight:
— Giannis had 30
— Middleton had 30
— Lopez had 15/10
— Bam Adebayo fouled out
— Kyle Lowry fouled out
— Kevin Love fouled out
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I talked about this on my podcast today, but Harden and Kyrie’s injuries in the 2021 Nets-Bucks series is a historic sliding doors moment:
If they don’t get hurt Giannis likely doesn’t have a ring. His postseason track record was a huge knock up to that point.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I’m not sure the Bucks could have played a worse final three minutes of regulation and overtime if they tried. Just to recap:
– Should’ve had two turnovers to end regulation (Jrue and Giannis)
– Jrue Misses a free throw
– Giannis guards inbounds instead of rim ➡️ Butler lob
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What a collapse by the Bucks. Awful half court offense with too many stagnant post ups. Giannis took some goofy pull ups. Awful coaching by Budenholzer—not using the timeout, not keeping Lopez in to protect the rim on the game-tying lob, and so many tactical choices.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Cant think of a worse 1R loss than that one by the #Bucks. Playoff landscape turned upside down. Regardless of the wonky matchup & Giannis injury, I’ll admit it — #Celtics got incredibly lucky avoiding MIA R1. – 12:38 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I’m actually fine with Bud not calling timeout with the ball in Giannis’s hands in transition there. There were many other moments where not calling a timeout was inexcusable. – 12:37 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Heat beat the Bucks in both games with a healthy Giannis.
They were up on the Bucks when Giannis got hurt.
They did it all without Tyler Herro.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Giannis ladder game in Philly early this season was actually just foreshadow for what was going to happen in the playoffs. – 12:30 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
udonis haslem is going to end up burning some fouls on giannis at this rate – 12:29 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That looked like pretty good defense from Bam Adebayo, but he’s now fouled out. Giannis to the line for two more FTs, as Cody Zeller checks in for Adebayo with 2:03 to go and Milwaukee down 5. – 12:28 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Bucks acted like a team that thought it had no timeouts left — inbounded ball after Vincent 3 instead of advancing, didn’t have Giannis call TO when he got jump ball with 0:06 left, and obviously that last play. But only used one in last 8 minutes according to PBP sheet. – 12:26 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I just have so many questions on that end of regulation sequence for Milwaukee. Why is Giannis guarding the inbounds instead of guarding the rim? Why did Budenholzer not use the TO at the end? Why was Giannis on the court for the jump ball with how poorly he’s shot FTs today? – 12:26 AM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Giannis not being able to shoot free throws is evidence that there is a God – 12:25 AM
Dustin Dopirak @DustinDopirak
The Bucks are a wreck. And Giannis in particular is a wreck. – 12:24 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Remember when the Bucks ran Middleton-Giannis pick-and-roll to win a title? – 12:23 AM
Kerry Eggers @kerryeggers
Some miracle stuff there by Jimmy Butler — unbelievable.
But what are the Bucks doing?
No timeout after the score is tied with .5 of a second?
Giannis missing easy shots and finally running from the ball in the closing seconds?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Terrific save by Middleton. Giannis wanted no part of taking free-throws. He’s 9-of-19. – 12:17 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
GIANNIS DO NOT PASS IT TO ME I AM NOT A GOOD FREE THROW SHOOTER – 12:16 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bucks with double-digit 30-point playoff games:
— Kareem
— Giannis
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Can someone let Giannis know that bending his knees on free throws is pointless if he’s going to lock them out before beginning his shot? Now 9-for-19 at the line, leaving door wide open for the Heat. – 12:04 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat were confused on that last defensive possession. Couldn’t decide if they were going to switch a wide action between Giannis and Wesley Matthews, and Matthews got an open 3 out of it. – 11:59 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Seems kinda foolish to not put the Giannis-on-Jimmy button and instead play Wes Matthews this many minutes – 11:56 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With Giannis out here against a lineup with no Jimmy or no Bam for the Heat and Milwaukee already up 16, this game has a chance to end rather quickly. – 11:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bucks close the third quarter on a 22-5 run.
– Heat down 102-86.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Bucks 102, Heat 86. Jimmy Butler with 26 points on 19 shots for Heat. Giannis with 29 points and Middleton with 28 points for Bucks. – 11:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Buck end third period on 22-5 run to take 102-86 lead into fourth. Butler with 26. Giannis 29 and 9. – 11:29 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
If the Bucks do go on to win this series, think there is a case that the 4-minute stretch in the 2nd Q where the team had no Giannis or Middleton on vs. a Butler-led Heat lineup might be the swing shift.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I liked Milwaukee’s plan to take Giannis to the block every time Jimmy got stuck on him. You wonder if that explains Jimmy’s slightly quiet half or if it’s more Jimmy biding his time
Outside of that, same as ever. Bucks trying to win with brute force, Heat hitting enough shots. – 10:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Foul situation at the break:
#Bucks
Pat Connaughton (3)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (2)
Khris Middleton (2)
Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews (1)
#Heat
Kyle Lowry (3)
Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith (2)
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Bucks 69, Heat 63
Milwaukee has dominated the glass, outrebounding Miami 28-14, as Giannis Antetounmpo (19 points), Khris Middleton (17, all in the first) and Brook Lopez (12) have led the way for the Bucks.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Bucks 69, Heat 63. Heat shooting 9 of 21 (42.9 percent) on threes, but Bucks outscoring the Heat 15-4 at the foul line. Giannis already 7 of 14 on free throws. Jimmy Butler with 16 points. – 10:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks 69, Heat 63 at half. Giannis 19 points 7 rebounds, Middleton 17 points for Bucks. Butler , Vincent 16 apiece for Heat. Bucks 15 of 24 at line, Heat 4 of 8 – 10:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis’ 7 of 14 from line keeping Heat both in foul trouble and somewhat afloat. – 10:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Giannis averaged just over 12 FTA per game in the regular season
He already has 12 with 3 minutes left in the first half. – 10:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
FTA so far: Milwaukee 20, Miami 6. Giannis has 12 of them.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks fouls:
Pat Connaughton – 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2
Khris Middleton – 2
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Giannis is just taking it to every one of the Heat’s undersized defenders. Which, against Giannis (and for this Heat team) is pretty much every body. – 10:12 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That first quarter was such a perfect illustration from Jimmy on how to let the game come to you. Had Giannis defending him early and was happy to defer, Vincent got going. Giannis went out and he popped off. Now you got the whole team in rhythm. – 10:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat lead the Bucks, 36-33
– Butler with 11 (and four 3-point attempts?!)
– Gabe Vincent with 9
– Giannis and Middleton with 28 of Milwaukee’s points
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Eight different #Heat have scored. Cody Zeller has a bucket and a key offensive rebound that led to a Duncan Robinson three.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Bucks 36, Heat 33
Khris Middleton is already up to 17 points, as he and Giannis have combined for 28 of Milwaukee’s 33 so far.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up eight in first period, take 36-33 lead into second on Bucks. Butler with 11 for Heat. Middleton 17 for Bucks, Giannis 11. – 10:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That foul is why getting the first one right was critical — bad blown call, Giannis with 2 fouls is huge – 10:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
And there’s a second foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo – both on charges – 10 minutes into the game. – 10:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis called for his second foul with 1:58 left in the first quarter. Both have been charges. – 10:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is called for his second offensive foul of the first quarter with 1:58 to go in the frame. – 10:00 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
I think Max Strus was in legal guarding position. I do not think he was directly in Giannis’ path, which is also a requirement for a charge call. – 9:46 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
That is not an offensive foul, it’s early but I like that challenge from Bud. Every Giannis foul is gold. – 9:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks up 9-5 in the opening minutes of this must-win. Mike Budenholzer is challenging an offensive foul call on Giannis Antetokounmpo at the 8:30 mark of the first quarter. – 9:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mike Budenholzer on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will play in his second straight game tonight: “He wants to play, he wants to be on the court.” – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Budenholzer says Giannis, “has had a good two days and is ready to go.” – 7:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says everyone is ready to go for tonight’s game health wise. Adds Giannis Antetokounmpo is “in a good place” with his back issues. – 7:49 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on the floor for their pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/vAVMs5MgZm – 7:25 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I think we see the Bucks try to double Jimmy Butler more tonight. Giannis may pick him up a few times, but it won’t be an all-game assignment. Heat will need some more Bam buckets and their shooters to hold off the inevitable regression to close it out tonight. – 6:08 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
We had to celebrate the best NBA TV night of the year with a special Ringer parlay boost on @FDSportsbook
Tonight’s parlay: Giannis and LeBron BOTH get a double double
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis Antetokounmpo now listed as available on the Bucks’ 2:30 p.m. injury report. No other players on Milwaukee’s report. – 3:07 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Curious how much Wes Matthews we see tonight. Guessing Bud won’t start him, but lineups with Jrue/Wes/Giannis would maximize options/switchability vs. Jimmy in high leverage situations. Wes in game 1 certainly looked better suited to it than Crowder, but that’s another convo… – 1:31 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
It could be our last four-game slate of the year, so I went pretty deep in today’s NBA Matchups.
Talking defensive scheme changes, Jimmy’s on-ball domination, Fox’s finger, Bam on Giannis, Randle benching, and much more.
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
As far as just peaks over the past decade are concerned, the only one above Kawhi in my books is LeBron and even that’s pretty tight. Steph, KD, Giannis all generational, but if we’re picking a peak version for one playoff run, gimme Kawhi and I’ll take my chances. – 12:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
‘It’s our duty to give back’: Giannis Antetokounmpo and family’s charity inspired by his late father. After Charles Antetokounmpo’s death, the Milwaukee Bucks star and his brothers set out to inspire ‘on a global level.’ bit.ly/3n8Jfao #nba #NBAPlayoffs #bucks @andscape – 11:34 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
One of the greatest matchups of our generation lace them up again tonight
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo IV underwent fluids postgame
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker is the 1st guard in NBA playoff history to average at least 35 PPG on 60% shooting or better across a 5-game span in the same postseason, per @Stathead.
Matt Reynoldson: Wow. This is the most frustrated I’ve ever seen Giannis Antetokounmpo in a press conference. Here’s his response to a question on if he believes this season is a failure: (via @BallySportWI ) -via Twitter / April 27, 2023
Eric Nehm: Giannis Antetokounmpo: “We just did not score…We gave them momentum and confidence to come back into the game.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 27, 2023
Kevin O’Connor: Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he wanted to guard Jimmy Butler more in the Bucks series loss to the Heat: “Yes. Out of respect, you gotta let the coach make that adjustment. We have our best defender on him. There are conversations with Jrue. Whenever he gets tired, I can… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / April 27, 2023