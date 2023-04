Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'This has been the worst postseason ever'

Kevin O’Connor: Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he wanted to guard Jimmy Butler more in the Bucks series loss to the Heat: “Yes. Out of respect, you gotta let the coach make that adjustment. We have our best defender on him. There are conversations with Jrue. Whenever he gets tired, I can… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / April 27, 2023