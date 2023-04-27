Jaden McDaniels on breaking hand punching wall: I made a dumb mistake

Dane Moore: Jaden McDaniels spoke to the media for the first today since breaking his hand after punching a wall. McDaniels: “I made a dumb mistake.” pic.twitter.com/Y2sW21Jr3m
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Tim Connelly on potentially signing Anthony Edwards + Jaden McDaniels to contract extensions this summer:
“The minute we can talk we’ll be very aggressive… The minute we’re allowed to, those guys are going to have really, really nice offers with a lot of money in their inbox.” – 12:00 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels on Paul George saying he’s one of the best defenders in the league: “He not lying.”
h/t @SneakerReporter – 11:47 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels when asked about Paul George saying McDaniels is one of the best defenders in the league:
“Yeah, I heard it. He not lying.” – 11:46 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jaden McDaniels on watching the playoffs: “Watching Jamal Murray run around, I was mad I couldn’t chase him.”
Said NAW did a great job. – 11:39 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tim Connelly on potential extensions for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels. As soon as the team is allowed to have discussions with them, he said both will have “really really nice offers with a lot of money in their inbox.” – 11:04 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mike Conley rockin a Jaden McDaniels hat at his exit interview pic.twitter.com/ruUuNeCRVE – 10:08 AM
