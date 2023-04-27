Jae Crowder: 'We had the roster to do more than what we’ve done'

“I feel like we had the roster to do more than what we’ve done,” Jae Crowder said. “We came up short. Obviously we had a championship in mind and that’s the only conversation we always had, is championship. So we came up short big time. And we failed. I don’t know what else you want me to say.”
Source: Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler’s shooting %’s against different Bucks defenders:
Jrue Holiday- 57%
Giannis Antetokounmpo- 86%
Khris Middleton- 50%
Brook Lopez- 63%
Wes Matthews- 50%
Bobby Portis- 86%
Jae Crowder- 67%
Grayson Allen- 57%
Ingles/Connaughton- 50%
Dude was giving EVERYONE buckets – 10:56 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Is there still time for Jae Crowder to get traded to a contender? – 3:44 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Bucks traded five second round picks for Jae Crowder, who played only three games and 40 total minutes all series. What a whiff. – 1:14 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jae Crowder checks in with 18.5 seconds left in the first half. – 10:45 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Curious how much Wes Matthews we see tonight. Guessing Bud won’t start him, but lineups with Jrue/Wes/Giannis would maximize options/switchability vs. Jimmy in high leverage situations. Wes in game 1 certainly looked better suited to it than Crowder, but that’s another convo… – 1:31 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Anybody on tnt’s air (or in the media) question why coach Bud never used Crowder to guard Butler?! Thought he was signed because of his defense?! – 5:11 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
The Bucks gave up five second-round picks and Jordan Nwora for Jae Crowder in a three-way deal at the trade deadline.
In the postseason, Crowder is shooting 3-of-13 (23.1%) and didn’t play in Game 4. – 1:16 PM
In 56 games with the Phoenix Suns this season, Bridges averaged 17.2 points per game on 46.3% shooting from the field and 38.7% from three-point land. In 27 games as a Net, he is averaging 26.1 points on 47.5% field-goal shooting and 37.6% from behind the three-point line. Bridges hopped on New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum’s show to discuss various things about his career, including the adjustment to being the primary scorer: “What I always tell people is I got traded at the right time. That literally everybody was out in Phoenix when C (Chris Paul) was out for a while, book (Devin Booker) was out. Cam Johnson, Cam Payne. We didn’t have Jae Crowder so like we a lot of people out and it was just like, I had to step up, you know? Now, that was the biggest thing for my coaches. Everybody was like I had to be that guy to step up and in the beginning, it was tough. I had a lot of tough games then like being like the number one option also trying to do everything defensively as well.” -via Nets Wire / April 13, 2023
Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday’s game against Indiana. Jrue Holiday (personal reasons) is available, Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) is probable, Khris Middleton (right knee injury management) and Joe Ingles (left knee injury management) are questionable and Jae Crowder (left calf injury management/rehab) is out. -via HoopsHype / March 28, 2023
Dustin Dopirak: Mike Budenholzer says Brook Lopez, Goran Dragic, and Jae Crowder are all out for the Bucks’ game against the Pacers tonight. Grayson Allen was already out. -via Twitter @DustinDopirak / March 16, 2023