Jarrett Allen on series loss to Knicks: Even for me, the lights were brighter than expected

Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen said the hardest lesson was losing: “We all know the elephant in the room – the tyrannosaurus rex in the room – is the damn offensive rebounds. It’s just something that we felt like we could have done better. We could have gave a little more effort in.” – 12:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jarrett Allen on this series: “Even for me, the lights were brighter than expected.” – 11:30 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs were out-rebounded and out-played all series long against the Knicks, and now they’re out of the playoffs. Jarrett Allen wasn’t good enough, and neither was Donovan Mitchell. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/apr/…1:59 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Hey Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley: Looney had 22 rebounds tonight …. and 7 assists (great shooters, I know, but ….) – 12:49 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Mitchell Robinson had 11 offensive rebounds, Jarrett Allen 2 defensive rebounds. What the heck? – 9:32 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Stupid foul there by Jarrett Allen. Knicks were about to get an 8 second violation – 9:25 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Jarrett Allen set 3 different illegal screens in that possession that generated a Mitchell made 3 – 9:24 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jarrett Allen must be hoping the first shot the Knicks take just goes in at this point. – 9:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looking like Thibs is planning to close with RJ at the 4. Is JB going to put LeVert at the 4 and close without Jarrett Allen? – 9:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The 2018-19 Nets core of D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Jarrett Allen has not aged the best.
A few serviceable role players between them. Just another reminder that stars run the NBA. – 9:07 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has 14 rebounds. Cleveland center Jarrett Allen has 3 – 9:07 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lamar Stevens checking in for his first real minutes of the series. He replaces Jarrett Allen. #Cavs are down 16 with 7:08 left in the third quarter. – 8:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mitchell Robinson is going to need a lawyer after this series for what he’s done to Evan Mobley & Jarrett Allen. – 8:27 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Feels like the Cavs’ defensive strategies in this series have Jarrett Allen all discombobulated. They’re going from Game 4 where he’s heavy helping over to the Brunson side off of MitchRob to now where he’s staying home.
Just doesn’t do anything here, plus gives up the O-Reb. pic.twitter.com/9w7g2HzZUQ7:57 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I remember when there were debates about who was the best center in New York, Mitchell Robinson or Jarrett Allen.
That debate is retroactively settled. – 7:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jarrett Allen just took a push shot when he had RJ Barrett between him and the basket. – 7:17 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
I’m mildly shocked at how easily Mitchell Robinson has outplayed Jarrett Allen. Going into the series, I didn’t see a NY advantage at center. Heck, even Isaiah Hartenstein has outplayed JA – 7:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jarrett Allen is already having a tough time with Mitchell Robinson again. Has his shot blocked on one end and then gives up two offensive rebounds before Robinson goes to the line and splits a pair. #Cavs trail 10-7. – 7:09 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are sticking with the same starting lineup for tonight’s game 5: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:31 PM

Danny Cunningham: Jarrett Allen on how much blame he shoulders for the Knicks rebounding success: “Quite a bit. That’s my job to get rebounds. That’s my job to box people out.” -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / April 27, 2023

