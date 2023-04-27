Jarrett Allen on series loss to Knicks: Even for me, the lights were brighter than expected

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen said the hardest lesson was losing: “We all know the elephant in the room – the tyrannosaurus rex in the room – is the damn offensive rebounds. It’s just something that we felt like we could have done better. We could have gave a little more effort in.” – 12:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jarrett Allen on this series: “Even for me, the lights were brighter than expected.” – 11:30 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The #Cavs were out-rebounded and out-played all series long against the Knicks, and now they’re out of the playoffs. Jarrett Allen wasn’t good enough, and neither was Donovan Mitchell. thelandondemand.com/news/2023/apr/… – 1:59 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Hey Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley: Looney had 22 rebounds tonight …. and 7 assists (great shooters, I know, but ….) – 12:49 AM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Mitchell Robinson had 11 offensive rebounds, Jarrett Allen 2 defensive rebounds. What the heck? – 9:32 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Stupid foul there by Jarrett Allen. Knicks were about to get an 8 second violation – 9:25 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Jarrett Allen set 3 different illegal screens in that possession that generated a Mitchell made 3 – 9:24 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jarrett Allen must be hoping the first shot the Knicks take just goes in at this point. – 9:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Looking like Thibs is planning to close with RJ at the 4. Is JB going to put LeVert at the 4 and close without Jarrett Allen? – 9:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The 2018-19 Nets core of D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Jarrett Allen has not aged the best.
A few serviceable role players between them. Just another reminder that stars run the NBA. – 9:07 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has 14 rebounds. Cleveland center Jarrett Allen has 3 – 9:07 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Lamar Stevens checking in for his first real minutes of the series. He replaces Jarrett Allen. #Cavs are down 16 with 7:08 left in the third quarter. – 8:27 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mitchell Robinson is going to need a lawyer after this series for what he’s done to Evan Mobley & Jarrett Allen. – 8:27 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Feels like the Cavs’ defensive strategies in this series have Jarrett Allen all discombobulated. They’re going from Game 4 where he’s heavy helping over to the Brunson side off of MitchRob to now where he’s staying home.
Just doesn’t do anything here, plus gives up the O-Reb. pic.twitter.com/9w7g2HzZUQ – 7:57 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
I remember when there were debates about who was the best center in New York, Mitchell Robinson or Jarrett Allen.
That debate is retroactively settled. – 7:38 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jarrett Allen just took a push shot when he had RJ Barrett between him and the basket. – 7:17 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
I’m mildly shocked at how easily Mitchell Robinson has outplayed Jarrett Allen. Going into the series, I didn’t see a NY advantage at center. Heck, even Isaiah Hartenstein has outplayed JA – 7:10 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jarrett Allen is already having a tough time with Mitchell Robinson again. Has his shot blocked on one end and then gives up two offensive rebounds before Robinson goes to the line and splits a pair. #Cavs trail 10-7. – 7:09 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs are sticking with the same starting lineup for tonight’s game 5: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:31 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Jarrett Allen called the offensive rebounds the “tyrannosaurus rex in the room.” “We know we’re ultimately judged by the playoffs. We’re ultimately judged by how we’re doing on the biggest stage. I didn’t play to my ultimate form on the biggest stage” -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / April 27, 2023
Danny Cunningham: Jarrett Allen on how much blame he shoulders for the Knicks rebounding success: “Quite a bit. That’s my job to get rebounds. That’s my job to box people out.” -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / April 27, 2023
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs big man Jarrett Allen on what’s gone wrong against the Knicks: “Just getting back to how we are as a team. I think we’ve gotten away from that in this series. I think we were a little rattled but as long as we calm down and do our thing, I think we’ll be good.” -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / April 26, 2023