Jayson Tatum: I wouldn't necessarily call the Heat beating the Bucks an upset

Jay King: Jayson Tatum on Heat-Bucks: “I wouldn’t necessarily call it an upset.” Clear he has a lot of respect for Miami.
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Neither Marcus Smart nor Jayson Tatum said they were surprised by Miami’s upset of Milwaukee. Both referenced the #Heat‘s talent and coaching, and playoff acumen.
#Celtics #Hawks – 12:03 PM
Neither Marcus Smart nor Jayson Tatum said they were surprised by Miami’s upset of Milwaukee. Both referenced the #Heat‘s talent and coaching, and playoff acumen.
#Celtics #Hawks – 12:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum insisted the Heat beating the Bucks was not an upset and that they were both really good teams. – 11:41 AM
Jayson Tatum insisted the Heat beating the Bucks was not an upset and that they were both really good teams. – 11:41 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Heat beating Bucks: “ I wouldn’t necessarily call it an upset.” – 11:41 AM
Jayson Tatum on Heat beating Bucks: “ I wouldn’t necessarily call it an upset.” – 11:41 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart x Tatum x Int’l Players Anthem pic.twitter.com/nRCn6WdxJx – 11:21 AM
Smart x Tatum x Int’l Players Anthem pic.twitter.com/nRCn6WdxJx – 11:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players leading their team in scoring this playoffs:
Middleton
Butler
Maxey
Bridges
Mitchell
Brunson
Tatum
Trae
Curry
Fox
Murray
Edwards
LeBron
Bane
Booker
Westbrook
Only 6 of them were All-Stars this season. pic.twitter.com/VtUmiVWeJq – 11:06 AM
Players leading their team in scoring this playoffs:
Middleton
Butler
Maxey
Bridges
Mitchell
Brunson
Tatum
Trae
Curry
Fox
Murray
Edwards
LeBron
Bane
Booker
Westbrook
Only 6 of them were All-Stars this season. pic.twitter.com/VtUmiVWeJq – 11:06 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
there are 189 players who’ve logged at least 5000 minutes since the 2019-20 season. here are the top-four in net point differential, per @bball_ref:
4. jayson tatum, +8.5
3. joel embiid, +8.5
2. giannis antetokounmpo, +9.8
1. kawhi leonard, +10.3
theringer.com/2023/4/26/2369… – 5:08 PM
there are 189 players who’ve logged at least 5000 minutes since the 2019-20 season. here are the top-four in net point differential, per @bball_ref:
4. jayson tatum, +8.5
3. joel embiid, +8.5
2. giannis antetokounmpo, +9.8
1. kawhi leonard, +10.3
theringer.com/2023/4/26/2369… – 5:08 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum warned Celtics couldn’t relax, but they did in Game 5 collapse to Hawks masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:12 PM
Jayson Tatum warned Celtics couldn’t relax, but they did in Game 5 collapse to Hawks masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:12 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
if ty lue coached the celtics we’d see a smart, white, brogdon, tatum, jaylen lineup for 5 minutes in game 6 – 11:48 AM
if ty lue coached the celtics we’d see a smart, white, brogdon, tatum, jaylen lineup for 5 minutes in game 6 – 11:48 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Interesting #NBA Finals MVP market after tonight’s games. Devin Booker of #Suns is +1100 eighth choice at FanDuel. Giannis Antetokounmpo of #Bucks is the +650 second choice behind Jayson Tatum (+340) of #Celtics. Jimmy Butler of #Heat is +7000. Trae Young of #Hawks is +50000. – 1:32 AM
Interesting #NBA Finals MVP market after tonight’s games. Devin Booker of #Suns is +1100 eighth choice at FanDuel. Giannis Antetokounmpo of #Bucks is the +650 second choice behind Jayson Tatum (+340) of #Celtics. Jimmy Butler of #Heat is +7000. Trae Young of #Hawks is +50000. – 1:32 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Tatum how he balances playing fast but not sloppy late in games and he said it’s hard to pinpoint one approach: “each possession presents something different.”
It’s the reads. Tatum’s gotten so much better at reading coverages, but the lapses in the half court are killers – 10:57 PM
Asked Tatum how he balances playing fast but not sloppy late in games and he said it’s hard to pinpoint one approach: “each possession presents something different.”
It’s the reads. Tatum’s gotten so much better at reading coverages, but the lapses in the half court are killers – 10:57 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum:
It’s all about making the right play. Each possessions presents something different…you attack it differently depending on what the defense is giving you. pic.twitter.com/aFIuT7m3Rw – 10:54 PM
Tatum:
It’s all about making the right play. Each possessions presents something different…you attack it differently depending on what the defense is giving you. pic.twitter.com/aFIuT7m3Rw – 10:54 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum on the loss:
Just try to move on to the next play. pic.twitter.com/0JakQ87POd – 10:52 PM
Tatum on the loss:
Just try to move on to the next play. pic.twitter.com/0JakQ87POd – 10:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum on the loss:
Give them credit, they played well. They made big time shots at the right time. pic.twitter.com/PlCJ8ox5Fh – 10:51 PM
Tatum on the loss:
Give them credit, they played well. They made big time shots at the right time. pic.twitter.com/PlCJ8ox5Fh – 10:51 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart were so bad in the final five minutes of that loss for the Celtics. Good effort by the Hawks on defense, but these back-to-back turnovers were sloppy and avoidable. pic.twitter.com/YSB3AViV5Y – 10:06 PM
Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart were so bad in the final five minutes of that loss for the Celtics. Good effort by the Hawks on defense, but these back-to-back turnovers were sloppy and avoidable. pic.twitter.com/YSB3AViV5Y – 10:06 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics led by 13 with 6:10 to go, then a complete collapse. Jayson Tatum said they can’t relax – C’s did just that at the end of the game. Just 3 made field goals after going up by 13. – 9:57 PM
Celtics led by 13 with 6:10 to go, then a complete collapse. Jayson Tatum said they can’t relax – C’s did just that at the end of the game. Just 3 made field goals after going up by 13. – 9:57 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Absolute embarrassment of a loss. The day after Tatum admitted they got comfortable and let series go too long, they got comfortable and let this series go too long. – 9:55 PM
Absolute embarrassment of a loss. The day after Tatum admitted they got comfortable and let series go too long, they got comfortable and let this series go too long. – 9:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Looks like Jayson Tatum got a tech for volleying the ball back to official? – 9:40 PM
Looks like Jayson Tatum got a tech for volleying the ball back to official? – 9:40 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla’s closing group:
Smart
Brown
Tatum
Horford
Williams III – 9:37 PM
Mazzulla’s closing group:
Smart
Brown
Tatum
Horford
Williams III – 9:37 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Collins banks in a jumper and the it is now 111-105. Refs call a loose ball foul on Jayson Tatum but Snyder, Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter were questioning why it wasn’t a take foul. – 9:37 PM
Collins banks in a jumper and the it is now 111-105. Refs call a loose ball foul on Jayson Tatum but Snyder, Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter were questioning why it wasn’t a take foul. – 9:37 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum to Brown for 3. No clue how Brown was wide open in the corner. 10 point game with under 10 mins. left. – 9:30 PM
Tatum to Brown for 3. No clue how Brown was wide open in the corner. 10 point game with under 10 mins. left. – 9:30 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics control steady as ever, lead the Hawks 92-82 after 3Q.
🌟🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 27 pts
🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 17 pts, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
🌟Trae Young 22 pts, 11 assists – 9:13 PM
Celtics control steady as ever, lead the Hawks 92-82 after 3Q.
🌟🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 27 pts
🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 17 pts, 7 rebounds, 5 assists
🌟Trae Young 22 pts, 11 assists – 9:13 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Hauser recovered a loose ball Tatum couldn’t pick up, pulled-up for 2 and watched the ball hit every part of the rim on the way down. Grabs an OREB that leads to a White follow. Another great run for him this half. – 9:06 PM
Hauser recovered a loose ball Tatum couldn’t pick up, pulled-up for 2 and watched the ball hit every part of the rim on the way down. Grabs an OREB that leads to a White follow. Another great run for him this half. – 9:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sam Hauser helps out this time while Trae Young tries to pick on Rob, blocking him at the rim and sending Tatum out for a needed easy slam. Stopped a Hawks run to within 6. – 9:05 PM
Sam Hauser helps out this time while Trae Young tries to pick on Rob, blocking him at the rim and sending Tatum out for a needed easy slam. Stopped a Hawks run to within 6. – 9:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
It’s so easy for Smart and White to rack up points flaring and driving wide open out of Brown/Tatum’s double teams. Smart has 10. – 9:00 PM
It’s so easy for Smart and White to rack up points flaring and driving wide open out of Brown/Tatum’s double teams. Smart has 10. – 9:00 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum saw Collins put his hand up but stand straight up so he just decided to shoot over the top of him. Collins was never actually in a position to challenge that shot – 8:49 PM
Jayson Tatum saw Collins put his hand up but stand straight up so he just decided to shoot over the top of him. Collins was never actually in a position to challenge that shot – 8:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Love this Brogdon-Brown-Tatum-Horford-Rob group. Might be the knockout punch. – 8:26 PM
Love this Brogdon-Brown-Tatum-Horford-Rob group. Might be the knockout punch. – 8:26 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
It’s weird how the most benign calls and non-calls can light a fire in this Celtics team. Like Tatum drawing a foul on an attempted tip-in, but not getting FTAs out of it. Jaylen Brown scores 4 straight, C’s down 41-40 with 8:07 to play in the 2Q. – 8:15 PM
It’s weird how the most benign calls and non-calls can light a fire in this Celtics team. Like Tatum drawing a foul on an attempted tip-in, but not getting FTAs out of it. Jaylen Brown scores 4 straight, C’s down 41-40 with 8:07 to play in the 2Q. – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum stepped into the locker room during timeout. Will keep an eye on it. Might be nothing. – 8:15 PM
Tatum stepped into the locker room during timeout. Will keep an eye on it. Might be nothing. – 8:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tatum spikes it. No call. James Harden would have been ejected sadly pic.twitter.com/lRLKI5e3Yq – 8:15 PM
Tatum spikes it. No call. James Harden would have been ejected sadly pic.twitter.com/lRLKI5e3Yq – 8:15 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown hits Tatum on the roll with a bounce pass into what should’ve been an easy layup, mixes it up with post foot work against Jalen Johnson and finishes lefty off the bounce on 3 straight sets.
I’m done putting any limitations on how good this guy can become. – 8:14 PM
Jaylen Brown hits Tatum on the roll with a bounce pass into what should’ve been an easy layup, mixes it up with post foot work against Jalen Johnson and finishes lefty off the bounce on 3 straight sets.
I’m done putting any limitations on how good this guy can become. – 8:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Hawks double teams on Tatum are leaving White, Smart, Horford wide open to his side to drive or shoot. – 8:12 PM
#Hawks double teams on Tatum are leaving White, Smart, Horford wide open to his side to drive or shoot. – 8:12 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
It’s still early, but it feels as though Tatum is trying too hard to do too much. We’re not seeing Derrick White in position to make plays, and the defense isn’t playing with any kind of force. – 8:11 PM
It’s still early, but it feels as though Tatum is trying too hard to do too much. We’re not seeing Derrick White in position to make plays, and the defense isn’t playing with any kind of force. – 8:11 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics are clearly better when they play faster — even when not on a break. For example, one possession ago, they inbounded the ball in the backcourt after an Atlanta turnover. Ball was moved ahead to Jayson Tatum, who had to beat just one Hawk for a layup because D wasn’t set. – 8:09 PM
Celtics are clearly better when they play faster — even when not on a break. For example, one possession ago, they inbounded the ball in the backcourt after an Atlanta turnover. Ball was moved ahead to Jayson Tatum, who had to beat just one Hawk for a layup because D wasn’t set. – 8:09 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Bogi gets one to drop to put the Hawks up 33-28 before Jayson Tatum finds Robert Williams on a backdoor cut for a dunk. Hawks lead 33-30. – 8:04 PM
Bogi gets one to drop to put the Hawks up 33-28 before Jayson Tatum finds Robert Williams on a backdoor cut for a dunk. Hawks lead 33-30. – 8:04 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum with a 1 for 6 start, 0 for 4 from 3, with an air-ball and near air-ball. – 7:58 PM
Tatum with a 1 for 6 start, 0 for 4 from 3, with an air-ball and near air-ball. – 7:58 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – April 25, 2023 – Game 5 Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Atlanta – Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Atlanta: Murray (Suspended) pic.twitter.com/Qs6evEHUj1 – 7:02 PM
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – April 25, 2023 – Game 5 Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Atlanta – Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Atlanta: Murray (Suspended) pic.twitter.com/Qs6evEHUj1 – 7:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Mazzulla pregame on Tatum and Brown:
Those two guys carry themselves with professionalism and work ethic throughout the season pic.twitter.com/bVO4P1DRhU – 5:46 PM
Mazzulla pregame on Tatum and Brown:
Those two guys carry themselves with professionalism and work ethic throughout the season pic.twitter.com/bVO4P1DRhU – 5:46 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Who is the Playoff MVP so far?
1. Jimmy Butler
2. LeBron
3. Tatum
4. Joker
5. KD
6. Steph
7. Fox
What say you?? – 5:13 PM
Who is the Playoff MVP so far?
1. Jimmy Butler
2. LeBron
3. Tatum
4. Joker
5. KD
6. Steph
7. Fox
What say you?? – 5:13 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The 76ers losing Jimmy Butler, Mikal Bridges, and Jayson Tatum in the last 6 years really an all time fumble. – 10:04 PM
The 76ers losing Jimmy Butler, Mikal Bridges, and Jayson Tatum in the last 6 years really an all time fumble. – 10:04 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tatum wasn’t suspended though… I’m floored pic.twitter.com/OwwcbaaXWU – 5:21 PM
Tatum wasn’t suspended though… I’m floored pic.twitter.com/OwwcbaaXWU – 5:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NEW @CLNSMedia – Ton to love from #Celtics G4 W, including Smart’s bounce back from injury, one of Rob’s finest nights ever, Brogdon’s 4Q passing and a game-sealing Tatum shot
Questions remain. Will Murray play G5 and will Brown ditch his hand protection? clnsmedia.com/losing-hand-pr… – 3:20 PM
NEW @CLNSMedia – Ton to love from #Celtics G4 W, including Smart’s bounce back from injury, one of Rob’s finest nights ever, Brogdon’s 4Q passing and a game-sealing Tatum shot
Questions remain. Will Murray play G5 and will Brown ditch his hand protection? clnsmedia.com/losing-hand-pr… – 3:20 PM
More on this storyline
He wanted them to get sharper reading the flow of the game when it’s going against them and communicate adjustments in real time. So when they were floundering against the Lakers on what was about to be their first three-game losing streak of the season back in mid-December, Mazzulla didn’t throw them a lifeline. “It’s more of a surprise if he (does) call a timeout, especially 28 games in or so. We used to it,” Tatum said after they came back to beat the Lakers in overtime that night. “Most coaches, 8-0 run, call the timeout. But Joe wants us to figure it out and I think in the long run, that’s gonna help us once we get in those moments later in the season.” -via The Athletic / April 26, 2023
After missing a layup over Saddiq Bey, only to see Bey then race right down the floor and score one of his own, Brown was done. Joe Mazzulla called a timeout and as Brown walked back to the bench, he ripped his mask off and handed it to a trainer, never to be seen again. “I was talking to (Marcus) Smart when JB took his mask off. I was like, ‘Oh s—, it’s go time,’” Jayson Tatum said. “I knew he was gonna turn it up a notch.” As soon as Brown freed himself, it was like the shackles on his game had crumbled to dust. He started hitting the gas at full speed, barreling through anyone in his way. The passivity was gone. The intensity was overflowing. Brown got anywhere and everywhere he wanted, scoring 22 points in the second half. “Maybe it was all in my head. I just needed something different,” Brown said. “When I took it off it just gave me the edge I needed.” -via The Athletic / April 24, 2023
Brown’s performance played a key role in the Celtics returning to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday with a 3-1 series lead. Asked what he saw from Brown after his mask came off, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla quipped, deadpan: “His face.” “After that, I saw just his poise,” Mazzulla continued, after laughter during the news conference subsided. “And I thought he did a great job making plays at the rim, operating in space, playing off two feet, making the right play. To me, he showed just tremendous poise on the offensive end, and he had the ball in his hands, making plays for himself and others. -via ESPN / April 24, 2023