Jayson Tatum: I wouldn't necessarily call the Heat beating the Bucks an upset

After missing a layup over Saddiq Bey, only to see Bey then race right down the floor and score one of his own, Brown was done. Joe Mazzulla called a timeout and as Brown walked back to the bench, he ripped his mask off and handed it to a trainer, never to be seen again. “I was talking to (Marcus) Smart when JB took his mask off. I was like, ‘Oh s—, it’s go time,’” Jayson Tatum said. “I knew he was gonna turn it up a notch.” As soon as Brown freed himself, it was like the shackles on his game had crumbled to dust. He started hitting the gas at full speed, barreling through anyone in his way. The passivity was gone. The intensity was overflowing. Brown got anywhere and everywhere he wanted, scoring 22 points in the second half. “Maybe it was all in my head. I just needed something different,” Brown said. “When I took it off it just gave me the edge I needed.” -via The Athletic / April 24, 2023