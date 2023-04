Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown close out Hawks, will face 76ers in second round

He wanted them to get sharper reading the flow of the game when it’s going against them and communicate adjustments in real time. So when they were floundering against the Lakers on what was about to be their first three-game losing streak of the season back in mid-December, Mazzulla didn’t throw them a lifeline. “It’s more of a surprise if he (does) call a timeout, especially 28 games in or so. We used to it,” Tatum said after they came back to beat the Lakers in overtime that night. “Most coaches, 8-0 run, call the timeout. But Joe wants us to figure it out and I think in the long run, that’s gonna help us once we get in those moments later in the season.” -via The Athletic / April 26, 2023