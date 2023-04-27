Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown close out Hawks, will face 76ers in second round

Brian Robb: Celtics beat Hawks 128-120 to win Game 6 and take the series 4-2. Boston will open up Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers on Monday night at TD Garden.
Source: Twitter @BrianTRobb
Source: Twitter @BrianTRobb
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Tatum got it done in the close-out game vs. Atlanta 👏 pic.twitter.com/uyxMZMOVyc – 11:04 PM
Tatum got it done in the close-out game vs. Atlanta 👏 pic.twitter.com/uyxMZMOVyc – 11:04 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown hears it from Celtics fans in Atlanta after Game 6 win pic.twitter.com/2HuG5156uI – 11:02 PM
Jaylen Brown hears it from Celtics fans in Atlanta after Game 6 win pic.twitter.com/2HuG5156uI – 11:02 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
LOL @ Tatum issuing an apology to Janet Jackson for not closing out the Hawks on Tuesday – 11:00 PM
LOL @ Tatum issuing an apology to Janet Jackson for not closing out the Hawks on Tuesday – 11:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum just apologized to Janet Jackson on TV lol
Jackson had to move her concert in ATL tonight because of this game.
“We were supposed to close this out in Boston” – 11:00 PM
Tatum just apologized to Janet Jackson on TV lol
Jackson had to move her concert in ATL tonight because of this game.
“We were supposed to close this out in Boston” – 11:00 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Hawks fought hard to make this a fun series. Loved seeing their defense turn up the intensity. So many great contributions from the supporting cast—including young guys like Hunter, Okogwu. In the end Trae and Murray aren’t as great as Tatum and Brown. 14/41 combined won’t cut it – 10:59 PM
Hawks fought hard to make this a fun series. Loved seeing their defense turn up the intensity. So many great contributions from the supporting cast—including young guys like Hunter, Okogwu. In the end Trae and Murray aren’t as great as Tatum and Brown. 14/41 combined won’t cut it – 10:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Hawks score: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Boston to series-clinching win over Atlanta in Game 6
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 10:58 PM
Celtics vs. Hawks score: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown lead Boston to series-clinching win over Atlanta in Game 6
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 10:58 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jaylen Brown tonight:
32 PTS
5 REB
6 3P
Leads the Celtics all-time in 30/5 on 5 3P playoff games. pic.twitter.com/6OJ9PwQika – 10:56 PM
Jaylen Brown tonight:
32 PTS
5 REB
6 3P
Leads the Celtics all-time in 30/5 on 5 3P playoff games. pic.twitter.com/6OJ9PwQika – 10:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum tonight:
30 PTS
14 REB
7 AST
4 3P
Passes Paul Pierce in all-time 30-point playoff games by a Celtic. pic.twitter.com/OllVqYlXyz – 10:56 PM
Jayson Tatum tonight:
30 PTS
14 REB
7 AST
4 3P
Passes Paul Pierce in all-time 30-point playoff games by a Celtic. pic.twitter.com/OllVqYlXyz – 10:56 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
FINAL: Celtics 128, Hawks 120
Celtics eliminate the Hawks 4-2 to head to the next round. The Hawks played a gutsy and competitive series but 3 clutch 3s from Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart kept the game out of reach. – 10:55 PM
FINAL: Celtics 128, Hawks 120
Celtics eliminate the Hawks 4-2 to head to the next round. The Hawks played a gutsy and competitive series but 3 clutch 3s from Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart kept the game out of reach. – 10:55 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
This Tatum dunk won the series for the Celtics pic.twitter.com/WHPmfNUjbU – 10:53 PM
This Tatum dunk won the series for the Celtics pic.twitter.com/WHPmfNUjbU – 10:53 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
tatum/ brown/ horford/ smart have logged so many playoff mins together. Showed up when mattered most. All massive plays down stretch. – 10:46 PM
tatum/ brown/ horford/ smart have logged so many playoff mins together. Showed up when mattered most. All massive plays down stretch. – 10:46 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
113-113
Horford three
Tatum three
Brown block
Tatum putback dunk
Smart three
124-116
Talk about sticking a knife in them – 10:46 PM
113-113
Horford three
Tatum three
Brown block
Tatum putback dunk
Smart three
124-116
Talk about sticking a knife in them – 10:46 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Just massive plays from Brown and Tatum. Too good. Also – they stuck with the drop even after Trae cooked them in first half, and made it work. – 10:45 PM
Just massive plays from Brown and Tatum. Too good. Also – they stuck with the drop even after Trae cooked them in first half, and made it work. – 10:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gutsy closing run from this group with Al Horford and Jaylen Brown energizing this group. Jayson Tatum carries it forward with a put back slam and 3. 124-116.
90 seconds to go. – 10:44 PM
Gutsy closing run from this group with Al Horford and Jaylen Brown energizing this group. Jayson Tatum carries it forward with a put back slam and 3. 124-116.
90 seconds to go. – 10:44 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown getting emotional after that assist, signaling it’s over to Hawks crowd as Celtics go up 8. – 10:44 PM
Jaylen Brown getting emotional after that assist, signaling it’s over to Hawks crowd as Celtics go up 8. – 10:44 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tightly contested 3Q which ends with the Hawks ahead of the Celtics, 100-98.
🌟🌟🌟De’Andre Hunter 17 pts
🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 25 pts, 10 reb, 6 assists
🌟Dejounte Murray 9 pts, 10 assists, 5 rebounds – 10:19 PM
Tightly contested 3Q which ends with the Hawks ahead of the Celtics, 100-98.
🌟🌟🌟De’Andre Hunter 17 pts
🌟🌟Jayson Tatum 25 pts, 10 reb, 6 assists
🌟Dejounte Murray 9 pts, 10 assists, 5 rebounds – 10:19 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Hawks 100-98 after 3Q. ATL feasting on second-chance points. Tatum 25, Brown 25, Smart 15, Brogdon 13; Young 28, Hunter 17, Bogdanovic 11. – 10:17 PM
#Celtics trail #Hawks 100-98 after 3Q. ATL feasting on second-chance points. Tatum 25, Brown 25, Smart 15, Brogdon 13; Young 28, Hunter 17, Bogdanovic 11. – 10:17 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum and Rob both went for the rebound and knocked it out of each others hands. someone on the team has to communicate that. Horrible mistake – 10:13 PM
Tatum and Rob both went for the rebound and knocked it out of each others hands. someone on the team has to communicate that. Horrible mistake – 10:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Don’t think Joe Mazzulla can take Jayson Tatum out of the game this half with the way he’s playing right now. – 10:11 PM
Don’t think Joe Mazzulla can take Jayson Tatum out of the game this half with the way he’s playing right now. – 10:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#hawks showing a 2nd defender against Tatum when #Celtics try to lure switches has been so effective. Okongwu smacked away his first pass attempt out of it, but Tatum dribbles out of it on the follow-up set and scores inside. Either way, ATL limiting Boston’s ball movement. – 10:10 PM
#hawks showing a 2nd defender against Tatum when #Celtics try to lure switches has been so effective. Okongwu smacked away his first pass attempt out of it, but Tatum dribbles out of it on the follow-up set and scores inside. Either way, ATL limiting Boston’s ball movement. – 10:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum up to 9 rebounds. He’s doing a great job on defensive glass this half. – 10:04 PM
Jayson Tatum up to 9 rebounds. He’s doing a great job on defensive glass this half. – 10:04 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
If the Celtics can’t get it done on defense, let’s see Jayson Tatum go out and win this series – 10:03 PM
If the Celtics can’t get it done on defense, let’s see Jayson Tatum go out and win this series – 10:03 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Said this last game, but the Celtics could really use a Tatum takeover. One of those stretches where a defense can’t do anything with him. – 10:02 PM
Said this last game, but the Celtics could really use a Tatum takeover. One of those stretches where a defense can’t do anything with him. – 10:02 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
A play like that is going to drive Mazzulla crazy.
Fast-break and-1 layup after a made Tatum free throw. – 9:56 PM
A play like that is going to drive Mazzulla crazy.
Fast-break and-1 layup after a made Tatum free throw. – 9:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The referees must have known Tatum wanted to shoot because he didn’t do anything indicative of an actual shot there. – 9:55 PM
The referees must have known Tatum wanted to shoot because he didn’t do anything indicative of an actual shot there. – 9:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
They went from calling basically no fouls in the first half to giving the most generous continuation in human history to Tatum there. – 9:55 PM
They went from calling basically no fouls in the first half to giving the most generous continuation in human history to Tatum there. – 9:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown through his hand injury in this series: 146 PTS, 60/112 FG (53.6%), 15/31 3PT (48.4%). #Celtics up 68-67 on his 4/5 FG, 11 PT push in the final few minutes of the half. – 9:30 PM
Jaylen Brown through his hand injury in this series: 146 PTS, 60/112 FG (53.6%), 15/31 3PT (48.4%). #Celtics up 68-67 on his 4/5 FG, 11 PT push in the final few minutes of the half. – 9:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
An NBA update for those of you watching the NFL Draft, the Celtics lead the Hawks 68-67 at the half in Game 6. Trae Young has 25 for Atlanta while Boston has 3 guys in double figures led by Jaylen Brown with 18 points. If the Celtics win, then Game 1 of Sixers-Cs is Monday. – 9:30 PM
An NBA update for those of you watching the NFL Draft, the Celtics lead the Hawks 68-67 at the half in Game 6. Trae Young has 25 for Atlanta while Boston has 3 guys in double figures led by Jaylen Brown with 18 points. If the Celtics win, then Game 1 of Sixers-Cs is Monday. – 9:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics clinging to a 68-67 lead at halftime. Brown 18, Tatum 16, Smart 11; Young 25, Collins 9, Bogdanovic 7, Bey 7, Capela 6. – 9:29 PM
#Celtics clinging to a 68-67 lead at halftime. Brown 18, Tatum 16, Smart 11; Young 25, Collins 9, Bogdanovic 7, Bey 7, Capela 6. – 9:29 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics spent most of the 2Q playing catch-up, but made enough shots to take a slim 68-67 lead into the half.
🌟🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 18 pts
🌟🌟Trae Young 25 pts
🌟Jayson Tatum 16 pts, 7 rebounds, 4 assists – 9:29 PM
The Celtics spent most of the 2Q playing catch-up, but made enough shots to take a slim 68-67 lead into the half.
🌟🌟🌟Jaylen Brown 18 pts
🌟🌟Trae Young 25 pts
🌟Jayson Tatum 16 pts, 7 rebounds, 4 assists – 9:29 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
25 for Trae, John Collins ripping 3s like he’s Steph, Jaylen Brown Graysons the last possession of half away … Hawks can’t stop these guys, but scoring enough to stay afloat. – 9:29 PM
25 for Trae, John Collins ripping 3s like he’s Steph, Jaylen Brown Graysons the last possession of half away … Hawks can’t stop these guys, but scoring enough to stay afloat. – 9:29 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics up 68-67 at the half
Tatum: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Brown: 18 points, 2 rebounds
Jays came to play. Celtics just need to play some defense. – 9:28 PM
Celtics up 68-67 at the half
Tatum: 16 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Brown: 18 points, 2 rebounds
Jays came to play. Celtics just need to play some defense. – 9:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brown and Tatum have scored 18 straight for the #Celtics. #Hawks led by 7, now trail by 4. 13-2 run. – 9:25 PM
Brown and Tatum have scored 18 straight for the #Celtics. #Hawks led by 7, now trail by 4. 13-2 run. – 9:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum’s 4/9, 2/6 from 3, 12-4-4. Improvement on his recent starts. #Celtics just got him an easy run-out dunk. He’s shot open 3s for much of the night. Needed to start making things easier for him. – 9:18 PM
Tatum’s 4/9, 2/6 from 3, 12-4-4. Improvement on his recent starts. #Celtics just got him an easy run-out dunk. He’s shot open 3s for much of the night. Needed to start making things easier for him. – 9:18 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
5:06 Hawks call timeout with the Celtics pulling the game within 54-53 after Jayson Tatum gets an easy dunk after a turnover. – 9:17 PM
5:06 Hawks call timeout with the Celtics pulling the game within 54-53 after Jayson Tatum gets an easy dunk after a turnover. – 9:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #Hawks 35-34 but Trae Young is already in his bag with 18 points. Smart 9, Tatum 7, Brogdon 5. – 9:01 PM
#Celtics lead #Hawks 35-34 but Trae Young is already in his bag with 18 points. Smart 9, Tatum 7, Brogdon 5. – 9:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The Hawks cheer section is chanting “You’re not Kobe” while Tatum is at the line – 8:55 PM
The Hawks cheer section is chanting “You’re not Kobe” while Tatum is at the line – 8:55 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Good patience from John Collins on that drive from Jaylen Brown. Waited out the pump fake then slapped down to get the stop. Gets the Hawks a pair of FTs from Trae Young. – 8:43 PM
Good patience from John Collins on that drive from Jaylen Brown. Waited out the pump fake then slapped down to get the stop. Gets the Hawks a pair of FTs from Trae Young. – 8:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Hawks – State Farm Arena – April 27, 2023 – Game 6 Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Atlanta – Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Atlanta: None pic.twitter.com/HwZu6lKGhu – 8:04 PM
Celtics at Hawks – State Farm Arena – April 27, 2023 – Game 6 Starters
Boston –Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Atlanta – Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, DeAndre Hunter, John Collins, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: Gallinari Atlanta: None pic.twitter.com/HwZu6lKGhu – 8:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
If Game 6 gives you the creeps as a Celtics fan, here’s why.
Since eliminating the Hawks in Boston in the 2012 first round, the Celtics are 2-11 in their last 13 Game 6’s.
Both wins on the road
* 2017 first round close-out at Chicago
* 2022 Jayson Tatum game in Milwaukee. – 7:23 PM
If Game 6 gives you the creeps as a Celtics fan, here’s why.
Since eliminating the Hawks in Boston in the 2012 first round, the Celtics are 2-11 in their last 13 Game 6’s.
Both wins on the road
* 2017 first round close-out at Chicago
* 2022 Jayson Tatum game in Milwaukee. – 7:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“My guess is Tatum won’t be 1 for 10 from three tonight. He’s too good a player.”
– Quin Snyder – 6:49 PM
“My guess is Tatum won’t be 1 for 10 from three tonight. He’s too good a player.”
– Quin Snyder – 6:49 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Last time Celtics had a big Game 6 on road, Jayson Tatum put up 46 points and outdueled Giannis in Milwaukee.
Will Tatum be brightest star tonight in Atlanta?
Over at @DKSportsbook, they’ve got Tatum at over/under 30.5 points (or 44.5 for pts+reb+ast)
pic.twitter.com/QcwlHFtm6b – 4:53 PM
Last time Celtics had a big Game 6 on road, Jayson Tatum put up 46 points and outdueled Giannis in Milwaukee.
Will Tatum be brightest star tonight in Atlanta?
Over at @DKSportsbook, they’ve got Tatum at over/under 30.5 points (or 44.5 for pts+reb+ast)
pic.twitter.com/QcwlHFtm6b – 4:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum gave heartfelt tributes to Heather Walker today: “I think I can speak for everybody in the organization and everybody who knows her, she was very loved and will be missed.”
‘masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:12 PM
Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum gave heartfelt tributes to Heather Walker today: “I think I can speak for everybody in the organization and everybody who knows her, she was very loved and will be missed.”
‘masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 4:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
“We played not to lose instead of just playing to win”
Talked to Tatum, Smart & White this AM about why the #Celtics slow down in 4Qs, something that puzzled Horford earlier this year. Boston shot the 6th-worst of any team late in the shot clock/game:
clnsmedia.com/slow-pace-crus… – 3:16 PM
“We played not to lose instead of just playing to win”
Talked to Tatum, Smart & White this AM about why the #Celtics slow down in 4Qs, something that puzzled Horford earlier this year. Boston shot the 6th-worst of any team late in the shot clock/game:
clnsmedia.com/slow-pace-crus… – 3:16 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum previews Game 6 vs Hawks. sherrod.substack.com/p/celtics-jays… – 1:56 PM
Jayson Tatum previews Game 6 vs Hawks. sherrod.substack.com/p/celtics-jays… – 1:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart weren’t big believers in the Bucks this year when it came to their matchup with the Heat masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:16 PM
New: Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart weren’t big believers in the Bucks this year when it came to their matchup with the Heat masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 1:16 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jayson Tatum on Heather Walker: “Sad news yesterday. Prayers and thoughts to her family, her daughters. I was with Heather my first two years, she was somebody I had a great relationship with while she was here. It was really sad and unfortunate to hear about that yesterday.” – 12:29 PM
Jayson Tatum on Heather Walker: “Sad news yesterday. Prayers and thoughts to her family, her daughters. I was with Heather my first two years, she was somebody I had a great relationship with while she was here. It was really sad and unfortunate to hear about that yesterday.” – 12:29 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Neither Marcus Smart nor Jayson Tatum said they were surprised by Miami’s upset of Milwaukee. Both referenced the #Heat‘s talent and coaching, and playoff acumen.
#Celtics #Hawks – 12:03 PM
Neither Marcus Smart nor Jayson Tatum said they were surprised by Miami’s upset of Milwaukee. Both referenced the #Heat‘s talent and coaching, and playoff acumen.
#Celtics #Hawks – 12:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum insisted the Heat beating the Bucks was not an upset and that they were both really good teams. – 11:41 AM
Jayson Tatum insisted the Heat beating the Bucks was not an upset and that they were both really good teams. – 11:41 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Heat beating Bucks: “ I wouldn’t necessarily call it an upset.” – 11:41 AM
Jayson Tatum on Heat beating Bucks: “ I wouldn’t necessarily call it an upset.” – 11:41 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart x Tatum x Int’l Players Anthem pic.twitter.com/nRCn6WdxJx – 11:21 AM
Smart x Tatum x Int’l Players Anthem pic.twitter.com/nRCn6WdxJx – 11:21 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players leading their team in scoring this playoffs:
Middleton
Butler
Maxey
Bridges
Mitchell
Brunson
Tatum
Trae
Curry
Fox
Murray
Edwards
LeBron
Bane
Booker
Westbrook
Only 6 of them were All-Stars this season. pic.twitter.com/VtUmiVWeJq – 11:06 AM
Players leading their team in scoring this playoffs:
Middleton
Butler
Maxey
Bridges
Mitchell
Brunson
Tatum
Trae
Curry
Fox
Murray
Edwards
LeBron
Bane
Booker
Westbrook
Only 6 of them were All-Stars this season. pic.twitter.com/VtUmiVWeJq – 11:06 AM
More on this storyline
Bobby Marks: 🚨Bonus Alert 🚨 🏀Jaylen Brown 💰$517,857 ✅Playoffs round 2 -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / April 27, 2023
Overtime: CELTICS WIN GAME 6 🍀 Jaylen Brown: 32 PTS | 13/25 FG | 6/8 3PT. Jayson Tatum: 30 PTS | 14 REB | 7 AST | 11/20 FG -via Twitter / April 27, 2023
“We pride ourselves as basketball players on being able to make the right play and adjustments. At times, we leave that up to the coaches to make that decision,” Jaylen Brown said when asked about Mazzulla not calling a timeout when the lead was vanishing. “But for sure, we gotta be better overall as a team, coaching staff, and players on getting organized in those moments, whether we call timeouts or not.” -via The Athletic / April 26, 2023
Jay King: Jayson Tatum on Heat-Bucks: “I wouldn’t necessarily call it an upset.” Clear he has a lot of respect for Miami. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 27, 2023
He wanted them to get sharper reading the flow of the game when it’s going against them and communicate adjustments in real time. So when they were floundering against the Lakers on what was about to be their first three-game losing streak of the season back in mid-December, Mazzulla didn’t throw them a lifeline. “It’s more of a surprise if he (does) call a timeout, especially 28 games in or so. We used to it,” Tatum said after they came back to beat the Lakers in overtime that night. “Most coaches, 8-0 run, call the timeout. But Joe wants us to figure it out and I think in the long run, that’s gonna help us once we get in those moments later in the season.” -via The Athletic / April 26, 2023