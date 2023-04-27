Khris Middleton's future with Bucks in question?

A few uncomfortable truths lurked under this Bucks season. NBA sources have long said to keep an eye on the Bucks and their future, particularly with Khris Middleton, who will soon be 32 years old. He has a player option this summer and is seeking that last, great, large contract.
StatMuse @statmuse
Players leading their team in scoring this playoffs:
Middleton
Butler
Maxey
Bridges
Mitchell
Brunson
Tatum
Trae
Curry
Fox
Murray
Edwards
LeBron
Bane
Booker
Westbrook
Only 6 of them were All-Stars this season. pic.twitter.com/VtUmiVWeJq – 11:06 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler’s shooting %’s against different Bucks defenders:
Jrue Holiday- 57%
Giannis Antetokounmpo- 86%
Khris Middleton- 50%
Brook Lopez- 63%
Wes Matthews- 50%
Bobby Portis- 86%
Jae Crowder- 67%
Grayson Allen- 57%
Ingles/Connaughton- 50%
Dude was giving EVERYONE buckets – 10:56 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
StatMuse @statmuse
Tonight:
— Giannis had 30
— Middleton had 30
— Lopez had 15/10
— Bam Adebayo fouled out
— Kyle Lowry fouled out
— Kevin Love fouled out
Heat still won in OT. pic.twitter.com/WqwHxBcwzB – 12:51 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks will need to find a balance prioritizing the returns of Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez with incoming roster-building restrictions and the cost of keeping this team together rising.
hoopshype.com/lists/bucks-of… – 12:39 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Still can’t believe Jimmy Butler missed that open earlier jumper. The way this series has gone, you’d have expected him to bury that.
That said, after a pair of Khris Middleton FTs, Miami will have the ball down 2 with 27.8 to go and a chance to either tie or take the lead. – 12:08 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bucks with double-digit 30-point playoff games:
— Kareem
— Giannis
And now, Middleton. pic.twitter.com/yTs5qCKq7B – 12:07 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead down to 102-94 with 8:35 to go in regulation. They’ve turned it over twice, Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton have picked up their fourth fouls and they’re 0 for 6. – 11:39 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bucks close the third quarter on a 22-5 run.
– Heat down 102-86.
– The Khris Middleton awakening has happened, helping the Bucks win the non-Giannis minutes by six points. – 11:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Bucks 102, Heat 86. Jimmy Butler with 26 points on 19 shots for Heat. Giannis with 29 points and Middleton with 28 points for Bucks. – 11:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton is up to 28 points in 26 minutes. Brook Lopez has 18.
#Bucks lead 102-86 heading into the fourth quarter of Game 5. – 11:29 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
If the Bucks do go on to win this series, think there is a case that the 4-minute stretch in the 2nd Q where the team had no Giannis or Middleton on vs. a Butler-led Heat lineup might be the swing shift.
Milwaukee went from down 6 to up 5 in that stretch due to Lopez. Huge run. – 11:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Foul situation at the break:
#Bucks
Pat Connaughton (3)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (2)
Khris Middleton (2)
Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews (1)
#Heat
Kyle Lowry (3)
Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith (2)
Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson (1) – 10:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Bucks 69, Heat 63
Milwaukee has dominated the glass, outrebounding Miami 28-14, as Giannis Antetounmpo (19 points), Khris Middleton (17, all in the first) and Brook Lopez (12) have led the way for the Bucks.
Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent each have 16 to lead Miami. – 10:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks 69, Heat 63 at half. Giannis 19 points 7 rebounds, Middleton 17 points for Bucks. Butler , Vincent 16 apiece for Heat. Bucks 15 of 24 at line, Heat 4 of 8 – 10:46 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks fouls:
Pat Connaughton – 3
Giannis Antetokounmpo – 2
Khris Middleton – 2
Grayson Allen – 1 – 10:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Just like the fourth quarter of Game 4, the #Bucks could do nothing against the #Heat while Jimmy Butler was on the bench.
This quarter began with Miami up 3 points. Butler comes in after 2:30 minutes up 6.
And Khris Middleton is called for his second foul. – 10:15 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat lead the Bucks, 36-33
– Butler with 11 (and four 3-point attempts?!)
– Gabe Vincent with 9
– Giannis and Middleton with 28 of Milwaukee’s points
– Bucks already 7 of 8 on FTs – 10:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Bucks 36, Heat 33
Khris Middleton is already up to 17 points, as he and Giannis have combined for 28 of Milwaukee’s 33 so far.
Jimmy Butler has 11 for Miami, which already has a 12-point advantage from 3. – 10:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 36, Bucks 33. Khris Middleton with 17 points for Bucks. Jimmy Butler with 11 points for Heat. Heat shot 6 of 13 on threes in that quarter. – 10:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up eight in first period, take 36-33 lead into second on Bucks. Butler with 11 for Heat. Middleton 17 for Bucks, Giannis 11. – 10:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton scored 17 first quarter points to keep the #Bucks in this early – #Heat lead 36-33 after one. – 10:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Khris Middleton going Jimmy Butler in the first period, up to 17 points. – 10:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Size again a factor, this time Khris Middleton’s size over the Heat’s wings. – 10:00 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on the floor for their pregame warmups. pic.twitter.com/vAVMs5MgZm – 7:25 PM
Kevin O’Connor: The Heat played incredible defense to force the Bucks to run out the clock in overtime. 1. Butler mirroring Giannis’ drive left 2. Martin and Strus containing Middleton’s drive 3. Vincent closing out to Allen 4. Strus rotating to Holiday 5. Highsmith deterring Allen’s drive… pic.twitter.com/eMNGNYzWbL -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / April 27, 2023
Eric Nehm: Khris Middleton, on Joe Ingles: “The slowest guy out there, probably the most unathletic guy out there, but he’s a ball player.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 20, 2023
He doubled-down this season; with running mate Khris Middleton missing more than half the season because of injuries, Holiday’s defense helped Milwaukee compile the league’s best overall record. Holiday is finally getting the flowers he always deserved. “He’s literally a guy you avoid,” an opposing player said. “Every offense looks to get the ball away from where he is, both guarding the ball and away from the ball. His hands are unbelievable. It’s always been Jrue Holiday for me.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023