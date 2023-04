Khris Middleton's future with Bucks in question?

He doubled-down this season; with running mate Khris Middleton missing more than half the season because of injuries, Holiday’s defense helped Milwaukee compile the league’s best overall record. Holiday is finally getting the flowers he always deserved. “He’s literally a guy you avoid,” an opposing player said. “Every offense looks to get the ball away from where he is, both guarding the ball and away from the ball. His hands are unbelievable. It’s always been Jrue Holiday for me.” -via The Athletic / April 18, 2023