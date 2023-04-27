Lawrence Frank: Coach Lue did a really good job with Terance Mann... Terance Mann responds on Twitter: LMAO

Law Murray: L Frank says that Terance Mann is “versatility personified” “If you’re just a one position player, it makes it really tough for a coach to find ways to use you… T Lue did a really good job with Terance.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank’s opening statement was heavy on respecting the regular season and competing harder.
In what ways did Frank feel the Clippers did not respect the regular season that need be addressed? pic.twitter.com/d3sNTalBE2 – 3:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank added on Paul George: “He wasn’t going to be cleared medically until the first couple days of May. His goal was to make sure as soon as he was cleared, he was ready to play… he was on track that, if we were able to get to the 2nd round, where he’d be ready.” – 3:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank called Terance Mann “versatility personified.” You could tell Mann was confused at times by his lack of a clear role but when asked what the team views is the best usage of Mann going forward, Frank called his value his multi-position ability. – 2:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That concludes the live portion of Lawrence Frank’s end of season availability.
Stand by for translations – 2:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank says that Terance Mann is “versatility personified”
“If you’re just a one position player, it makes it really tough for a coach to find ways to use you… T Lue did a really good job with Terance.” – 2:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says team would love to bring back Mason Plumlee and Eric Gordon. – 2:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says Clippers learned of Kawhi Leonard’s meniscus after his MRI when they returned from Phoenix following Game 2. – 2:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank said really likes their roster. He says he wants to build around size, skill, high IQs, and toughness. – 2:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says encouraging sign from season was Clippers went 33-19 when Kawhi Leonard played. Team was 24-14 with both Kawhi and Paul George playing but Frank points out that record could’ve been better since some losses came as Leonard was working under restriction off ACL – 2:44 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked Lawrence Frank about how much concern there is that Kawhi Leonard’s torn meniscus is to the same knee as the torn ACL and same leg as previous quad injury. Frank says Leonard’s ACL is intact and good after the meniscus injury and that Kawhi will be ready for next season. – 2:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on owner Steve Ballmer and what his level of trust and patience is in the organization: “Steve is fully supportive of everyone here.” – 2:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard: “Regardless of the treatment, Kawhi will be ready for next year.” – 2:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard’s ACL is “firmly intact,” Lawrence Frank said, and said that regardless of treatment he will be ready for next season. – 2:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank: “Can you have too many good players? Yeah. Depth creates issues both positive and negative. … It requires a great deal of cooperation on everyone’s part.” He praised the professionalism of those who didn’t play much. – 2:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank credits Bones Hyland for staying sharp during the period he wasn’t playing much and being ready for the postseason. – 2:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on if they will offer extensions to Kawhi Leonard & Paul George: “We want to keep them as Clippers for a long time. We look forward to those conversations. The No. 1 goal is, ‘How can we build a sustainable championship team.” – 2:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says “why wouldn’t [Ty Lue] be back?” Frank says Lue obviously is wanted back and will be back. Overall, Frank said, “It was a disappointing season and we all own it, starting with me.” – 2:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank calls Ty Lue a “great coach.” He says there’s no doubt he’ll be back as coach. – 2:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says Russell Westbrook gave team what it needed with great energy and spirit. Frank says Westbrook was highly adaptable, that the role they initially discussed when they signed him changed. “We’d love to bring Russ back but he has earned (free agency status).” – 2:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank says the Clippers want Russell Westbrook back on the team next season. – 2:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank says what was reported yesterday, that no timeline recovery for Kawhi given that no treatment plan has been decided for his torn meniscus. Got insight yesterday from a former NBA team doctor into what that could look like:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank confirms Kawhi Leonard has a torn meniscus in his right knee. Frank reiterated it’s not clear if Kawhi will need to have surgery. – 2:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank confirms Kawhi Leonard has a torn meniscus and they will explore options for best treatment for recovery. Timetable to be determined after that. – 2:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank said the plan is to continue building and improving around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to win a championship. – 2:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says premise that Clippers load managed stars is largely “erroneous.” He says Kawhi Leonard dealt with three injuries coming back from his ACL and guys were hurt. As far as managing guys coming back from injuries carefully, Frank said everything will be evaluated – 2:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“We’re going to continue to build around those guys,” Lawrence Frank said of Kawhi and PG. – 2:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George: “Every year you have those guys, they give you a chance. It’s about surrounding those guys to improve your chances.” – 2:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George: “They’re maniacal in terms of the work they put into their bodies. They do everything they can to make sure they’re ready for the postseason.” – 2:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank: “The regular season matters. Not that our guys don’t think it matters. I think all of us, starting with me, we can compete harder every single day. We can hold each other accountable every day.” – 2:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank: “The regular season matters.” He says they have to compete harder. – 2:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank is here.
His opening statement includes: “We have to get back to honoring and respecting the regular season.” pic.twitter.com/TrrmduvjUo – 2:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says Clippers have to be honest with themselves and take the regular season much more seriously. “I don’t want the injuries to mask a disappointing regular season… we have to honor it. We have to earn it.” – 2:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank: “We have to be honest with ourselves. We have to look in the mirror. It starts with me. We have to get back to honoring & respecting the regular season.” – 2:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank said he does not want injuries and how hard the tema fought in the playoffs to “mask” a disappointing regular season.
He says the Clippers have to get back to “honoring the regular season.” – 2:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank on end of season falling short of goal: “I feel really bad for Kawhi and PG, the staff, Steve… because we let the fans down. Injuries suck. But they happen.” – 2:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank: “I feel really bad for our fans…Kawhi and PG, our staff, Steve. Because we feel like we let our fans and that group down. Injuries suck, but they happen and for Kawhi and PG everything they put into their bodies … to be injured, it’s devastating for them.” – 2:08 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Lawrence Frank talking to the media: I feel really bad for our fans, Kawhi and PG, staff….Steve. We feel we let the fans down. – 2:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on team losing in the first round: “There’s disappointment obviously. There’s also a great sense of pride with how that group competed in adverse situation without being with two of our best players.” – 2:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers president Lawrence Frank will join us shortly to discuss the season. Here are some questions facing the team as the offseason begins:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 1:55 PM
Eric Patten @EricPatten
When Terance Mann plays just 3 minutes more than Marcus Morris in an elimination game pic.twitter.com/HWyJ98tvwZ – 12:50 AM
When Terance Mann plays just 3 minutes more than Marcus Morris in an elimination game pic.twitter.com/HWyJ98tvwZ – 12:50 AM
Andrew Greif: Lawrence Frank called Terance Mann “versatility personified.” You could tell Mann was confused at times by his lack of a clear role but when asked what the team views is the best usage of Mann going forward, Frank called his value his multi-position ability. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 27, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: A lot of Kevin Durant questions and talk during media session today at Clippers practice. The Clippers have immense respect for KD and fully understand the challenge ahead of them. Terance Mann said the Suns are a completely different team than they’ve faced before with KD. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / April 11, 2023