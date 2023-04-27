Lawrence Frank: Kawhi Leonard has had to deal with three different injuries coming off ACL injury... That's not load management

Law Murray: L Frank the latest to push back on load management talk: “Kawhi Leonard had to deal with 3 different injuries, coming off an ACL reconstruction. That’s not load management… Everyone’s an expert about someone else’s body.”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank’s opening statement was heavy on respecting the regular season and competing harder.
In what ways did Frank feel the Clippers did not respect the regular season that need be addressed? pic.twitter.com/d3sNTalBE2 – 3:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank added on Paul George: “He wasn’t going to be cleared medically until the first couple days of May. His goal was to make sure as soon as he was cleared, he was ready to play… he was on track that, if we were able to get to the 2nd round, where he’d be ready.” – 3:20 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Report: “Kawhi Leonard will be ready next season.”
Wow. That fills me with so much optimism. I’m busting, Jerry. I’m busting. – 3:11 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank called Terance Mann “versatility personified.” You could tell Mann was confused at times by his lack of a clear role but when asked what the team views is the best usage of Mann going forward, Frank called his value his multi-position ability. – 2:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That concludes the live portion of Lawrence Frank’s end of season availability.
Stand by for translations – 2:50 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So if you’re keeping score, in summer of 2019, Durant joined Nets, Kawhi joined Clippers, Jimmy joined Heat… Since then, Miami has won 6 playoff series; Kawhi (unfortunately, hurt a lot) and Paul George have won 3; Durant won 1 before forcing way out. – 2:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says team would love to bring back Mason Plumlee and Eric Gordon. – 2:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank said really likes their roster. He says he wants to build around size, skill, high IQs, and toughness. – 2:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked L Frank, simply, what is the long lineup that we know he wanted to lean into and how come it didn’t work the way he envisioned.
Lengthy answer, so pardon the quick paraphrase. L Frank says the length of the wings was the feature, but it required PG and Kawhi to work. – 2:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says encouraging sign from season was Clippers went 33-19 when Kawhi Leonard played. Team was 24-14 with both Kawhi and Paul George playing but Frank points out that record could’ve been better since some losses came as Leonard was working under restriction off ACL – 2:44 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Asked Lawrence Frank about how much concern there is that Kawhi Leonard’s torn meniscus is to the same knee as the torn ACL and same leg as previous quad injury. Frank says Leonard’s ACL is intact and good after the meniscus injury and that Kawhi will be ready for next season. – 2:40 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on owner Steve Ballmer and what his level of trust and patience is in the organization: “Steve is fully supportive of everyone here.” – 2:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank says that “regardless of the treatment” for Kawhi Leonard’s right knee torn meniscus, he will be ready for the start of the 2023-24 season.
Explains that team found out about torn meniscus after MRI, and after Game 2. – 2:37 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Frank said they found out Kawhi suffered a meniscus tear after Game 2 when they got the MRI results – 2:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard: “Regardless of the treatment, Kawhi will be ready for next year.” – 2:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank: “Can you have too many good players? Yeah. Depth creates issues both positive and negative. … It requires a great deal of cooperation on everyone’s part.” He praised the professionalism of those who didn’t play much. – 2:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank credits Bones Hyland for staying sharp during the period he wasn’t playing much and being ready for the postseason. – 2:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on if they will offer extensions to Kawhi Leonard & Paul George: “We want to keep them as Clippers for a long time. We look forward to those conversations. The No. 1 goal is, ‘How can we build a sustainable championship team.” – 2:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Will Kawhi and PG be offered the contract extensions for which they are eligible? (Up to four years, $220M.)
“We want to keep them as Clippers for a long time.” – 2:26 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says “why wouldn’t [Ty Lue] be back?” Frank says Lue obviously is wanted back and will be back. Overall, Frank said, “It was a disappointing season and we all own it, starting with me.” – 2:26 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank calls Ty Lue a “great coach.” He says there’s no doubt he’ll be back as coach. – 2:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank: “I think T Lue is a great head coach.” Frank on if Lue will return: “Why wouldn’t he back? Of course he’s back.” – 2:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says Russell Westbrook gave team what it needed with great energy and spirit. Frank says Westbrook was highly adaptable, that the role they initially discussed when they signed him changed. “We’d love to bring Russ back but he has earned (free agency status).” – 2:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank says the Clippers want Russell Westbrook back on the team next season. – 2:22 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank says what was reported yesterday, that no timeline recovery for Kawhi given that no treatment plan has been decided for his torn meniscus. Got insight yesterday from a former NBA team doctor into what that could look like:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 2:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank confirms Kawhi Leonard has a torn meniscus in his right knee. Frank reiterated it’s not clear if Kawhi will need to have surgery. – 2:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank confirms Kawhi Leonard has a torn meniscus and they will explore options for best treatment for recovery. Timetable to be determined after that. – 2:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank says that Kawhi Leonard has a torn meniscus and explains that the team does not know at this time if he requires surgery. – 2:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank said the plan is to continue building and improving around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to win a championship. – 2:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says premise that Clippers load managed stars is largely “erroneous.” He says Kawhi Leonard dealt with three injuries coming back from his ACL and guys were hurt. As far as managing guys coming back from injuries carefully, Frank said everything will be evaluated – 2:20 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
“We’re going to continue to build around those guys,” Lawrence Frank said of Kawhi and PG. – 2:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George: “Every year you have those guys, they give you a chance. It’s about surrounding those guys to improve your chances.” – 2:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank on Kawhi/PG: “Every year you have those guys, you have a chance… so it’s about surrounding those guys to continue to improve your chances.” – 2:18 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Frank indicated that yes, the team is still committed to building their team around Kawhi and PG.
“Every year you have those guys, you give yourselves a chance.” – 2:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
L Frank the latest to push back on load management talk: “Kawhi had to deal with 3 different injuries, coming off an ACL reconstruction. That’s not load management… Everyone’s an expert about someone else’s body.” – 2:16 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George: “They’re maniacal in terms of the work they put into their bodies. They do everything they can to make sure they’re ready for the postseason.” – 2:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank: “The regular season matters. Not that our guys don’t think it matters. I think all of us, starting with me, we can compete harder every single day. We can hold each other accountable every day.” – 2:14 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank: “The regular season matters.” He says they have to compete harder. – 2:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank is here.
His opening statement includes: “We have to get back to honoring and respecting the regular season.” pic.twitter.com/TrrmduvjUo – 2:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank says Clippers have to be honest with themselves and take the regular season much more seriously. “I don’t want the injuries to mask a disappointing regular season… we have to honor it. We have to earn it.” – 2:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank: “We have to be honest with ourselves. We have to look in the mirror. It starts with me. We have to get back to honoring & respecting the regular season.” – 2:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank said he does not want injuries and how hard the tema fought in the playoffs to “mask” a disappointing regular season.
He says the Clippers have to get back to “honoring the regular season.” – 2:10 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lawrence Frank on end of season falling short of goal: “I feel really bad for Kawhi and PG, the staff, Steve… because we let the fans down. Injuries suck. But they happen.” – 2:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Lawrence Frank: “I feel really bad for our fans…Kawhi and PG, our staff, Steve. Because we feel like we let our fans and that group down. Injuries suck, but they happen and for Kawhi and PG everything they put into their bodies … to be injured, it’s devastating for them.” – 2:08 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Lawrence Frank talking to the media: I feel really bad for our fans, Kawhi and PG, staff….Steve. We feel we let the fans down. – 2:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank on team losing in the first round: “There’s disappointment obviously. There’s also a great sense of pride with how that group competed in adverse situation without being with two of our best players.” – 2:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers president Lawrence Frank will join us shortly to discuss the season. Here are some questions facing the team as the offseason begins:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 1:55 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The talented @AndrewGreif breaks it down in @latimessports with: Clippers enter offseason with questions concerning Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and more latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:41 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The great @BillPlaschke gets right to the heart of it in this @latimessports piece with: Clippers need to blow it up. Trade Kawhi Leonard. Or Paul George. Or both latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:39 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“I’m playing” — That’s all Kawhi Leonard said when the Raptors championship run was hanging in the balance, his knee throbbing and free agency looming. Questioning the man’s will or desire is a fool’s errand. Counting him out would be a mistake too: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/do… – 8:02 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Kawhi Leonard is too good to give up on and as any Raptors fan knows: if he’s able, he’ll bring it like almost no one ever has: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/do… – 8:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“It’s nobody’s place to tell a player when to retire.”
@Rjeff24 reacts to Kawhi’s injury ⬇️
(via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/BVbWV9AiU9 – 5:25 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
there are 189 players who’ve logged at least 5000 minutes since the 2019-20 season. here are the top-four in net point differential, per @bball_ref:
4. jayson tatum, +8.5
3. joel embiid, +8.5
2. giannis antetokounmpo, +9.8
1. kawhi leonard, +10.3
theringer.com/2023/4/26/2369… – 5:08 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
since the 2019 finals, kawhi leonard has played 636 more minutes and 29 more games than kevin durant (postseason included).
kawhi has been more efficient in the playoffs, with better advanced stats, nearly across the board.
kawhi is 31
kd is 34
theringer.com/2023/4/26/2369… – 4:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
I’m told Clippers remain committed to Kawhi Leonard & Paul George despite their extensive injury history. More details here on @Sportsnaut: bit.ly/3LyZAOY pic.twitter.com/6Jjo76CQbe – 3:56 PM
