Lawrence Frank: 'We owe it to ourselves, we owe it to the fans...the regular season matters'

“What I don’t want to do is have the injuries or how hard we fought in the postseason to mask a disappointing regular season,” Frank said. “We have to be honest with ourselves and we have to look in the mirror. It starts with me and we have to get back to honoring and respecting the regular season. We have to compete harder, more consistently, and we have to earn it. “And regardless of who plays, I think we showed in the playoffs, that competing, that’s who we have to be about. I just think we need to compete harder every single night. We owe it to ourselves, we owe it to the fans. We want to be a championship organization and we have to invest deeper into the process. … The regular season matters.” Source: Ohm Youngmisuk @ ESPN