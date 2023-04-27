Luke Kennard listed as questionable for Game 6

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Grizzlies list Luke Kennard as questionable for Game 6 tomorrow vs Lakers because of left shoulder soreness – 8:01 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Grizzlies saw how they could play Luke Kennard over Dillon Brooks last night. Injury, and LeBron, will dictate whether or not Memphis can do more of that, @The Athletic theathletic.com/4457222/2023/0… – 10:06 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A crisis forced the Grizzlies to go with Luke Kennard over Dillon Brooks. A new one may force them to go back. @The Athletic theathletic.com/4457222/2023/0… – 9:18 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Luke Kennard has got a stinger in his shoulder, he said. He and the Grizzlies will know more tomorrow on his status. – 10:30 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Luke Kennard said it’s a shoulder stinger. When asked if he could have come in the game he says “maybe.”
It will be looked at further tomorrow. – 10:28 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Luke Kennard says he caught a stinger in his shoulder. Thinks it’ll be ok but will get looked at tomorrow. – 10:27 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
In regular season minutes where Desmond Bane and Luke Kennard played together, the Grizzlies had a 129.6 ORTG and a +22 Net Rating.
In the playoffs coming into tonight: they had a 122.7 ORTG and a +18.3 Net Rating.
In Game 5 vs. the Lakers: Kennard/Bane minutes were +27 – 10:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Grizzlies rotation players’ +/- tonight:
Luke Kennard +26
Ja Morant +19
Desmond Bane +18
Santi Aldama +17
Tyus Jones +12
Xavier Tillman +11
Jaren Jackson Jr. +1
Dillon Brooks -7 – 10:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Dillon Brooks: -6
Luke Kennard: +26
Look, as someone who picked the Lakers to win this series, I don’t have a good answer for why Memphis keeps starting Brooks over Kennard… but I’m not complaining about it. – 9:37 PM
Tim MacMahon: Grizzlies SG Luke Kennard says he suffered a stinger to his left (shooting) shoulder when he got hit with a screen. “I’ll do whatever I can to try to get it right and play Friday,” he said. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 26, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies PR: Luke Kennard (left shoulder) is doubtful to return. -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / April 26, 2023