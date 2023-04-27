Max Strus: At the end of regulation, Spoelstra came to the huddle and said 'Bucks didn't call timeout, what are they doing?'

Dan LeBatard Show: “Honestly, we were all questioning it…Erik Spoelstra came into the huddle and he was like ‘they didn’t call a timeout, what are they doing?'” – Max Strus on what it felt like as the Heat realized Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer wasn’t going to call a timeout at the end of regulation.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Max Strus says Erik Spoelstra, Heat were confused by Bucks’ timeout blunder: ‘We were all questioning it’
cbssports.com/nba/news/max-s… – 1:20 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
One of the amazing things about the Heat was who was on the floor with Jimmy Butler for that final possession in OT last night :
Haywood Highsmith (undrafted in 2018)
Gabe Vincent (undrafted in 2018)
Max Strus (undrafted in 2019)
Caleb Martin (undrafted in 2018) – 11:02 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Heat played incredible defense to force the Bucks to run out the clock in overtime.
1. Butler mirroring Giannis’ drive left
2. Martin and Strus containing Middleton’s drive
3. Vincent closing out to Allen
4. Strus rotating to Holiday
5. Highsmith deterring Allen’s drive… pic.twitter.com/eMNGNYzWbL – 1:00 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The guys who saw the floor in the last 2:03 of the game for Miami were Butler, 4 guys who were on 2 way contracts at some point in their careers (Vincent, Strus, Martin and Highsmith) and a guy who wasn’t in the league this season until the all-star break (Zeller). Astonishing, – 12:59 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
2 seconds left, 2 point game
Now what’s the call?
This feels like a Max Strus game winner attempt – 12:17 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I have no idea what they’ll call here, but there is no way that’s a foul on Kyle Lowry. Probably going to call Max Strus for being out of bounds. – 12:14 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
honestly shocked by that Max Strus block. he totally blew that backdoor cut but made up for it. – 11:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Foul situation at the break:
#Bucks
Pat Connaughton (3)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (2)
Khris Middleton (2)
Grayson Allen, Wesley Matthews (1)
#Heat
Kyle Lowry (3)
Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo, Max Strus, Haywood Highsmith (2)
Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson (1) – 10:51 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
I think Max Strus was in legal guarding position. I do not think he was directly in Giannis’ path, which is also a requirement for a charge call. – 9:46 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Same starters for the Heat. Vincent, Strus, Butler, Love and Adebayo. – 9:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat going with the same starting lineup for the third straight game: Vincent, Strus, Butler, Love and Adebayo. – 9:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat will open for the third consecutive game with a lineup of Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 9:01 PM
Dan LeBatard Show: “Honestly, he’s the best player in the world right now. He’s unguaradable. He’s unstoppable.” – Max Strus on @JimmyButler. -via Twitter / April 27, 2023
Wes Goldberg: Bam talks about how the defense can help when Max Strus gets matched up in Brook Lopez: Says “We need to do a better job of helping Max” and put an extra body on Lopez. pic.twitter.com/pFwfqMikdt -via Twitter @wcgoldberg / April 21, 2023