Mutual interest between Karl-Anthony Towns and Knicks?

And it could be the piece they’ve been eyeing for a while: Timberwolves star forward Karl-Anthony Towns. “The interest in making that happen would be mutual, for sure,” one league source told Heavy Sports. “KAT and the Knicks are intertwined. To some people, it is more a matter of when they go after him, not if.”
Source: Sean Deveney @ Heavy.com
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Been thinking all day about how the Bucks can get younger without falling out of contention.
How far is Jrue Holiday’s trade value from Karl-Anthony Towns? Is that one unprotected pick? Two? Is there something there? Obviously this would also end with Brook Lopez elsewhere too. – 4:38 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Might the @nyknicks have another big fish — Karl-Anthony Towns? — in their sights whenever their playoff magic runs up? ‘Everyone knows,’ NBA execs say …
heavy.com/sports/new-yor… – 3:14 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Second half scoring…
Anthony Edwards: 13 points (6/9 from 2, 0/3 from 3)
Karl-Anthony Towns: 21 points (6/6 from 2, 1/4 from 3)
Rudy Gobert: 14 points (4/5 from 2)
Asked Gobert what gets them all going simultaneously: “… This is why we can be a really dangerous team.” pic.twitter.com/vJ26KXW7oY – 1:06 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said he’s excited about what the Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert pairing will be able to do moving forward, despite the “learning curve” from this season:
“I still remain extremely confident we’re able to maximize those guys.” – 12:04 AM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New offseason preview on @hoopshype: Minnesota Timberwolves.
Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are up for big extensions this summer, but the cost of keeping both as well as Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will be challenging long-term.
hoopshype.com/lists/wolves-o… – 11:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The only players to foul out multiple times this playoffs:
— Karl-Anthony Towns
— Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/Y86TSG3s0l – 11:43 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Karl-Anthony Towns is a very talented basketball player that I would not want on the Pelicans – 11:11 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Why does Karl-Anthony Towns play paint basketball like he’s 6’2 and his wife is yelling at him through his wireless headphones to get milk on the way home?
I’m not complaining, it’s good for Denver – just asking. – 10:02 PM
More on this storyline
“You can still sell high on Towns even though it was not a great year for him,” an Eastern Conference executive told Heavy Sports. “He’s signed. He’s still young (27). And he’s good. But you need to have a tougher team around him, and you want him in a comfort zone. That is why the Knicks are always coming up—he is from Jersey, he has a base there. And personnel-wise, it would be a good mix. Everyone knows the connections there, everyone knows there is an interest.” -via Heavy.com / April 27, 2023
Jon Krawczynski: Chris Finch on the offense with KAT and Rudy: “I’ve got to do a better job of trying to figure out an offense that works around these guys a little bit more effortlessly.” -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / April 26, 2023
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone: “All series, Aaron Gordon, his defense on Karl-Anthony Towns. I can’t leave this press conference without giving Aaron a lot of love and respect for the defense he played.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / April 26, 2023