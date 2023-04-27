No beam tonight: Stephen Curry's Warriors lead series 3-2 vs. Kings after 123-116 road win

Marc J. Spears: Curry, Klay, Green and Wiggins all score at least 20 as Warriors beat Kings 123-116 in Game 5 of the first round series. Golden State can end the series with a win on Friday at Chase Center. Curry has game-high 31 despite missing 8-of-10 3s. Looney 22 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/tcioLbckoq
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Stephen Curry scores 31 points to help Warriors take 3-2 series lead over Kings sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:05 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Steph Curry, Warriors pull out 123-116 win over Kings in Game 5 to take 3-2 lead in first round series
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:09 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney lineup played 8:04 together
33 possessions
Outscored the Kings 26-14
+8
76.5 true shooting percentage – 1:03 AM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Turnovers & 3FGs after an incendiary Q1 & GS execution & clutch play of Curry, Thompson, Green, Looney et al too much for Sac Game 5 recap/Game 6 preview as the #Kings look to stave off elimination with @C_Mendonsa & @SamShaneKFBK 7:15 am Pacific on @kfbk @iHeartRadio… pic.twitter.com/fm1E9Qrob5 – 1:01 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
All of the Warriors core players — Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, Looney, Green — came up big in Game 5. – 12:48 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Game 5
*Draymond Green: 21 points (season-high), four steals (two in crunch time)
*Steph Curry: 31 points, the dagger and-1
*Klay Thompson: 25 points, five 3s
*Kevon Looney: 22 rebounds, 7 assists
*Andrew Wiggins: 20 points, 2 blocks, biggest shot of the game – 12:44 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Incredible offensive game by Draymond, as he scores 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. First time he’s had a 20-point game since Christmas 2019.
Curry finishes with 31, Thompson with 25. Wiggins adds 20. – 12:44 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Curry, Klay, Green and Wiggins all score at least 20 as Warriors beat Kings 123-116 in Game 5 of the first round series. Golden State can end the series with a win on Friday at Chase Center. Curry has game-high 31 despite missing 8-of-10 3s. Looney 22 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/tcioLbckoq – 12:43 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry went right to Andrew Wiggins after completing that dagger and-1. Wiggins hit the late clock pullback fadeaway a possession earlier. Warriors up 122-114 with 22 seconds left in Sacramento. – 12:40 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors are +1 with Curry on the floor and +3 with him off – 12:22 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
De’Aaron Fox really grabbing at that injured left finger and grimacing after that pokeaway steal on Steph Curry. First time it’s seem to really bother him tonight. – 12:14 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is at 28 minutes. Kerr would love to sit him the rest of the third. – 11:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell has done such a great job against Steph Curry. It needs to be talked about more. – 11:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry and Thompson each with 4 turnovers. Warriors at 10 so far – 11:43 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steph Curry is down. Writhing in pain. Holding left side of torso. Heads to the bench. Comes off bench. Stays in game. – 11:08 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Steph Curry was down for a while holding his side after Malik Monk ran through him. Play was reviewed & called a common foul. – 11:07 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Looks like Curry might’ve got the wind knocked out of him. He’s still holding his stomach – 11:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Steph Curry is down on the ground. Not sure what happened, but Malik Monk was called for a foul for running through his screen. – 11:06 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is down and holding his side. Told them to review it right away. Looks to be in a lot of pain – 11:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Not a foul on Curry there, just a violation for setting the screen out of bounds – 11:06 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Don’t like this timeout from Brown because it probably gets Curry back in the game. – 10:59 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Curry Brand matchup tonight:
DeAaron Fox in the Curry 1 Flotro
vs
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Fifteen for De’Aaron Fox in his first 12 minutes. Touch and aggressiveness both there. Steph Curry starting to crank it up on the other end after a quiet start. Twelve in 13 minutes. – 10:49 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Definitely a teaching moment for the kids on that lack of box out by Stephen Curry right there. – 10:49 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With a little over 3 minutes left in the first quarter, Steph Curry takes his first shot of the game – 10:30 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry’s back in
Curry
DiVincenzo
Moody
Wiggins
Draymond – 10:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kings 28, Warriors 19
Timeout Warriors. Looks like Steph Curry is coming back in – 10:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors keeping a close eye on Stephen Curry’s playing time
sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… pic.twitter.com/bzYPuOAxIH – 10:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kings 16, Warriors 14
Timeout Kings at the 6:34 mark. Steph Curry still hasn’t attempted a shot – 10:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are sticking with their Game 4 starters. Draymond Green off the bench for a second straight game.
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney – 9:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
There is only one day off between Game 5 and 6 and G6 and G7 in this series. It’s part of the thought process for Steve Kerr minute wise. Said he’d like to keep Steph Curry around 38. Five minutes of rest each half. But game may dictate differently. pic.twitter.com/yBGeshRuoG – 8:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill: 123-116, Warriors take 3rd straight and a 3-2 lead back to Chase Center. Steph with 31-8, Draymond with 21-7-4. Klay with 25 -via Twitter @VinceGoodwill / April 27, 2023
Golden State Warriors PR: With six points, Stephen Curry (3,702 career playoff points) has passed Magic Johnson (3,701) for 15th place on the NBA’s all-time postseason scoring list. -via Twitter @WarriorsPR / April 26, 2023
Kylen Mills: Bob Myers said on @957thegame when talking about Draymond Green coming off the bench in game 4 that Steph Curry really set the tone coming off the bench in the team’s 1st round matchup last year. Curry set an example for the team – if our superstar can do it, so can I. #dubnation -via Twitter @KylenMills / April 26, 2023
